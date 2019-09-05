Palestinian Islamic Jihad Declares Readiness to Confront Israeli Regime

Alwaght- Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement has declared readiness to face the Israeli regime in the next battle, noting that the next confrontation will start where the latest has ended.

The Islamic Jihad’s spokesman Abu Hamza said the movement is closely monitoring the commitment of the Israeli enemy to the latest ceasefire reached with the Palestinian resistance after two days of aggression against the Gaza Strip.

“The Palestinian resistance will start the next battle where the latest one ended if the Israeli enemy doesn’t comply with the ceasefire,” the statement noted.

The spokesman added on Wednesday that moments after the latest ceasefire, the group’s manufacturing force started to produce more missiles, stressing that the new rockets will be ready within days.

Abu Hamza meanwhile hailed the resistance’s developing capabilities, referring to Badr 3 rocket which was used in the latest confrontation with the Israeli regime.

He pointed out that the latest achievements are the result of the blood of manufacturing force’s fighters and the support from the Axis of Resistance, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran

He also stressed the importance of cooperation which took place between the Islamic Jihad and the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, through establishing the joint operations room.

While hailing the courageous Palestinian people over their sacrifices, he stressed: “Our people have taken a firm decision to break the siege on Gaza.”

Also on Wednesday, the Islamic Jihad’s military wing, Al-Quds Brigades, released video entitle “Manufacturing in the Making” showing rockets fired at the occupied territories during the latest escalation.

Al-Quds Brigades announced that the production of more rockets is in the making, stressing full readiness for any battle with the Zionist entity.

The latest Gaza escalation erupted last Friday following the killing of four Palestinians in an Israeli regime's air raid on the coastal sliver and the regime’s live fire targeting Gaza protesters.

Israeli warplanes struck some 350 sites in Gaza, during which 27 Palestinians were martyred, including infants, children and pregnant women.

In response to the crimes, the Palestinians fired some 700 rockets at the occupied lands between Saturday morning and early Monday morning, killing four Israelis and injuring 200 others.

Israeli regime's “Iron Dome” only intercepted 240 of the 690 projectiles fired from Gaza, raising serious questions about the effectiveness of the missile system.

After three days of deadly Israeli airstrikes and retaliatory Palestinian rocket attacks, the two sides reached a ceasefire agreement on Monday with the help of Egyptian and Qatari mediators.