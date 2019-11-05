Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 11 May 2019

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Pakistan Offers India Halt on Artillery Fire in Kashmir: Media

Pakistan Offers India Halt on Artillery Fire in Kashmir: Media

Pakistan reportedly has has suggested India “moratorium on the artillery fire" in the contested Kashmir region. Pakistan has also vowed to remove special forces from the area.

Russia Pans US Military Buildup in Japan Russian Foreign Minister slammed persisting US military buildup in Japan, saying Moscow views as a direct "threat" the American missile defense systems deployed to the Asian country.

China Will Never Yield To US Pressures: Media China will never yield to the United States side’s maximum pressure and will not compromise on matters of principle, Chinese state media said on Saturday referring to US administration’s decision to impose more tariffs on the Chinese goods.

Yemen’s Ansarullah to Begin Withdrawal from Three Ports: UN The United Nations says Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has agreed to unilaterally pull out its forces from three key ports over the next four days, a necessary step for the implementation of a ceasefire deal the warring sides reached in Sweden in December.

Israeli Regime Kills 1 Palestinian During Gaza Protests sraeli regime forces have killed a Palestinian during weekly peaceful protests on the Gaza border Friday,

Iranians Hold Rallies Backing Response to US’ withdrawal from Nuclear Deal Iranians have held rallies across the country expressing support for decision to suspend the implementation of some of the country’s commitments under the JCPOA

US-China Trade War Escalates China is committed to resolving the trade dispute with the US but is also prepared to defend its interests in the face of any increase in US trade tariffs

North Korean Leader Order Military to Boost Strike Capability North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered the military to boost its strike capability a day after he directed a successful long-range strike drill

EU Should Stop Submitting to US Orders: Iran’s FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the European Union should stop submitting to Washington’s dictates

Palestinian Islamic Jihad Declares Readiness to Confront Israeli Regime Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement has declared readiness to face the Israeli regime in the next battle

Russia to Continue Boosting Defense Potential: Putin Russia will continue boosting its defense potential and is open for cooperation with other countries, President Putin said at the Victory Parade in Moscow.

North Korea Defends Recent Missile Drills, Slams South Korea: Report North Korea has defended its balistic missile drills saying they were part of the country’s “regular” and “self-defensive” military training

US Cuts off Power to Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC amid Standoff The Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC was plunged into darkness after the US authorities shut down power in the building.

Iran Implementing "Step-by-Step" Withdrawal from Nuclear Deal: Araqchi Iran is implementing a "step-by-step" withdrawal from the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a senior Iranian diplomat has disclosed.

Taliban Attacks NGO in Kabul More than a dozen have been injured in Afghan capital, Kabul, on Wednesday when Taliban militants attacked the offices of an international non-government organization (NGO), setting off a huge explosion, and battling Afghan security forces, Tolo News reported.

Suicide Bombing Kills 9, Including 5 Police, in Pakistan’s Lahore At least nine people have been killed and two dozens were injured in Pakistan’s Lahore city after an explosion targeted a police checkpoint on Wednesday.

US FM Pays Surprise Visit to Iraq The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo paid an unannounced visit to Iraq on Tuesday in yet another attempt to sow discord between the Wes Asian country and its neighbor, Iran.

US Lawmakers Pass Bills in Support of Taiwan The US legislators has unanimously passed a bill reaffirming Washington’s commitment to Taiwan which is one of a growing number of sticking points in the US-China relationship.

Iran Suspends Some Commitments of 2015 Nuclear Deal Islamic republic of Iran informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of a decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, a year after the US unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Syrian Military Strikes Idlib-Hama Axis The Syrian army launched wide-scale airstrikes across the Hama-Idlib axis, targeting militants both.

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Russia Pans US Military Buildup in Japan

Saturday 11 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Russia Pans US Military Buildup in Japan
Alwaght- Russian Foreign Minister slammed persisting US military buildup in Japan, saying Moscow views as a direct "threat" the American missile defense systems deployed to the Asian country.

Sergey Lavrov top diplomat made the remarks following a meeting in Moscow with his visiting Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on Friday.

“We've yet again drew attention to certain actions of Washington, including the deployment of the global missile defense systems’ elements to Japan, bolstering of its military presence in the region and activities in the arms control sphere, where the US is demolishing all the existing agreements,” Lavrov said. “We perceive such actions as a threat for our country.”

Russia has in the past argued that the missile systems can double function as attack weapons and fire nuclear-tipped missiles at Russian targets. Moscow also fears that Washington would use the system's powerful radars to gather intelligence from Russian territories.

The high-profile meeting came as Russia-Japan bilateral ties face several challenges, including major disagreements over signing a formal peace treaty after the end of World War II.

Moscow and Tokyo never signed an official peace treaty following the war, leaving Japan with unresolved territorial claims on four Russian Kuril Islands. Back then, the islands of Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and Habomai – known in Japan as the ‘Northern Territories’ – were handed over to the former Soviet Union under the 1945 Potsdam Declaration.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed last year to resume discussions of a peace treaty -- based on the 1956 declaration signed the former USSR and Japan -- that envisioned potential handing over of island of Shikotan and islets of Habomai to Japan.

According to the 2018 discussions, any territorial exchanges would only be possible after inking a peace treaty. Tokyo, however, insists on first solving the territorial dispute, preferably with Moscow handing over all the disputed territories.

 “The joint declaration was adopted under particular historical and geopolitical circumstances. Since then, the situation has changed drastically. We have to consider the active security treaty between Japan and the US,” Lavrov explained after his meeting with Kono on Friday.

He further pointed out that despite the outstanding “differences,” Moscow want to resume negotiations. However, he added, any agreement must “fully reflect interests of our two countries and should be unambiguously accepted by the two nations.”

“Such task is not an easy one. Obviously it can be achieved only through continuous, meticulous and creative work,” the top Russian diplomat also underlined.

 

Russia Lavrov US Japan

