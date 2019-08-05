Silent Coup: What’s Behind Jordan Security Officials’ Removal?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iraq's Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

Syrian Military Strikes Idlib-Hama Axis

Syrian Military Strikes Idlib-Hama Axis

The Syrian army launched wide-scale airstrikes across the Hama-Idlib axis, targeting militants both.

Hamas Recent Rocket-Launching Tactic Overcame Israel’s Iron Dome Hamas has successfully “overcame” Israeli’s so-called Iron Dome missile system during its recent confrontation with the regime thanks to its new rocket-launching tactic, the Palestinian resistance movement’s military wing said.

US State Department Publishes, Then Deletes, Own Report Outlining Subversive Anti-Venezuela Measures: Report The United States State Department has published, then deleted, its own report outlining Washington’s subversive measures targeting Venezuela, according to a report.

Magnitude 7.2 Quake Hits Papua New Guinea A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea on Tuesday local time, according to the US Geological Survey, cutting power and knocking items off shelves though there were no immediate reports of serious damage

Iran Denounces US ‘Gauche’ Psy-War Bid Iran denounced as a “gauche” attempt at psychological warfare, the US’s recent statement that it has sent an aircraft carrier and a bomber task force to the region to warn the Islamic Republic.

Death Toll from Israeli Aggression on Gaza Rises to 27 Death toll from Israeli regime’s aggression on besieged Gaza rose to 27 as a couple was uncovered from the rubble, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar’s Rakhine Risk Running out Food amid Military Siege Minority Rohingya Muslims living in Myanmar’s Rakhine state risk running out food after being under military restriction for nearly a week.

US Sanctions Will Have No Political Effect on Iran: FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the US sanctions against the Islamic Republic will have no political effect on the West Asian country.

Maduro Orders Army to Be ‘Ready’ for US Military Action President Nicolas Maduro urged Venezuelan armed forces to be on standby for potential US military action against the Latin American nation following a failed coup attempt earlier this week.

Israeli Regime’s Raids on Gaza Enters Third Day Latest wave of violence in the Gaza Strip caused by Israeli regime’s airstrikes and Palestinians’ mirror response has entered its third day, prompting the United Nations to raise alarm at the “dangerous escalation.”

Taliban Say Gap Narrowing in Talks over US Withdrawal from Afghanistan The Taliban militant group said on Saturday the gap is narrowing in talks with the US over a timetable for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. The two sides are continuing to meet in Qatar, where the insurgent movement maintains a political office.

Bahrain Kingdom of Closed Doors: Report Bahraini journalists have undergone hard times during 2018 as the Manama regime has continued its brutal crackdown on the remaining available outlets of the freedom of expression, Bahrain Press Academy (BPA) reported.

Jordanian King Fires Senior Officials amid Plot Reports King of Jordan Abdullah II reportedly has sacked several senior officials over the past week amid reports of a plot to destabilize the kingdom.

Iran, Iraq, Syria to Set up Joint Bank amid US Sanctions Iran, Iraq, and Syria plan to set up a joint bank, Saeed Mohammad, managing director of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters said.

Syria Will Not Allow Turkey to Occupy Even 1 Centimeter of Its Territories: Diplomat Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad vowed that Damascus “will not allow Turkey to control even one centimeter of the Syrian territories,” stressing that Ankara should know that “Damascus will not accept the survival of militant groups” in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib.

N Korea Fires Short-Range Missiles towards Sea of Japan: S Korea North Korea has fired several of short-range projectiles towards the Sea of Japan, in first such action in over a year amid deadlocked nuclear talks with the US.

US Approves $6 billion in Arms Sales to Bahrain, UAE The US plans to sell weapons to Bahrain and the UAE worth almost $6 billion despite the regime record of human rights violations.

US Imposes Sanctions on Iran Enriched Uranium Exports The US administration has imposed sanctions on Iran’s export of enriched uranium but at the same time renewed three key waivers that will allow European allies, Russia and China to cooperate with the Islamic Republic on civil nuclear program.

US Deploys F-35As on First Combat Mission The US Air Force has finally flown its variant of the F-35 in combat in Iraq, nearly three years after it declared the fifth-generation combat aircraft fit for combat duty.

Assange Sentenced to 50 Weeks in Jail in UK WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison by a London court for skipping bail in 2012 and hiding in the Ecuadoran embassy for seven years. The activist also faces a court hearing on extradition to Washington where he is wanted for “conspiracy to commit computer intrusion.”

Silent Coup: What’s Behind Jordan Security Officials’ Removal?

Wednesday 8 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Silent Coup: What's Behind Jordan Security Officials' Removal?

Alwaght- Qatar’s Al-Sharq and Kuwait’s Al-Qabas newspapers have revealed recent plots against the Jordanian King Abdullah II and an insider to his rule. It appears that the insider is Omar al-Razar who is the prime minister of the Arab monarchy. In the middle of the situation, General Adnan Jundi, the head of Jordan’s intelligence agency, and a number of other security and police heads were removed from their posts.

