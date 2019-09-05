Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 9 May 2019

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments

Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

US Cuts off Power to Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC Amid Standoff

US Cuts off Power to Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC Amid Standoff

The Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC was plunged into darkness after the US authorities shut down power in the building.

Iran Implementing "Step-by-Step" Withdrawal from Nuclear Deal: Araqchi Iran is implementing a "step-by-step" withdrawal from the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a senior Iranian diplomat has disclosed.

Taliban Attacks NGO in Kabul More than a dozen have been injured in Afghan capital, Kabul, on Wednesday when Taliban militants attacked the offices of an international non-government organization (NGO), setting off a huge explosion, and battling Afghan security forces, Tolo News reported.

Suicide Bombing Kills 9, Including 5 Police, in Pakistan’s Lahore At least nine people have been killed and two dozens were injured in Pakistan’s Lahore city after an explosion targeted a police checkpoint on Wednesday.

US FM Pays Surprise Visit to Iraq The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo paid an unannounced visit to Iraq on Tuesday in yet another attempt to sow discord between the Wes Asian country and its neighbor, Iran.

US Lawmakers Pass Bills in Support of Taiwan The US legislators has unanimously passed a bill reaffirming Washington’s commitment to Taiwan which is one of a growing number of sticking points in the US-China relationship.

Iran Suspends Some Commitments of 2015 Nuclear Deal Islamic republic of Iran informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of a decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, a year after the US unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Syrian Military Strikes Idlib-Hama Axis The Syrian army launched wide-scale airstrikes across the Hama-Idlib axis, targeting militants both.

Hamas Recent Rocket-Launching Tactic Overcame Israel’s Iron Dome Hamas has successfully “overcame” Israeli’s so-called Iron Dome missile system during its recent confrontation with the regime thanks to its new rocket-launching tactic, the Palestinian resistance movement’s military wing said.

US State Department Publishes, Then Deletes, Own Report Outlining Subversive Anti-Venezuela Measures: Report The United States State Department has published, then deleted, its own report outlining Washington’s subversive measures targeting Venezuela, according to a report.

Magnitude 7.2 Quake Hits Papua New Guinea A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea on Tuesday local time, according to the US Geological Survey, cutting power and knocking items off shelves though there were no immediate reports of serious damage

Iran Denounces US ‘Gauche’ Psy-War Bid Iran denounced as a “gauche” attempt at psychological warfare, the US’s recent statement that it has sent an aircraft carrier and a bomber task force to the region to warn the Islamic Republic.

Death Toll from Israeli Aggression on Gaza Rises to 27 Death toll from Israeli regime’s aggression on besieged Gaza rose to 27 as a couple was uncovered from the rubble, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar’s Rakhine Risk Running out Food amid Military Siege Minority Rohingya Muslims living in Myanmar’s Rakhine state risk running out food after being under military restriction for nearly a week.

US Sanctions Will Have No Political Effect on Iran: FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the US sanctions against the Islamic Republic will have no political effect on the West Asian country.

Maduro Orders Army to Be ‘Ready’ for US Military Action President Nicolas Maduro urged Venezuelan armed forces to be on standby for potential US military action against the Latin American nation following a failed coup attempt earlier this week.

Israeli Regime’s Raids on Gaza Enters Third Day Latest wave of violence in the Gaza Strip caused by Israeli regime’s airstrikes and Palestinians’ mirror response has entered its third day, prompting the United Nations to raise alarm at the “dangerous escalation.”

Taliban Say Gap Narrowing in Talks over US Withdrawal from Afghanistan The Taliban militant group said on Saturday the gap is narrowing in talks with the US over a timetable for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. The two sides are continuing to meet in Qatar, where the insurgent movement maintains a political office.

Bahrain Kingdom of Closed Doors: Report Bahraini journalists have undergone hard times during 2018 as the Manama regime has continued its brutal crackdown on the remaining available outlets of the freedom of expression, Bahrain Press Academy (BPA) reported.

Jordanian King Fires Senior Officials amid Plot Reports King of Jordan Abdullah II reportedly has sacked several senior officials over the past week amid reports of a plot to destabilize the kingdom.

US Cuts off Power to Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC Amid Standoff

Thursday 9 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
US Cuts off Power to Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC Amid Standoff

Activists Gather at Venezuelan Embassy in Washington to Prevent Takeover by US

The Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC was plunged into darkness after the US authorities shut down power in the building.

US State Department Publishes, Then Deletes, Own Report Outlining Subversive Anti-Venezuela Measures: Report

Maduro Hails Venezuelan Army for Defeating Coup

Bolivarian Resistance Facing US War Hawks in Venezuela

Alwaght- The Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC was plunged into darkness after the US authorities shut down power in the building. The anti-coup activists hunkered down inside say they are not leaving despite the blackout.

After weeks of tense standoff between the 'Embassy Civilian Protection Collective' and supporters of US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido outside the Venezuelan diplomatic compound, the US authorities attempted to drive the temporary occupants out by depriving them of electricity.

In a statement on Twitter posted by one of the group's members, independent journalist Alex Rubinstein, an activist says that the loss of electric power won't coerce them into abandoning their mission – to protect the embassy from a takeover by Juan Guaido appointees.

"We expected this, we've prepared for it and we are not living," the activist is seen saying in total darkness, his face lit by a candle.

He compared the shutdown to the alleged US attacks on Venezuela's infrastructure.

"It's ironic that the US government attacked Venezuela's electric grid and now they are attacking the embassy of Venezuela's electricity," he said. Caracas previously blamed the US for inciting sabotage and waging an "electricity war"against Venezuela after it suffered several country-wide power outages in a row due to some of its key infrastructure being crippled.

The activists in the embassy are staying put despite the cut-off.

"We are not leaving. We are gonna resist. We are going to stay in solidarity with Venezuelan people and elected government of Venezuela," the activist in the video says.

The blackout was reportedly ordered by Guaido's 'ambassador' to Venezuela, Carlos Vecchio, who announced the move to loud applause and cheers from the crowd outside the building.

"We have decided to give them a bit of the experience of living in Venezuela under the failed socialism of Maduro. As of this moment they will not have electric power. Next step: your exit ," Vecchio tweeted.

Last week, the US State Department urged the activists to vacate the premises, calling them "trespassers" and claiming that self-proclaimed "interim president" Guaido "has legal authority" over the embassy. On Friday, Republican Congressman Scott Tipton asked US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to evict the Collective. However, Washington has made no attempt to forcibly remove them.

The Collective says they were given permission by the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry to move in after the last diplomats loyal to Maduro left for Caracas late April, having been expelled by the US. Since the botched coup attempt on April 30, tensions outside the embassy have been running high.

