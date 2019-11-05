China Will Never Yield To US Pressures: Media

Alwaght- China will never yield to the United States side’s maximum pressure and will not compromise on matters of principle, Chinese state media said on Saturday referring to US administration's decision to impose more tariffs on the Chinese goods.

“China will never yield to the United States side’s maximum pressure and will not compromise on matters of principle. China has made it clear to call for the elimination of all additional tariffs to resume normal bilateral trade,” the People’s Daily said.

The ruling Communist Party’s official People’s Daily and the official Xinhua news agency said that three main differences remain in the China-US trade talks, including the removal of all the additional tariffs.

“China clearly requires that the trade procurement figures should be realistic; the text must be balanced and expressed in terms that are acceptable to the Chinese people and do not undermine the sovereignty and dignity of the country,” the People’s Daily added.

Xinhua, which reported the same three differences, said removing all the additional tariffs was the “common demand” of US business and agriculture, and that both countries needed to show greater patience and perseverance to overcome the difficulties.

Donald Trump on Friday ordered the US trade representative to start the process of raising tariffs on all remaining imports from China, the USTR said in a statement.

The statement by USTR Robert Lighthizer said the value of products subject to new round of tariffs is approximately $300 billion

The United States had already escalated its tariff war with China on Friday by hiking levies on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods in the midst of last-ditch talks to rescue a trade deal.

The US and China have been engaged in intense negotiations to end a months-long trade war that has rattled global markets.

Trump, who has set the bar for a trade deal extremely high, has repeatedly accused China of unfair trade practices that have hollowed out American manufacturing.

The Trump administration is demanding China make deep structural changes, including changes to how Beijing treats US companies and its own state-owned enterprises.