Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 7 May 2019

Editor's Choice

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

News

Syrian Military Strikes Idlib-Hama Axis

Syrian Military Strikes Idlib-Hama Axis

The Syrian army launched wide-scale airstrikes across the Hama-Idlib axis, targeting militants both.

Hamas Recent Rocket-Launching Tactic Overcame Israel’s Iron Dome Hamas has successfully “overcame” Israeli’s so-called Iron Dome missile system during its recent confrontation with the regime thanks to its new rocket-launching tactic, the Palestinian resistance movement’s military wing said.

US State Department Publishes, Then Deletes, Own Report Outlining Subversive Anti-Venezuela Measures: Report The United States State Department has published, then deleted, its own report outlining Washington’s subversive measures targeting Venezuela, according to a report.

Magnitude 7.2 Quake Hits Papua New Guinea A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea on Tuesday local time, according to the US Geological Survey, cutting power and knocking items off shelves though there were no immediate reports of serious damage

Iran Denounces US ‘Gauche’ Psy-War Bid Iran denounced as a “gauche” attempt at psychological warfare, the US’s recent statement that it has sent an aircraft carrier and a bomber task force to the region to warn the Islamic Republic.

Death Toll from Israeli Aggression on Gaza Rises to 27 Death toll from Israeli regime’s aggression on besieged Gaza rose to 27 as a couple was uncovered from the rubble, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar’s Rakhine Risk Running out Food amid Military Siege Minority Rohingya Muslims living in Myanmar’s Rakhine state risk running out food after being under military restriction for nearly a week.

US Sanctions Will Have No Political Effect on Iran: FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the US sanctions against the Islamic Republic will have no political effect on the West Asian country.

Maduro Orders Army to Be ‘Ready’ for US Military Action President Nicolas Maduro urged Venezuelan armed forces to be on standby for potential US military action against the Latin American nation following a failed coup attempt earlier this week.

Israeli Regime’s Raids on Gaza Enters Third Day Latest wave of violence in the Gaza Strip caused by Israeli regime’s airstrikes and Palestinians’ mirror response has entered its third day, prompting the United Nations to raise alarm at the “dangerous escalation.”

Taliban Say Gap Narrowing in Talks over US Withdrawal from Afghanistan The Taliban militant group said on Saturday the gap is narrowing in talks with the US over a timetable for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. The two sides are continuing to meet in Qatar, where the insurgent movement maintains a political office.

Bahrain Kingdom of Closed Doors: Report Bahraini journalists have undergone hard times during 2018 as the Manama regime has continued its brutal crackdown on the remaining available outlets of the freedom of expression, Bahrain Press Academy (BPA) reported.

Jordanian King Fires Senior Officials amid Plot Reports King of Jordan Abdullah II reportedly has sacked several senior officials over the past week amid reports of a plot to destabilize the kingdom.

Iran, Iraq, Syria to Set up Joint Bank amid US Sanctions Iran, Iraq, and Syria plan to set up a joint bank, Saeed Mohammad, managing director of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters said.

Syria Will Not Allow Turkey to Occupy Even 1 Centimeter of Its Territories: Diplomat Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad vowed that Damascus “will not allow Turkey to control even one centimeter of the Syrian territories,” stressing that Ankara should know that “Damascus will not accept the survival of militant groups” in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib.

N Korea Fires Short-Range Missiles towards Sea of Japan: S Korea North Korea has fired several of short-range projectiles towards the Sea of Japan, in first such action in over a year amid deadlocked nuclear talks with the US.

US Approves $6 billion in Arms Sales to Bahrain, UAE The US plans to sell weapons to Bahrain and the UAE worth almost $6 billion despite the regime record of human rights violations.

US Imposes Sanctions on Iran Enriched Uranium Exports The US administration has imposed sanctions on Iran’s export of enriched uranium but at the same time renewed three key waivers that will allow European allies, Russia and China to cooperate with the Islamic Republic on civil nuclear program.

US Deploys F-35As on First Combat Mission The US Air Force has finally flown its variant of the F-35 in combat in Iraq, nearly three years after it declared the fifth-generation combat aircraft fit for combat duty.

Assange Sentenced to 50 Weeks in Jail in UK WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison by a London court for skipping bail in 2012 and hiding in the Ecuadoran embassy for seven years. The activist also faces a court hearing on extradition to Washington where he is wanted for “conspiracy to commit computer intrusion.”

