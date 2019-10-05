Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 10 May 2019

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

North Korean Leader Order Military to Boost Strike Capability

North Korean Leader Order Military to Boost Strike Capability

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered the military to boost its strike capability a day after he directed a successful long-range strike drill

EU Should Stop Submitting to US Orders: Iran’s FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the European Union should stop submitting to Washington’s dictates

Palestinian Islamic Jihad Declares Readiness to Confront Israeli Regime Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement has declared readiness to face the Israeli regime in the next battle

Russia to Continue Boosting Defense Potential: Putin Russia will continue boosting its defense potential and is open for cooperation with other countries, President Putin said at the Victory Parade in Moscow.

North Korea Defends Recent Missile Drills, Slams South Korea: Report North Korea has defended its balistic missile drills saying they were part of the country’s “regular” and “self-defensive” military training

US Cuts off Power to Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC amid Standoff The Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC was plunged into darkness after the US authorities shut down power in the building.

Iran Implementing "Step-by-Step" Withdrawal from Nuclear Deal: Araqchi Iran is implementing a "step-by-step" withdrawal from the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a senior Iranian diplomat has disclosed.

Taliban Attacks NGO in Kabul More than a dozen have been injured in Afghan capital, Kabul, on Wednesday when Taliban militants attacked the offices of an international non-government organization (NGO), setting off a huge explosion, and battling Afghan security forces, Tolo News reported.

Suicide Bombing Kills 9, Including 5 Police, in Pakistan’s Lahore At least nine people have been killed and two dozens were injured in Pakistan’s Lahore city after an explosion targeted a police checkpoint on Wednesday.

US FM Pays Surprise Visit to Iraq The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo paid an unannounced visit to Iraq on Tuesday in yet another attempt to sow discord between the Wes Asian country and its neighbor, Iran.

US Lawmakers Pass Bills in Support of Taiwan The US legislators has unanimously passed a bill reaffirming Washington’s commitment to Taiwan which is one of a growing number of sticking points in the US-China relationship.

Iran Suspends Some Commitments of 2015 Nuclear Deal Islamic republic of Iran informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of a decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, a year after the US unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Syrian Military Strikes Idlib-Hama Axis The Syrian army launched wide-scale airstrikes across the Hama-Idlib axis, targeting militants both.

Hamas Recent Rocket-Launching Tactic Overcame Israel’s Iron Dome Hamas has successfully “overcame” Israeli’s so-called Iron Dome missile system during its recent confrontation with the regime thanks to its new rocket-launching tactic, the Palestinian resistance movement’s military wing said.

US State Department Publishes, Then Deletes, Own Report Outlining Subversive Anti-Venezuela Measures: Report The United States State Department has published, then deleted, its own report outlining Washington’s subversive measures targeting Venezuela, according to a report.

Magnitude 7.2 Quake Hits Papua New Guinea A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea on Tuesday local time, according to the US Geological Survey, cutting power and knocking items off shelves though there were no immediate reports of serious damage

Iran Denounces US ‘Gauche’ Psy-War Bid Iran denounced as a “gauche” attempt at psychological warfare, the US’s recent statement that it has sent an aircraft carrier and a bomber task force to the region to warn the Islamic Republic.

Death Toll from Israeli Aggression on Gaza Rises to 27 Death toll from Israeli regime’s aggression on besieged Gaza rose to 27 as a couple was uncovered from the rubble, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar’s Rakhine Risk Running out Food amid Military Siege Minority Rohingya Muslims living in Myanmar’s Rakhine state risk running out food after being under military restriction for nearly a week.

US Sanctions Will Have No Political Effect on Iran: FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the US sanctions against the Islamic Republic will have no political effect on the West Asian country.

Syrian Kurds’ Game Amid US-EU Division

Silent Coup: What’s Behind Jordan Security Officials’ Removal?

N Korea Missile Test: Kim Losing Patience with Trump

Taliban Say Gap Narrowing in Talks over US Withdrawal from Afghanistan

US Lawmakers Pass Bills in Support of Taiwan

US State Department Publishes, Then Deletes, Own Report Outlining Subversive Anti-Venezuela Measures: Report

Jordanian King Fires Senior Officials amid Plot Reports

What Strikes Bernie Sanders as ’Extremely Unfair’ Is Catastrophe for Millions of Palestinians

Iran, Iraq, Syria to Set up Joint Bank amid US Sanctions

New US Weapons Flow to Despotic Arab Regimes

Sudanese President Omar al Bashir Forced to Step Down: Reports

Facebook Spent $22.6m in 2018 to Keep Zuckerberg Safe

Iran Uncovered Identities of 290 CIA Spies: Intel Minister

Iran Eyes Beating US Ban Via Persian Gulf-Mediterranean Railroad

Pakistani PM Urges Closer Relations Ahead of Iran Visit

Ecuador Sold off Assange to US: Ron Paul

14 Killed in Pakistan’s Balochistan Province Terrorist Attack

I Did Not Run for Congress to Sit on Sidelines: Ilhan Omar

Iran’s Armed Forces Role in War on ISIS cannot be Ignored: Leader

US Sanctions Iran Oil Due to Regional Failure

US Blacklisting of IRGC Proves Washington’s Failure in West Asia: Nasrallah

Turkey Slams France for Hosting Syria’s Kurdish Militants

WikiLeaks Founder Assange Arrested after Ecuador Withdraws Asylum Deal

Ilhan Omar Receives Influx of Death Threats after Trump Tweet

Iran, Iraq, Syria Consider Transnational Railway Project

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Friday 10 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the European Union should stop submitting to Washington’s dictates

Alwaght- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the European Union should stop submitting to Washington’s dictates concerning Tehran instead of just expressing “regret” over the US’s anti-Iran policy.

EU statement today is why JCPOA is where it is: the US has bullied Europe—and rest of world—for a year and EU can only express ‘regret',” the top diplomat tweeted on Thursday, referring to Iran nuclear deal officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran signed JCPOA with the then P5+1 group of countries--Russia, China, France, Germany, The UK, and the US-- in July 2015. The EU directed the negotiations that led to the agreement’s conclusion.

Earlier on Thursday, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and the foreign ministers of France, Germany, and the UK released a joint statement, saying, “We regret the re-imposition of sanctions by the United States following their withdrawal from the JCPOA” and said they would stay fully committed to “the preservation and full implementation” of the JCPOA, which they described as “a key achievement of the global nuclear non-proliferation architecture, which is in the security interest of all.”

The US returned the sanctions last year after unilaterally leaving a multi-party nuclear deal with Iran.

Zarif also criticized the European Union's approach to US's anti-Iran policy, saying that the bloc was demanding that Tehran unilaterally abide by a multilateral accord, which has already been abrogated by Washington.

As was the case with the joint statement, the EU and the European trio, which are also parties to the JCPOA, have, time and again, verbally condemned the US’s actions and pledged to keep the accord alive. The Islamic Republic has, however, complained to Europe for its failing to act on the support by protecting trade with the country in the face of the reinstated US bans.

The EU statement had also rejected an earlier decision by the Islamic Republic to suspend part of its commitment under the agreement.

On Wednesday, Iran informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iran said the move was aimed at reminding the nuclear deal’s other parties that responsibility for honoring the deal did not lie entirely on Tehran.

Instead of demanding that Iran unilaterally abide by a multilateral accord, EU should uphold obligations - including normalization of economic ties,” Zarif concluded.

Iran has warned that it has put a "step-by-step" withdrawal from the JCPOA on its agenda.

 

Iran JCPOA Nuclear EU Zarif US Trump