Explaining about the removals, King Abdullah said that the decision was taken based on reports by the nation’s intelligence agency about some “exploiting” their position for personal advantages.

However, some analysts dismiss the explanation, saying that the all of a sudden dismissals came as Saudi Arabia puts strains on the Arab countries for diplomatic normalization with the Israeli regime as part of the broader plan for implementing the “deal of the century.”

The Jordanian officials are concerned that Riyadh is trying to jeopardize Amman’s position as the custodian of Al-Aqsa Mosque of al-Quds (Jerusalem) by terminating the displaced Palestinians’ right to return home under the deal of the century.

Jordan place in the deal of the century

Three American figures, Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and advisor, Jason Greenblatt, the US special representative to the region, and David Friedman, the US ambassador to Tel Aviv, are the key architects of the deal of the century. Unofficial reports have leaked about the US-supported deal. Some recent speculations have suggested that forming a Palestinian state within 80-90 percent of the West Bank borders with a capital inside the Israeli-occupied territory— very likely covering a region from Abu Shuafat to Abu Dis— in return to giving up Al-Aqsa Mosque to the Israelis is likely. So far, the Israeli Prime Minister announced that he will not allow a Palestinian state to form. The two-state solution has been a vague point in the deal of the century and the architects have tried to evade pointing to it in the plan.

The Palestinian Authority and other Palestinian factions have strongly come against the deal. The architects have set three corners for their deal to go ahead. Of course, two corners are the Palestinians and the Israelis. To persuade the Israeli side, Washington has been concentrating on annexing Al-Quds and parts of West Bank to the borders of an Israeli state. And to persuade the Palestinians, the US focuses on financial incentives that will include a $40 billion aid package, access to some ports, and establishing economic zones.

But the third corner is the regional states, like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, and Jordan. American officials put the heaviest-ever economic sanctions on Iran as a key opponent of the Israeli occupation. The peak of the anti-Iranian sanctions is expected to be at the time when the provocative will be unveiled. Turkey will also be under political strains but at the same time Ankara will be given some economic privileges.

However, the case is different when it comes to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan. In return for receiving $65 billion, Cairo will give some facilitations to the Palestinians in Sheikh Zuweid, Rafah, and Arish, three of which Egyptian territories. Parts of eastern Jordan will very likely be given to the Israeli regime. Egypt by transferring the Red Sea islands of Sanafir and Tiran to Saudi Arabia in 2017 was already playing a role in a territory transfer within the deal of the century. Jordan will be asked to be an alternative state for Palestinian refugees in return for $45 billion aid. According to the Wadi Araba agreement, Jordan was given in 1949 the custodianship of Al-Aqsa and other Islamic sites in Palestine. But under the deal, the custodianship will be revoked and given to Saudi Arabia. For Riyadh, the geopolitical aspect of Al-Aqsa is not important. What is important is the religious aspect.

But Amman is strongly against the intentions. Insider Jordan and across the Arab world, the Muslim Brotherhood are opposed to the deal. The US has recently said it considered blacklisting Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist group, a move that will appease Egypt and press the anti-deal Islamist movement.

Pressures increase on Jordan

Among the regional states, Jordan holds a key role in the deal of the century’s implementation. In a recent stance, Jordan’s king dubbed his country’s duty towards Palestine “historic” and once again openly opposed it.

Jordan’s opposition has been indicated in a set of ways over the past year. Last week, for example, the king reportedly ordered reviewing the multi-billion agreement with the Israeli regime to import natural gas from the occupied territories. Amman also sought warm relations with Tehran. Last year, King Abdullah met Iran’s President Hasan Rouhani on the sidelines of Special Organization for Islamic Cooperation in Turkey. The Jordanian king met an Iranian president after 15 years. Last month, Atef Tarone, Jordan parliament’s speaker, met with his Iranian counterpart and the two emphasized the need for Muslim unity against the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians and Al-Aqsa Mosque. King Abdullah has recently hoped that his country will improve ties with Syria and Iraq, both Iran's allies.

These positions have triggered pressures against Jordan led by the US and Saudi Arabia. Two years ago, a coup in Jordan was arranged by Saudi Arabia and the UAE but failed to topple the king. The architects of the deal are focusing on dividing the Arab sides of it.

Saudi Arabia has been a forerunner of anti-Jordanian pressures over past days. After the leaks about the plot, King Abdullah decided to remove the intelligence agency chief. When the new chief, Ahmad al-Husni, was appointed, Saudis Arabia launched heavy cyber-attacks on Jordan.

Abdel Hamid al-Ghabin, a Saudi political analyst, has congratulated Tel Aviv for the deal, saying that Jordan government will soon disappear and give place to what he called “the United Arab Republic.”

The territory transfer in the American-eyed deal is designed in a way that in the future the next generations in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia will engage in new disputes. This means that even if Tel Aviv reaches its goals in the deal of the century, it will set eyes on further regional territories. Intra-Arab gaps will be the currency to the Israeli ambitions for lands beyond occupied Palestine.

