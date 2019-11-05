Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 11 May 2019

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq's Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu's Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu's position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran's Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump's Deal of Century' Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump's so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Yemen's Ansarullah to Begin Withdrawal from Three Ports: UN

Yemen’s Ansarullah to Begin Withdrawal from Three Ports: UN

The United Nations says Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has agreed to unilaterally pull out its forces from three key ports over the next four days, a necessary step for the implementation of a ceasefire deal the warring sides reached in Sweden in December.

Israeli Regime Kills 1 Palestinian During Gaza Protests sraeli regime forces have killed a Palestinian during weekly peaceful protests on the Gaza border Friday,

Iranians Hold Rallies Backing Response to US’ withdrawal from Nuclear Deal Iranians have held rallies across the country expressing support for decision to suspend the implementation of some of the country’s commitments under the JCPOA

US-China Trade War Escalates China is committed to resolving the trade dispute with the US but is also prepared to defend its interests in the face of any increase in US trade tariffs

North Korean Leader Order Military to Boost Strike Capability North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered the military to boost its strike capability a day after he directed a successful long-range strike drill

EU Should Stop Submitting to US Orders: Iran’s FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the European Union should stop submitting to Washington’s dictates

Palestinian Islamic Jihad Declares Readiness to Confront Israeli Regime Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement has declared readiness to face the Israeli regime in the next battle

Russia to Continue Boosting Defense Potential: Putin Russia will continue boosting its defense potential and is open for cooperation with other countries, President Putin said at the Victory Parade in Moscow.

North Korea Defends Recent Missile Drills, Slams South Korea: Report North Korea has defended its balistic missile drills saying they were part of the country’s “regular” and “self-defensive” military training

US Cuts off Power to Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC amid Standoff The Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC was plunged into darkness after the US authorities shut down power in the building.

Iran Implementing "Step-by-Step" Withdrawal from Nuclear Deal: Araqchi Iran is implementing a "step-by-step" withdrawal from the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a senior Iranian diplomat has disclosed.

Taliban Attacks NGO in Kabul More than a dozen have been injured in Afghan capital, Kabul, on Wednesday when Taliban militants attacked the offices of an international non-government organization (NGO), setting off a huge explosion, and battling Afghan security forces, Tolo News reported.

Suicide Bombing Kills 9, Including 5 Police, in Pakistan’s Lahore At least nine people have been killed and two dozens were injured in Pakistan’s Lahore city after an explosion targeted a police checkpoint on Wednesday.

US FM Pays Surprise Visit to Iraq The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo paid an unannounced visit to Iraq on Tuesday in yet another attempt to sow discord between the Wes Asian country and its neighbor, Iran.

US Lawmakers Pass Bills in Support of Taiwan The US legislators has unanimously passed a bill reaffirming Washington’s commitment to Taiwan which is one of a growing number of sticking points in the US-China relationship.

Iran Suspends Some Commitments of 2015 Nuclear Deal Islamic republic of Iran informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of a decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, a year after the US unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Syrian Military Strikes Idlib-Hama Axis The Syrian army launched wide-scale airstrikes across the Hama-Idlib axis, targeting militants both.

Hamas Recent Rocket-Launching Tactic Overcame Israel’s Iron Dome Hamas has successfully “overcame” Israeli’s so-called Iron Dome missile system during its recent confrontation with the regime thanks to its new rocket-launching tactic, the Palestinian resistance movement’s military wing said.

US State Department Publishes, Then Deletes, Own Report Outlining Subversive Anti-Venezuela Measures: Report The United States State Department has published, then deleted, its own report outlining Washington’s subversive measures targeting Venezuela, according to a report.

Magnitude 7.2 Quake Hits Papua New Guinea A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea on Tuesday local time, according to the US Geological Survey, cutting power and knocking items off shelves though there were no immediate reports of serious damage

Yemen’s Ansarullah to Begin Withdrawal from Three Ports: UN

North Korean Leader Order Military to Boost Strike Capability

Taliban Say Gap Narrowing in Talks over US Withdrawal from Afghanistan

Silent Coup: What’s Behind Jordan Security Officials’ Removal?

What’s Causing Intensified Israeli Violence against Palestinians?

Iran Denounces US ‘Gauche’ Psy-War Bid

New US Weapons Flow to Despotic Arab Regimes

Magnitude 7.2 Quake Hits Papua New Guinea

Suicide Bombing Kills 9, Including 5 Police, in Pakistan’s Lahore

EU Should Stop Submitting to US Orders: Iran’s FM

Maduro Orders Army to Be ‘Ready’ for US Military Action

US Sanctions Will Have No Political Effect on Iran: FM

US Cuts off Power to Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC amid Standoff

