Russia to Continue Boosting Defense Potential: Putin

Alwaght- Russia will continue developing its defense potential but remains open for cooperation with other countries in fighting terrorism, extremism and neo-Nazism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a speech at the Victory Parade in Moscow’s Red Square.

"We did and will continue doing all the necessary to ensure the high defense capability of our Armed Forces, the defense potential of the most advanced weapons and to further strengthen the prestige of the military service, the prestige of soldiers and officers and Fatherland defenders," the Russian leader stressed.

"At the same time, Russia is open for cooperation with all those who are ready to practically counter terrorism, neo-Nazism and extremism," Putin said.

The lessons of the Great Patriotic War are still important, the Russian leader said.

In Putin’s opinion, the collective rebuff to the bearers of lethal ideas is again of primary importance."

"We are urging all the countries to grow aware of our common responsibility for creating an effective security system equal for all," the Russian leader said.

The Russian people "knows what a war is," as it brought grief to each family, and sacredly honors the valor of the soldiers of the Victory, Putin pointed out.

"Our military parades, the salvoes of fireworks and columns of the Immortal Regiment are precisely in their honor. The Victory Day always brings closer and unites all the generations, opens the hearts towards each other," the Russian president said.

Russia is today celebrating Victory Day with the traditional military parade on Red Square. The event is used to demonstrate troop discipline and the most advanced military hardware in the country’s arsenal.

May 9 is one of the biggest state holidays in Russia, marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. It is both about commemorating the sacrifices made to achieve that victory, and showing Russia’s military strength.