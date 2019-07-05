Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 7 May 2019

Editor's Choice

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

News

Hamas Recent Rocket-Launching Tactic Overcame Israel’s Iron Dome

Hamas Recent Rocket-Launching Tactic Overcame Israel’s Iron Dome

Hamas has successfully “overcame” Israeli’s so-called Iron Dome missile system during its recent confrontation with the regime thanks to its new rocket-launching tactic, the Palestinian resistance movement’s military wing said.

US State Department Publishes, Then Deletes, Own Report Outlining Subversive Anti-Venezuela Measures: Report The United States State Department has published, then deleted, its own report outlining Washington’s subversive measures targeting Venezuela, according to a report.

Magnitude 7.2 Quake Hits Papua New Guinea A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea on Tuesday local time, according to the US Geological Survey, cutting power and knocking items off shelves though there were no immediate reports of serious damage

Iran Denounces US ‘Gauche’ Psy-War Bid Iran denounced as a “gauche” attempt at psychological warfare, the US’s recent statement that it has sent an aircraft carrier and a bomber task force to the region to warn the Islamic Republic.

Death Toll from Israeli Aggression on Gaza Rises to 27 Death toll from Israeli regime’s aggression on besieged Gaza rose to 27 as a couple was uncovered from the rubble, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar’s Rakhine Risk Running out Food amid Military Siege Minority Rohingya Muslims living in Myanmar’s Rakhine state risk running out food after being under military restriction for nearly a week.

US Sanctions Will Have No Political Effect on Iran: FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the US sanctions against the Islamic Republic will have no political effect on the West Asian country.

Maduro Orders Army to Be ‘Ready’ for US Military Action President Nicolas Maduro urged Venezuelan armed forces to be on standby for potential US military action against the Latin American nation following a failed coup attempt earlier this week.

Israeli Regime’s Raids on Gaza Enters Third Day Latest wave of violence in the Gaza Strip caused by Israeli regime’s airstrikes and Palestinians’ mirror response has entered its third day, prompting the United Nations to raise alarm at the “dangerous escalation.”

Taliban Say Gap Narrowing in Talks over US Withdrawal from Afghanistan The Taliban militant group said on Saturday the gap is narrowing in talks with the US over a timetable for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. The two sides are continuing to meet in Qatar, where the insurgent movement maintains a political office.

Bahrain Kingdom of Closed Doors: Report Bahraini journalists have undergone hard times during 2018 as the Manama regime has continued its brutal crackdown on the remaining available outlets of the freedom of expression, Bahrain Press Academy (BPA) reported.

Jordanian King Fires Senior Officials amid Plot Reports King of Jordan Abdullah II reportedly has sacked several senior officials over the past week amid reports of a plot to destabilize the kingdom.

Iran, Iraq, Syria to Set up Joint Bank amid US Sanctions Iran, Iraq, and Syria plan to set up a joint bank, Saeed Mohammad, managing director of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters said.

Syria Will Not Allow Turkey to Occupy Even 1 Centimeter of Its Territories: Diplomat Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad vowed that Damascus “will not allow Turkey to control even one centimeter of the Syrian territories,” stressing that Ankara should know that “Damascus will not accept the survival of militant groups” in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib.

N Korea Fires Short-Range Missiles towards Sea of Japan: S Korea North Korea has fired several of short-range projectiles towards the Sea of Japan, in first such action in over a year amid deadlocked nuclear talks with the US.

US Approves $6 billion in Arms Sales to Bahrain, UAE The US plans to sell weapons to Bahrain and the UAE worth almost $6 billion despite the regime record of human rights violations.

US Imposes Sanctions on Iran Enriched Uranium Exports The US administration has imposed sanctions on Iran’s export of enriched uranium but at the same time renewed three key waivers that will allow European allies, Russia and China to cooperate with the Islamic Republic on civil nuclear program.

US Deploys F-35As on First Combat Mission The US Air Force has finally flown its variant of the F-35 in combat in Iraq, nearly three years after it declared the fifth-generation combat aircraft fit for combat duty.

