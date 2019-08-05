US FM Pays Surprise Visit to Iraq

Alwaght- The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo paid an unannounced visit to Iraq on Tuesday in yet another attempt to sow discord between the Wes Asian country and its neighbor, Iran.

The hawkish US politician suddenly cancelled talks in Germany and made a long detour from a European tour to spend four hours in Iraq, where he met both President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi.

The former spy chief said he made the trip because Iranian forces are "escalating their activity" and said the threat of attacks were "very specific".

"These were attacks that were imminent," Pompeo said told reporters after the meetings.

Pompeo’s visit comes days after White House national security adviser John Bolton said a carrier strike group and a bomber task force had been deployed to the region to confront what the Trump administration claims are "clear indications" of threats from Iran.

The US military said Tuesday that additional forces being sent to the Middle East will also include B-52 bombers.

According to US officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity to Reuters, there will be four B-52s.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has chided Bolton’s way of “announcing” the deployment, which came only long after the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group departed Norfolk, Virginia, on April 1, for a “regularly scheduled deployment,” according to the US Navy’s website.