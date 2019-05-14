Yemeni Drones Hit Vital Saudi Installations: Report

Alwaght- Yemen forces have reportedly launched drone attacks on vital Saudi installations in response to the Riyadh regime’s ongoing aggression on neighboring Yemen nation.

A television station run by Yemen’s Ansarullah said on Tuesday the resistance movement had used seven drones to target Saudi facilities, without identifying the targets or time of the attacks.

On Twitter, Al Masirah cited the official as saying, “This large military operation is in response to the continued aggression and blockade of our people and we are prepared to carry out more unique and harsh strikes.”

Saudi Arabia offered no immediate confirmation of the report, which comes a day after Riyadh said two of its oil tankers were among four vessels attacked off the coast of the United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

Since March 2015 Saudi Arabia backed by many of its allies, including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, has launched a bloody aggression on Yemen in a bid to restore the Arab country's former Riyadh-backed officials.

According to a December 2018 report by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, the Saudi-led war has claimed the lives of over 60,000 Yemenis since January 2016.

The war has also turned Yemen into the site of the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis by pushing it close to the edge of outright famine.

The Ansarullah and its allied forces launch back-to-back retaliatory strikes against the southwestern Saudi regions of Jizan, Asir, and Najran.