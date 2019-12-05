Shiites in Saudi Arabia: Victims of US-backed State Terror

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Sri Lanka Arrests Saudi Scholar Sparking Concerns of Wahhabi Influence

Sri Lanka Arrests Saudi Scholar Sparking Concerns of Wahhabi Influence

Sri Lankan Authorities have arrested a Saudi-educated preacher over links with Zahran Hashim the suspected mastermind of bombings last month, throwing a spotlight on the role of Salafi-Wahhabi terrorism in South Asia.

Media Report Massive Explosions at UAE Fujairah Port, Govt Denies Several heavy explosions reportedly have rocked the port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

US Overclassifies Docs to Prevent Public Learning about Crimes: whistleblower The US government is trying to prevent whistleblowing and investigative journalism, a former FBI agent told RT speaking on the case of an ex-intelligence analyst facing 50 years in prison for leaking files about the US drone program.

Separatists Attack Five-Star Hotel in Pakistan’s Balochistan The so-called the Baluchistan Liberation Army militants stormed a luxury hotel in Pakistan’s southwestern port city of Gwadar on Saturday, killing at least one guard and battling security forces inside.

Clashes Erupted at 26th Week of Yellow Vest Protests across France French police clashed with Yellow Vests on Saturday who gathered to mark the 26th straight weekend of protests against President Emmanuel Macron and his economic reform agenda.

Trump Warns China of ’Far Worse’ Trade Deal in His 2nd Term The US President Donald Trump warned china on Saturday not to wait out his term in hopes of a more lenient approach from a successor, threatening he will insist on even worse conditions after 2020.

Israel Hit Anadolu Office for Exposing Its ’Dirty works’: Erdogan President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday Israeli regime hit a building housing the offices of the Anadolu news agency in the Gaza Strip in a bid to prevent the Turkish state-run media outlet from exposing Tel Aviv’s “dirty works” to the world.

Pakistan Offers India Halt on Artillery Fire in Kashmir: Media Pakistan reportedly has has suggested India “moratorium on the artillery fire" in the contested Kashmir region. Pakistan has also vowed to remove special forces from the area.

Russia Pans US Military Buildup in Japan Russian Foreign Minister slammed persisting US military buildup in Japan, saying Moscow views as a direct "threat" the American missile defense systems deployed to the Asian country.

China Will Never Yield To US Pressures: Media China will never yield to the United States side’s maximum pressure and will not compromise on matters of principle, Chinese state media said on Saturday referring to US administration’s decision to impose more tariffs on the Chinese goods.

Yemen’s Ansarullah to Begin Withdrawal from Three Ports: UN The United Nations says Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has agreed to unilaterally pull out its forces from three key ports over the next four days, a necessary step for the implementation of a ceasefire deal the warring sides reached in Sweden in December.

Israeli Regime Kills 1 Palestinian During Gaza Protests sraeli regime forces have killed a Palestinian during weekly peaceful protests on the Gaza border Friday,

Iranians Hold Rallies Backing Response to US’ withdrawal from Nuclear Deal Iranians have held rallies across the country expressing support for decision to suspend the implementation of some of the country’s commitments under the JCPOA

US-China Trade War Escalates China is committed to resolving the trade dispute with the US but is also prepared to defend its interests in the face of any increase in US trade tariffs

North Korean Leader Order Military to Boost Strike Capability North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered the military to boost its strike capability a day after he directed a successful long-range strike drill

EU Should Stop Submitting to US Orders: Iran’s FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the European Union should stop submitting to Washington’s dictates

Palestinian Islamic Jihad Declares Readiness to Confront Israeli Regime Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement has declared readiness to face the Israeli regime in the next battle

Russia to Continue Boosting Defense Potential: Putin Russia will continue boosting its defense potential and is open for cooperation with other countries, President Putin said at the Victory Parade in Moscow.

North Korea Defends Recent Missile Drills, Slams South Korea: Report North Korea has defended its balistic missile drills saying they were part of the country’s “regular” and “self-defensive” military training

US Cuts off Power to Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC amid Standoff The Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC was plunged into darkness after the US authorities shut down power in the building.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
Analysis

Shiites in Saudi Arabia: Victims of US-backed State Terror

Sunday 12 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Shiites in Saudi Arabia: Victims of US-backed State Terror

Alwaght- On Saturday, Saudi security forces in another crime against the country’s Shiite minority killed at least 8 people in Tarot Island in the Shiite-majority Qatif province. The media reports suggested that the regime’s forces entered Sanabis town of Tarot region and killed the 8 people in a shootout after an encirclement of a number of houses.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA), citing a statement released by the kingdom’s security services command, reported that the security authorities have managed to discover in a residential apartment in Sanabis neighborhood what it called a newly-formed “terrorist cells planning attacks on vital facilities” in the Arab monarchy. SPA added that the security forces arrived at the site on 10 am and called for the “suspects” to surrender. They faced resistance, however, thus opened fire, killing them all.

