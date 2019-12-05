Clashes Erupted at 26th Week of Yellow Vest Protests across France

Alwaght- French police clashed with Yellow Vests on Saturday who gathered to mark the 26th straight weekend of protests against President Emmanuel Macron and his economic reform agenda.

Yellow Vests are now protesting Macron’s broader reform agenda and supposed his towards the fate of the ordinary French people. Police estimated 18,600 people took to the streets around France, including 1,200 in the capital. The yellow vests, however disputed the figure and put the turnout at more than 37,000 protesters nationwide.

In a bid to widen the protests, demonstrations were organized in the regional cities of Lyon, Nantes and Toulouse. In Lyon, 2,500 people hit the streets while in Nantes the police put the turnout at 2,200, according to the French media.

While the processions were largely peaceful, some clashes between the protesters and the police did erupt as some black-hooded demonstrators hurled bottles at the officers and smashed shop windows in Nantes. Police responded with tear gas and also used water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Police officials said at least 10 officers were injured in the clashes, but the protesters were beginning to disperse towards 6:00 pm.

Initially launched over fuel tax increases, the movement quickly snowballed into a widespread revolt against Macron, accused of ignoring the day-to-day struggles of low earners in small-town and rural France.