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Death Toll from Israeli Aggression on Gaza Rises to 27

Magnitude 7.2 Quake Hits Papua New Guinea

US State Department Publishes, Then Deletes, Own Report Outlining Subversive Anti-Venezuela Measures: Report

Hamas Recent Rocket-Launching Tactic Overcame Israel’s Iron Dome

Iran Denounces US ‘Gauche’ Psy-War Bid

Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar’s Rakhine Risk Running out Food amid Military Siege

Syrian Military Strikes Idlib-Hama Axis

Trump’s Push to Blacklist Muslim Brotherhood Threatens Muslim Americans

US, Taliban Begin New Round of Talks in Qatar

Iran, Iraq, Syria to Set up Joint Bank amid US Sanctions

US Economic Terrorism: Bases, Goals

Maduro Orders Army to Be ‘Ready’ for US Military Action

Syria Will Not Allow Turkey to Occupy Even 1 Centimeter of Its Territories: Diplomat

Jordan to Review $10 Billion Gas Deal with Israel

US, Israel to Arm Syria’s Kurdish Militants with Anti-Aircraft Missiles: Report

Taliban Say Gap Narrowing in Talks over US Withdrawal from Afghanistan

N Korea Fires Short-Range Missiles towards Sea of Japan: S Korea

What’s Driving Trump’s Possible Ban on Muslim Brotherhood?

Iran Denounces US ‘Gauche’ Psy-War Bid

New US Weapons Flow to Despotic Arab Regimes

Israeli Regime’s Raids on Gaza Enters Third Day

N Korea Missile Test: Kim Losing Patience with Trump

NATO Challenges on Eve of 70th Anniversary

Iran’s IRGC on US Terror List: Reasons, Consequences

Russia Vows Continued Support for Syria in War on Terrorism

Iran Uncovered Identities of 290 CIA Spies: Intel Minister

Iran Blacklists US Forces in West Asia As Terrorist

Pakistani PM Urges Closer Relations Ahead of Iran Visit

US Regional Interests at Stake after IRGC Ban: Iranian Expert

Facebook Spent $22.6m in 2018 to Keep Zuckerberg Safe

14 Killed in Pakistan’s Balochistan Province Terrorist Attack

America’s Move against IRGC Rooted in Rancor: Leader

Purchase of Russian S-400 Done: Turkish President

I Did Not Run for Congress to Sit on Sidelines: Ilhan Omar

Iran Eyes Beating US Ban Via Persian Gulf-Mediterranean Railroad

US Offers $10bn Aid to Venezuela Once Maduro Is Out

Turkey Slams France for Hosting Syria’s Kurdish Militants

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Syrian Military Strikes Idlib-Hama Axis

Tuesday 7 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Syrian Military Strikes Idlib-Hama Axis
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The Syrian army launched wide-scale airstrikes across the Hama-Idlib axis, targeting militants both.

Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army began the day by launching several surface-to-surface missiles towards the militant-held positions in the towns of Shahranaz, Kafr Naboudeh, and Qal’at Al-Madiq.

Following the ground assault, the Syrian Air Force began pounding the militant defenses in the Aleppo Governorate towns of Kafr Naha, Khan Al-Assal, and Rashideen.

The Syrian Air Force would then shift their attention to the Hama-Idlib axis, where they struck several areas under the control of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and Jaysh Al-Izza.

This was the deepest push by forces allied with Damascus so far this year into Syria’s last major rebel stronghold. The latest activities began April 30, and rebels fear the government may launch a wider offensive to retake the area, AP reported.

Syrian troops intensified their shelling of insurgents in northern parts of Hama province and the southern parts of Idlib, state news agency SANA said.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Syria Idlib Hama

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Palestinian Protesters with Amputated Limbs Due to Israeli Fire Rally to Condemn Zionists Crimes
Death Toll From Sri Lanka Deadly Attacks Nears 300
Druze Based in Israeli-occupied Golan Heights Mark Syrias Independence Day
Protesters Call for Civilian Rule in Sudan
Palestinian Protesters with Amputated Limbs Due to Israeli Fire Rally to Condemn Zionists Crimes

Palestinian Protesters with Amputated Limbs Due to Israeli Fire Rally to Condemn Zionists Crimes

Sudanese Artists Commemorate Bashirs Ouster
48 Palestinians Injured in Israeli Regime Crackdown on Gaza Protests
Palestinians Rally in Solidarity with Political Prisoners in Israeli Jails
Yemeni Ansarullah Forces Unveil New Domestically-Made Ballistic Missile