  Sunday 12 May 2019

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

News

Sri Lanka Arrests Saudi Scholar Sparking Concerns of Wahhabi Influence

Sri Lanka Arrests Saudi Scholar Sparking Concerns of Wahhabi Influence

Sri Lankan Authorities have arrested a Saudi-educated preacher over links with Zahran Hashim the suspected mastermind of bombings last month, throwing a spotlight on the role of Salafi-Wahhabi terrorism in South Asia.

Media Report Massive Explosions at UAE Fujairah Port, Govt Denies Several heavy explosions reportedly have rocked the port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

US Overclassifies Docs to Prevent Public Learning about Crimes: whistleblower The US government is trying to prevent whistleblowing and investigative journalism, a former FBI agent told RT speaking on the case of an ex-intelligence analyst facing 50 years in prison for leaking files about the US drone program.

Separatists Attack Five-Star Hotel in Pakistan’s Balochistan The so-called the Baluchistan Liberation Army militants stormed a luxury hotel in Pakistan’s southwestern port city of Gwadar on Saturday, killing at least one guard and battling security forces inside.

Clashes Erupted at 26th Week of Yellow Vest Protests across France French police clashed with Yellow Vests on Saturday who gathered to mark the 26th straight weekend of protests against President Emmanuel Macron and his economic reform agenda.

Trump Warns China of ’Far Worse’ Trade Deal in His 2nd Term The US President Donald Trump warned china on Saturday not to wait out his term in hopes of a more lenient approach from a successor, threatening he will insist on even worse conditions after 2020.

Israel Hit Anadolu Office for Exposing Its ’Dirty works’: Erdogan President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday Israeli regime hit a building housing the offices of the Anadolu news agency in the Gaza Strip in a bid to prevent the Turkish state-run media outlet from exposing Tel Aviv’s “dirty works” to the world.

Pakistan Offers India Halt on Artillery Fire in Kashmir: Media Pakistan reportedly has has suggested India “moratorium on the artillery fire" in the contested Kashmir region. Pakistan has also vowed to remove special forces from the area.

Russia Pans US Military Buildup in Japan Russian Foreign Minister slammed persisting US military buildup in Japan, saying Moscow views as a direct "threat" the American missile defense systems deployed to the Asian country.

China Will Never Yield To US Pressures: Media China will never yield to the United States side’s maximum pressure and will not compromise on matters of principle, Chinese state media said on Saturday referring to US administration’s decision to impose more tariffs on the Chinese goods.

Yemen’s Ansarullah to Begin Withdrawal from Three Ports: UN The United Nations says Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has agreed to unilaterally pull out its forces from three key ports over the next four days, a necessary step for the implementation of a ceasefire deal the warring sides reached in Sweden in December.

Israeli Regime Kills 1 Palestinian During Gaza Protests sraeli regime forces have killed a Palestinian during weekly peaceful protests on the Gaza border Friday,

Iranians Hold Rallies Backing Response to US’ withdrawal from Nuclear Deal Iranians have held rallies across the country expressing support for decision to suspend the implementation of some of the country’s commitments under the JCPOA

US-China Trade War Escalates China is committed to resolving the trade dispute with the US but is also prepared to defend its interests in the face of any increase in US trade tariffs

North Korean Leader Order Military to Boost Strike Capability North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered the military to boost its strike capability a day after he directed a successful long-range strike drill

EU Should Stop Submitting to US Orders: Iran’s FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the European Union should stop submitting to Washington’s dictates

Palestinian Islamic Jihad Declares Readiness to Confront Israeli Regime Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement has declared readiness to face the Israeli regime in the next battle

Russia to Continue Boosting Defense Potential: Putin Russia will continue boosting its defense potential and is open for cooperation with other countries, President Putin said at the Victory Parade in Moscow.

North Korea Defends Recent Missile Drills, Slams South Korea: Report North Korea has defended its balistic missile drills saying they were part of the country’s “regular” and “self-defensive” military training

US Cuts off Power to Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC amid Standoff The Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC was plunged into darkness after the US authorities shut down power in the building.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Alwaght- Sri Lankan Authorities have arrested a Saudi-educated preacher over links with Zahran Hashim the suspected mastermind of bombings last month, throwing a spotlight on the role of Salafi-Wahhabi terrorism in South Asia. 

Several bomb attacks hit churches and luxury hotels in the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo and two other cities on April 21, killing at least 253 people.

Sri Lankan police found the Nations Thawahid Jaman (NTJ) of having plotted the terrorist act and the group’s founder, Zahran Hashim, of having masterminded the blasts. Hashim blew himself up at a hotel in Colombo on the day of the carnage.

On Saturday, police announced the apprehension of Mohamed Aliyar, who is the 60-year-old founder of a religious center in Zahran's hometown of Kattankudy on Sri Lanka's eastern shores.

"Information has been revealed that the suspect arrested had a close relationship with ... Zahran and had been operating financial transactions," the statement said.

Police said Aliyar was "involved" with training in the southern town of Hambantota for the group of bombers who attacked hotels and churches on Easter.

Reports said Aliyar founded the center in Kattankudy in 1990, a year after he graduated from the Imam Muhammad ibn Saud Islamic University in Riyadh.

The education reportedly marked a key moment in the spread of Salafi and Wahhabi doctrine in Kattankudy and the center was partly funded by Saudi and Kuwaiti donors, according to a plaque outside.

Residents also said Hashim frequented the center and was a troublemaker, who they had warned authorities about his extremist views.

Reuters cited two Muslim community sources in Kattankudy as saying that Hashim’s hardline views were partly shaped by ultra-conservative Salafi-Wahhabi texts that he picked up at the center’s library around 2 or 3 years ago.

"I used to always run into him at the center, reading Saudi journals and literature," said one of the sources.

During that time, Hashim would rebuke the practice of asking God for help, for instance, claiming that such pleas were an affront to pure Islam.

"That kind of teaching was not in Sri Lanka in 2016, unless you read it in Salafi literature," the source added, requesting anonymity to avoid repercussions in Kattankudy.

Salafism is closely linked to Wahhabism which has its roots in Saudi Arabia and is backed by its rulers. The radical ideology has been subject to harsh criticism.

Ethnic divide deepens in Sri Lanka

In the aftermath of the deadly blasts in Sri Lanka, Muslim groups say they have received dozens of complaints from across the island country about people from the community being harassed at workplaces, including government offices, hospitals and in public transport.

Muslim community leaders say they had repeatedly warned the authorities about Zahran for years.

“The government knew about the bombings and yet they didn’t take any action. But once it happened, they are targeting us innocent people. This is not fair,” said Milhan, a resident in the northwestern town of Puttalam.

Additionally, a ban on facial veils and house-to-house searches by security forces in Muslim-majority neighborhoods across the country have added to the distrust.

Many Pakistani refugees said they fled the city of Negombo after threats of revenge from locals.

“The suspicion towards them (Muslims) can grow and there can be localized attacks,” said Jehan Perera of non-partisan advocacy group, the National Peace Council. “That would be the danger.”

The Sri Lankan government said it was closely monitoring the situation to curb radicalization but conceded that communal tensions were a big concern.

Muslims make up nearly 10 percent of Sri Lanka’s population of 22 million, which is predominantly Buddhist.

 

Tags :

Sri Lanka Terrorism Wahhabism

