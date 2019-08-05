Iran Suspends Some Commitments of 2015 Nuclear Deal

Alwaght- Islamic republic of Iran informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of a decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, a year after the US unilaterally abandoned the international document.

The ambassadors of the countries remaining in the deal — France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China — on Wednesday received a letter penned by President Rouhani on the suspension of some of Iran's commitments under the accord, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Press TV reported.

The letter has been handed over by Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi to the ambassadors of Britain, France, China, Russia and Germany, who had been invited to the Foreign Ministry. The document elaborates on the details of the decision taken by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), which is chaired by President Rouhani.

It says Tehran has exercised utmost self-restraint and patience since the US’s exit from the deal last May and also given the remaining signatories “considerable” time at their own request to guarantee Iran’s interests.

President Rouhani also delivered a speech about the decision.