While the initial reports put the number of those killed at 8, the government has yet to give an accurate report on the number of the casualties of the operation that reportedly lasted for 12 hours. Reports suggest that the security forces originally sought to arrest an opposition figure.

According to Al-Ahd channel, the Saudi authorities had transferred to the region bulldozers to demolish the encircled houses. Other reports add that Al-Madhif residential area was targeted by RPG-7 fire of the government forces. The residents were reportedly surprised by the commotion caused by heavy gunfire and movement of armed vehicles across streets of Sanabis.

The people took to the streets after they saw the number of the dead increased. They chanted some slogans in protest, calling for international attention and support to Qatif region’s people.

Heightening crackdown on Shiites

The Saturday attack on the Shiite-inhabited Sanabis under what many believe baseless and never-proven claims of terrorist actions and espionage for foreign governments comes while on April 24, Saudi Arabia mass-executed 37 citizens under the pretext of terrorism.

Since 1933, the year the Al Saud family began its rule over the Arabian Peninsula, the Shiite-dominated regions in the east of the Arab kingdom have been subjected by the central government to crackdown, discrimination, inequity, and crimes due to their religious beliefs. This has been a source of constant objection by the Shiites against their poor political, economic, and social status. They express their opposition to the discriminatory actions of the regime in different ways.

Since 2011, the year the Arab world went into a period of popular uprisings against despotic regimes, the Shiites in Saudi Arabia have been peacefully protesting. In response to the legitimate demands of its citizens for basic rights of citizenship, the Saudi government put up an iron fist policy, jailing, torturing, and executing many of the protestors. The security services in the Shiite regions are in regular operations.

In addition to the ideological nature of the repressions against the Shiite citizens, originating from the historical alliance of Al Saud and Al Sheikh, the Eastern region’s being oil-rich stands as a drive for the government to crack down on the Shiites. Tarot Island resting on the Persian Gulf coasts is only five kilometers away from Qatif. The Topline pipeline that originates from Dhahran province crosses the city to reach Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon.

Due to the existence of a ground for discontent, the Saudi officials have been worried about the possible spread of the Arab uprisings to their country ruled by an absolute monarchy. This drives them to deem the Shiites of Qatif a source of serious jeopardy to their rule, hence embarking on continuous clampdown campaign in the region. This serves an aim to transform the region demographically in favor of a Sunni majority.

Western green light for the crackdown

The repressive measures against the Shiite citizens, which have seen a sharp rise under the grip on power of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, have been met with massive condemnation by the international organizations and global public. On March 4, on the sidelines of the UN Human Rights Commission, a meeting was held under the title “Saudi Arabia: Time for Responsibility.” Fionnuala D. Ní Aoláin, the new Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms, asserted that Saudi Arabia’s counterterrorism laws were “unacceptably broad and vague.” She continued that they also criminalize those who hold opposition meetings and protests. She added that these laws are directly used to attack and restrict prominent human rights defenders, religious faces, writers, journalists, academics, and human rights activists.

The Amnesty International regularly disparages absence of fair and transparent trials and also torturing of the dissenters in the Arab monarchy’s prisons. Michelle Bachelet, the UN Human Rights Commissioner, is one among many to blast this Saudi policy in dealing with the opposition figures.

But the storms of criticism and condemnation, mainly after the killing of the prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi who was killed in October 2018 at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul by a hit squad apparently sent by the Saudi crown prince to remove his outspoken critic, do not seem to have left the smallest effect towards change of the Saudi rulers’ behavior in dealing with the opposition. The roots of this behavior remaining unchanged should be sought in a green light given to Riyadh by its Western allies, especially the US and specifically administration of President Donald Trump.

Following the recent mass execution, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a Twitter post said: “After a wink at the dismembering of a journalist, not a whisper from the Trump administration when Saudi Arabia beheads 37 men in one day - even crucifying one two days after Easter”, adding: "Membership of the B team - Bolton, Bin Salman, Bin Zayed & "Bibi" - gives immunity for any crime.”

The Saudi ignorance of the massive international condemnation against its new wave of crackdown on the political, religious, and social activists is, in fact, empowered by an American go-ahead signal.

