Taliban Attacks NGO in Kabul

Alwaght- More than a dozen have been injured in Afghan capital, Kabul, on Wednesday when Taliban militants attacked the offices of an international non-government organization (NGO), setting off a huge explosion, and battling Afghan security forces, Tolo News reported.

According To Afghan News Agency, the attack started at 11:40am Kabul time with an explosion outside the entrance gate of Counterpart International, an international organization which is operating in Afghanistan since 2005, and was followed by gunfight as other attackers tried to enter the building, according to Nusrat Rahimi, a spokesman for Ministry of Interior Affairs.

“Some attackers have entered the NGO’s compound. The police have surrounded the area and a clearing operation is ongoing,” Rahimi said.

The attack occurred just over two weeks after gunmen targeted the Communications Ministry in central Kabul, killing at least seven people. That attack was claimed by ISIS.

The Taliban militant group, which has announced its annual spring offensive, seeks to increase its attacks on Afghan government and foreign installations.

On Sunday, the group attacked the police headquarters in Afghanistan’s northern Baghlan Province, killing at least 13 people.