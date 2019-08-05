Why Is Georgia Conservative about Hosting US Base?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

Suicide Bombing Kills 9, Including 5 Police, in Pakistan’s Lahore

At least nine people have been killed and two dozens were injured in Pakistan’s Lahore city after an explosion targeted a police checkpoint on Wednesday.

US FM Pays Surprise Visit to Iraq The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo paid an unannounced visit to Iraq on Tuesday in yet another attempt to sow discord between the Wes Asian country and its neighbor, Iran.

US Lawmakers Pass Bills in Support of Taiwan The US legislators has unanimously passed a bill reaffirming Washington’s commitment to Taiwan which is one of a growing number of sticking points in the US-China relationship.

Iran Suspends Some Commitments of 2015 Nuclear Deal Islamic republic of Iran informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of a decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, a year after the US unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Syrian Military Strikes Idlib-Hama Axis The Syrian army launched wide-scale airstrikes across the Hama-Idlib axis, targeting militants both.

Hamas Recent Rocket-Launching Tactic Overcame Israel’s Iron Dome Hamas has successfully “overcame” Israeli’s so-called Iron Dome missile system during its recent confrontation with the regime thanks to its new rocket-launching tactic, the Palestinian resistance movement’s military wing said.

US State Department Publishes, Then Deletes, Own Report Outlining Subversive Anti-Venezuela Measures: Report The United States State Department has published, then deleted, its own report outlining Washington’s subversive measures targeting Venezuela, according to a report.

Magnitude 7.2 Quake Hits Papua New Guinea A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea on Tuesday local time, according to the US Geological Survey, cutting power and knocking items off shelves though there were no immediate reports of serious damage

Iran Denounces US ‘Gauche’ Psy-War Bid Iran denounced as a “gauche” attempt at psychological warfare, the US’s recent statement that it has sent an aircraft carrier and a bomber task force to the region to warn the Islamic Republic.

Death Toll from Israeli Aggression on Gaza Rises to 27 Death toll from Israeli regime’s aggression on besieged Gaza rose to 27 as a couple was uncovered from the rubble, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar’s Rakhine Risk Running out Food amid Military Siege Minority Rohingya Muslims living in Myanmar’s Rakhine state risk running out food after being under military restriction for nearly a week.

US Sanctions Will Have No Political Effect on Iran: FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the US sanctions against the Islamic Republic will have no political effect on the West Asian country.

Maduro Orders Army to Be ‘Ready’ for US Military Action President Nicolas Maduro urged Venezuelan armed forces to be on standby for potential US military action against the Latin American nation following a failed coup attempt earlier this week.

Israeli Regime’s Raids on Gaza Enters Third Day Latest wave of violence in the Gaza Strip caused by Israeli regime’s airstrikes and Palestinians’ mirror response has entered its third day, prompting the United Nations to raise alarm at the “dangerous escalation.”

Taliban Say Gap Narrowing in Talks over US Withdrawal from Afghanistan The Taliban militant group said on Saturday the gap is narrowing in talks with the US over a timetable for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. The two sides are continuing to meet in Qatar, where the insurgent movement maintains a political office.

Bahrain Kingdom of Closed Doors: Report Bahraini journalists have undergone hard times during 2018 as the Manama regime has continued its brutal crackdown on the remaining available outlets of the freedom of expression, Bahrain Press Academy (BPA) reported.

Jordanian King Fires Senior Officials amid Plot Reports King of Jordan Abdullah II reportedly has sacked several senior officials over the past week amid reports of a plot to destabilize the kingdom.

Iran, Iraq, Syria to Set up Joint Bank amid US Sanctions Iran, Iraq, and Syria plan to set up a joint bank, Saeed Mohammad, managing director of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters said.

Syria Will Not Allow Turkey to Occupy Even 1 Centimeter of Its Territories: Diplomat Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad vowed that Damascus “will not allow Turkey to control even one centimeter of the Syrian territories,” stressing that Ankara should know that “Damascus will not accept the survival of militant groups” in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib.

N Korea Fires Short-Range Missiles towards Sea of Japan: S Korea North Korea has fired several of short-range projectiles towards the Sea of Japan, in first such action in over a year amid deadlocked nuclear talks with the US.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Analysis

Why Is Georgia Conservative about Hosting US Base?

Why Is Georgia Conservative about Hosting US Base?
Alwaght- The US activities in Central Asia and the Caucasus has a long record, dating back to the Cold War and the bipolar world. Still, even after the collapse of the rival Soviet Union in the early 1990s, Washington did not abandon its greed for a foothold in the regions.

Georgia is one of the regional countries in the Caucasus where the Americans have always preserved their military and security presence and activities in the face of post-Soviet Russia. So far, there has been repeated news about the US intention to set up a military base in Georgia. However, this idea to date has not advanced.

What is behind the American military base in Georgia and why has it so far gone nowhere?

Record of US activities in Georgia

Like many other regional countries, for years Georgia has been a setting for the US-Russia confrontation. Even the 2008 war of South Ossetia, which ostensibly was a war between the central Georgian government and the pro-Russian separatists, was, in fact, a proxy encounter of Washington and Moscow. While the Americans offered full-scale support to their Georgian allies, the Russians strongly stood by the secessionists who sought to break with Georgia to found their own republic.

At least after the 2008 clashes, the US and Georgia engaged in further military and security cooperation. Tbilisi actively took part in joint war games with the NATO. Furthermore, it signed some security and military pacts with Washington. The pacts opened the way for the NATO members to conduct military drills at least two times last year on the Georgian soil. The concerned Russia was watching the moves closely, of course.

Establishing a military base over the past few years has been an obsession for the American officials regarding Georgia. In 2017, Levan Izoria, then Georgian defense minister, in a meeting in Berlin with General Antonio Augusto of the US army signed a deal that will allow the US to set up a military training base in Georgia similar to that in Germany. But two years have gone and the US has failed materializing the pact. The recent US moves to establish the base are a tail to the 2017 agreement with Tbilisi.

The US difficult way in Georgia

It does not appear that the new Georgian government agrees with a US military base on its soil. A couple of days ago, Salome Zourabichvili, the new Georgian president in an interview with VOA broadcaster said that allowing the US to build a military base in Georgia was an illogical and inappropriate decision and could act as a provocative factor. After these comments, Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze also set some conditions for the US and added that Tbilisi leaders will make decisions based on the national Georgian interests.

With the new Georgian leaders openly opposing a US base in their country, the Pentagon will have difficulty in getting Tbilisi to its side.

The new government in Georgia came to power in December 2018. It seems that it does not want to once again make the country a play court for Washington and Moscow.

Despite the fact that Zourabichvili won a runoff with backing from the pro-Western ruling party, she calls herself an independent figure. After the win, she expressed support for relations with Europe but at the same time called for warm and friendly relations with the northern neighbor Russia.

In fact, the new government seeks a moderate policy in the middle of Washington-Moscow rivalry to avoid possible harms.

There is no doubt that an American military base in Georgia will draw a Russian response characterized by installing missile systems to watch Georgia and amass forces on the Georgian border. Such developments will raise the risk of friction and war and cause a shrinkage in foreign investment and tourism in Georgia.

That is why the current government in Tbilisi does not seek an American military center on its territory, despite the moves to shore up security and military partnership with Washington. This policy is aimed at avoiding arousing the ire of Russia and will stand as the main challenge ahead of the American policy in the Caucasian nation.

