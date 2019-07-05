Syrian Military Strikes Idlib-Hama Axis

Alwaght- The Syrian army launched wide-scale airstrikes across the Hama-Idlib axis, targeting militants both.

Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army began the day by launching several surface-to-surface missiles towards the militant-held positions in the towns of Shahranaz, Kafr Naboudeh, and Qal’at Al-Madiq.

Following the ground assault, the Syrian Air Force began pounding the militant defenses in the Aleppo Governorate towns of Kafr Naha, Khan Al-Assal, and Rashideen.

The Syrian Air Force would then shift their attention to the Hama-Idlib axis, where they struck several areas under the control of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and Jaysh Al-Izza.

This was the deepest push by forces allied with Damascus so far this year into Syria’s last major rebel stronghold. The latest activities began April 30, and rebels fear the government may launch a wider offensive to retake the area, AP reported.

Syrian troops intensified their shelling of insurgents in northern parts of Hama province and the southern parts of Idlib, state news agency SANA said.