Israeli Regime’s Raids on Gaza Enters Third Day

Russia to Continue Boosting Defense Potential: Putin

Syrian Military Strikes Idlib-Hama Axis

Israeli Regime Kills 1 Palestinian During Gaza Protests

Russia Vows Continued Support for Syria in War on Terrorism

Egypt Pulls Out of US-Led ‘Arab NATO’ Initiative in Blow to Trump

I Did Not Run for Congress to Sit on Sidelines: Ilhan Omar

US Regional Interests at Stake after IRGC Ban: Iranian Expert

Facebook Spent $22.6m in 2018 to Keep Zuckerberg Safe

US Sanctions Iran Oil Due to Regional Failure

Ilhan Omar Receives Influx of Death Threats after Trump Tweet

Brexit Impasse: What’s Driven EU’s Process Extension

Iran, Iraq, Syria Consider Transnational Railway Project

Pakistani PM Urges Closer Relations Ahead of Iran Visit

US Think Thank Held Secretive Meeting on US ‘Military Option’ in Venezuela: Report

China to Show New Warships on Navy Anniversary

Pro-IRGC Rallies Across Iran after Hostile US Move

Sudan Military Council Arrests Top Members of Former Government

Pakistan Terrorist Attack Kills 20 in Quetta

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Yemen's Ansarullah to Begin Withdrawal from Three Ports: UN

Yemen's Ansarullah to Begin Withdrawal from Three Ports: UN
Alwaght- The United Nations says Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has agreed to unilaterally pull out its forces from three key ports over the next four days, a necessary step for the implementation of a ceasefire deal the warring sides reached in Sweden in December.

Lt. Gen. Michael Lollesgaard, who heads the Redeployment Coordination Committee (RCC), a UN mission to monitor the deal, said in a statement on Friday that the movement would make an “initial unilateral redeployment” of its forces from Yemen’s three key ports of Hudaydah, Salif and Ras Isa between May 11 and May 14, Press TV reported.

The resistance movement, which has been significantly helping the Yemeni army against a Saudi-led military coalition for the past four years, and the country’s former Saudi-backed government, led by ex-president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, signed a UN-brokered truce deal in Stockholm on December 13.

More than 70 percent of Yemen’s imports used to pass through the docks of Hudaydah, a lifeline for the war-ravaged country's crippled economy. However, since June last year, forces of the United Arab Emirates, a significant ally of Saudi Arabia in its war against Yemen, and Hadi’s militia have laid a tight siege to the city, which is under the control of Houthi fighters.

The redeployment of forces from the three port cities is a critical part of the ceasefire deal, aimed at averting a full-scale assault on Hudaydah, but has so far failed to materialize on the ground.

The statement said the redeployment must be followed by “the committed, transparent and sustained actions of the parties to fully deliver on their obligations.”

It also stressed that the redeployment of forces should allow the UN to take “a leading role in supporting the Red Sea Ports Corporation in managing the ports” and to increase UN checks on cargoes.

Following the UN statement, the ex-president's information minister said in a twitter post that the report on the Ansarullah's redeployment offer “is inaccurate and misleading.”

He claimed that the reported redeployment offer was “unacceptable” because a required joint monitoring and verification mechanism as stipulated in the December pact was not foreseen in the UN's Friday arrangement.

No response has been released yet either from the RCC or the Houthi Ansarullah movement, which has repeatedly complained about Saudi Arabia’s repeated violation of the ceasefire in Hudaydah.

Leading a coalition of its allies, Saudi Arabia invaded Yemen in March 2015 in an attempt to reinstall Hadi, who had resigned amid popular discontent and fled to Riyadh, and to crush the Ansarullah.

The imposed war initially consisted of an aerial campaign, but was later coupled with a naval blockade and the deployment of ground mercenaries to Yemen. Furthermore, armed militia forces loyal to Hadi, in line with invaders, launch frequent attacks against Yemeni people in regions held by Ansarullah.

The aggression is estimated to have left 56,000 Yemenis dead.

The Saudi-led war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN has said that a record 22.2 million Yemenis are in dire need of food, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger. According to the world body, Yemen is suffering from the most severe famine in more than 100 years.

A number of Western countries, the US and Britain in particular, are also accused of being complicit in the ongoing aggression as they supply the Riyadh regime with advanced weapons and military equipment as well as logistical and intelligence assistance.

Yemen Ansarullah Hudaydah

Palestinian Protesters with Amputated Limbs Due to Israeli Fire Rally to Condemn Zionists Crimes
Death Toll From Sri Lanka Deadly Attacks Nears 300
Druze Based in Israeli-occupied Golan Heights Mark Syrias Independence Day
Protesters Call for Civilian Rule in Sudan
Palestinian Protesters with Amputated Limbs Due to Israeli Fire Rally to Condemn Zionists Crimes

Palestinian Protesters with Amputated Limbs Due to Israeli Fire Rally to Condemn Zionists Crimes

Sudanese Artists Commemorate Bashirs Ouster
48 Palestinians Injured in Israeli Regime Crackdown on Gaza Protests
Palestinians Rally in Solidarity with Political Prisoners in Israeli Jails
Yemeni Ansarullah Forces Unveil New Domestically-Made Ballistic Missile