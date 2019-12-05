Israel Hit Anadolu Office for Exposing Its ’Dirty works’: Erdogan

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 12 May 2019

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Media Report Massive Explosions at UAE Fujairah Port, Govt Denies

Several heavy explosions reportedly have rocked the port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

US Overclassifies Docs to Prevent Public Learning about Crimes: whistleblower The US government is trying to prevent whistleblowing and investigative journalism, a former FBI agent told RT speaking on the case of an ex-intelligence analyst facing 50 years in prison for leaking files about the US drone program.

Separatists Attack Five-Star Hotel in Pakistan’s Balochistan The so-called the Baluchistan Liberation Army militants stormed a luxury hotel in Pakistan’s southwestern port city of Gwadar on Saturday, killing at least one guard and battling security forces inside.

Clashes Erupted at 26th Week of Yellow Vest Protests across France French police clashed with Yellow Vests on Saturday who gathered to mark the 26th straight weekend of protests against President Emmanuel Macron and his economic reform agenda.

Trump Warns China of ’Far Worse’ Trade Deal in His 2nd Term The US President Donald Trump warned china on Saturday not to wait out his term in hopes of a more lenient approach from a successor, threatening he will insist on even worse conditions after 2020.

Israel Hit Anadolu Office for Exposing Its ’Dirty works’: Erdogan President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday Israeli regime hit a building housing the offices of the Anadolu news agency in the Gaza Strip in a bid to prevent the Turkish state-run media outlet from exposing Tel Aviv’s “dirty works” to the world.

Pakistan Offers India Halt on Artillery Fire in Kashmir: Media Pakistan reportedly has has suggested India “moratorium on the artillery fire" in the contested Kashmir region. Pakistan has also vowed to remove special forces from the area.

Russia Pans US Military Buildup in Japan Russian Foreign Minister slammed persisting US military buildup in Japan, saying Moscow views as a direct "threat" the American missile defense systems deployed to the Asian country.

China Will Never Yield To US Pressures: Media China will never yield to the United States side’s maximum pressure and will not compromise on matters of principle, Chinese state media said on Saturday referring to US administration’s decision to impose more tariffs on the Chinese goods.

Yemen’s Ansarullah to Begin Withdrawal from Three Ports: UN The United Nations says Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has agreed to unilaterally pull out its forces from three key ports over the next four days, a necessary step for the implementation of a ceasefire deal the warring sides reached in Sweden in December.

Israeli Regime Kills 1 Palestinian During Gaza Protests sraeli regime forces have killed a Palestinian during weekly peaceful protests on the Gaza border Friday,

Iranians Hold Rallies Backing Response to US’ withdrawal from Nuclear Deal Iranians have held rallies across the country expressing support for decision to suspend the implementation of some of the country’s commitments under the JCPOA

US-China Trade War Escalates China is committed to resolving the trade dispute with the US but is also prepared to defend its interests in the face of any increase in US trade tariffs

North Korean Leader Order Military to Boost Strike Capability North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered the military to boost its strike capability a day after he directed a successful long-range strike drill

EU Should Stop Submitting to US Orders: Iran’s FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the European Union should stop submitting to Washington’s dictates

Palestinian Islamic Jihad Declares Readiness to Confront Israeli Regime Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement has declared readiness to face the Israeli regime in the next battle

Russia to Continue Boosting Defense Potential: Putin Russia will continue boosting its defense potential and is open for cooperation with other countries, President Putin said at the Victory Parade in Moscow.

North Korea Defends Recent Missile Drills, Slams South Korea: Report North Korea has defended its balistic missile drills saying they were part of the country’s “regular” and “self-defensive” military training

US Cuts off Power to Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC amid Standoff The Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC was plunged into darkness after the US authorities shut down power in the building.

Iran Implementing "Step-by-Step" Withdrawal from Nuclear Deal: Araqchi Iran is implementing a "step-by-step" withdrawal from the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a senior Iranian diplomat has disclosed.

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Sunday 12 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Fire rises after Israeli warplanes hit Anadolu Agencys office building on May 4

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday Israeli regime hit a building housing the offices of the Anadolu news agency in the Gaza Strip in a bid to prevent the Turkish state-run media outlet from exposing Tel Aviv’s “dirty works” to the world.
Alwaght- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday Israeli regime hit a building housing the offices of the Anadolu news agency in the Gaza Strip in a bid to prevent the Turkish state-run media outlet from exposing Tel Aviv's “dirty works” to the world.

“The Israeli administration, with the courage that it has taken from the silence of the international community, goes as far as bombarding media outlets and humanitarian aid agencies, and they bombed our Anadolu Agency,” Erdogan said in Istanbul on Saturday.

The Turkish president said the Israelis bombed the news agency’s building “because all of their dirty works should not be made public. Whoever announces [these dirty works] is an enemy for them.”

Last Saturday, Israeli warplanes destroyed the Anadolu Agency’s seven-story building in Gaza’s Rimal neighborhood following warning shots. No casualties occurred.

Erdogan said that despite Israel’s “bullying policies,” Anadolu would continue its work. He made similar remarks back on the day when the building was hit.

In his newer remarks, the Turkish president further complained that the organizations critical of press freedom in his country did not speak out against Israel’s actions, and that their silence amounted to double standards and partnership in cruelty.

The airstrikes on Anadolu came during a new round of Israeli strikes against Gaza that started on May 3. Israeli warplanes struck some 350 sites in Gaza, claiming the lives of 27 Palestinian people, during the offensive.

In response, Palestinian fighters fired some 700 rockets at the occupied lands, killing four Israelis and injuring 200 others.

After three days of deadly Israeli airstrikes and retaliatory Palestinian rocket attacks, the two sides reached a ceasefire agreement on May 6 with mediation from Egypt and Qatar.

Rejecting silence on ‘Israeli terror’

Elsewhere in his remarks, Erdogan touched on a recent decision by Turkey’s Supreme Election Council (YSK) to annul the results of the March 31 mayoral vote in Istanbul and order a rerun on June 23.

Erdogan slammed the Western countries’ criticism of the election rerun decision, saying, “Turkey is an independent, sovereign, and democratic country that believes in the rule of law.”  

“Those who do not speak up against Israeli terror cannot say anything about our struggle for rights,” he added.

 

 

Turkey Israeli Regime Gaza

