Israeli Regime Kills 1 Palestinian During Gaza Protests

Alwaght- Israeli regime forces have killed a Palestinian during weekly peaceful protests on the Gaza border Friday, the health ministry in the besieged enclave said.

Abdullah Abd al-Aal, 24, was shot in the stomach on the border east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, a ministry spokesman said.

A further 13 demonstrators were shot during demonstrations in various places along the fractious border, the spokesman said.

Friday’s rally comes in the run-up to the 71st anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba (“The Catastrophe”).

Marked on May 15 of each year, Nakba Day commemorates the expulsion in 1948 of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homes in historical Palestine to make way for the new state of Israel.

Since the Gaza rallies began in March of last year, Some 300 demonstrators have been killed -- and thousands more injured -- by Israeli regime troops deployed near the buffer zone.

Protesters also demand an end to Israeli regime’s 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its roughly two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.