Assange Sentenced to 50 Weeks in Jail in UK WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison by a London court for skipping bail in 2012 and hiding in the Ecuadoran embassy for seven years. The activist also faces a court hearing on extradition to Washington where he is wanted for “conspiracy to commit computer intrusion.”

Enemies on War Footing against Iran on Various Fronts: Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said that the Islamic republic’s enemies have been on a war footing against Iran on various fronts, calling on the nation to stand ready to fully confront them.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Magnitude 7.2 Quake Hits Papua New Guinea

Hamas Recent Rocket-Launching Tactic Overcame Israel’s Iron Dome

Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar’s Rakhine Risk Running out Food amid Military Siege

Death Toll from Israeli Aggression on Gaza Rises to 27

Iran Denounces US ‘Gauche’ Psy-War Bid

US State Department Publishes, Then Deletes, Own Report Outlining Subversive Anti-Venezuela Measures: Report

Iran, Iraq, Syria to Set up Joint Bank amid US Sanctions

US, Israel to Arm Syria’s Kurdish Militants with Anti-Aircraft Missiles: Report

Sudan Civilian Protests to Continue as Talks with Military Body Fail

Assange Sentenced to 50 Weeks in Jail in UK

What’s Driving Trump’s Possible Ban on Muslim Brotherhood?

N Korea Missile Test: Kim Losing Patience with Trump

US Approves $6 billion in Arms Sales to Bahrain, UAE

Death Toll from Israeli Aggression on Gaza Rises to 27

US Deploys F-35As on First Combat Mission

Magnitude 7.2 Quake Hits Papua New Guinea

US Economic Terrorism: Bases, Goals

Taliban Say Gap Narrowing in Talks over US Withdrawal from Afghanistan

Jordanian King Fires Senior Officials amid Plot Reports

New US Weapons Flow to Despotic Arab Regimes

US, Taliban Begin New Round of Talks in Qatar

US Blacklisting of IRGC Proves Washington’s Failure in West Asia: Nasrallah

Terrorist Attacks Targeting Churches, Hotels in Sri Lanka Leave Over 207 Dead

I Did Not Run for Congress to Sit on Sidelines: Ilhan Omar

Iran Displays Latest Military Hardware at National Army Day Parades

Fresh Saudi Crimes: 13 civilians, Mostly Schoolchildren, Killed in Yemen

Assange Arrest: Turning Point Is Here — Don’t Let Them Win

US Sanctions Iran Oil Due to Regional Failure

Idlib Operation: Two Likely Scenarios

Sudanese President Omar al Bashir Forced to Step Down: Reports

Iran Uncovered Identities of 290 CIA Spies: Intel Minister

Iran, Iraq, Syria Consider Transnational Railway Project

NATO Challenges on Eve of 70th Anniversary

Ecuador Sold off Assange to US: Ron Paul

Iraqi PM Rejects US Claim about IRGC Role in Iraqi Economy

Facebook Spent $22.6m in 2018 to Keep Zuckerberg Safe

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Hamas Recent Rocket-Launching Tactic Overcame Israel’s Iron Dome

Tuesday 7 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Hamas Recent Rocket-Launching Tactic Overcame Israel’s Iron Dome
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Hamas has successfully “overcame” Israeli’s so-called Iron Dome missile system during its recent confrontation with the regime thanks to its new rocket-launching tactic, the Palestinian resistance movement's military wing said.

Abu Obeida, a spokesman for the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, said in a social media post on Monday that rocket-launching tactic overwhelmed the so-called Iron Dome missile system, leading to the deaths and injuries of numerous Israelis in two days.

“The Qassam Brigades, thanks to God, succeeded in overcoming the so-called Iron Dome by adopting the tactic of firing dozens of missiles in one single burst, he said,” he said.

“The high intensity of fire and the great destructive ability of the missiles that were introduced by the Qassam [Brigades]… succeeded in causing great losses and destruction to the enemy,” he said.

Israeli aerial assaults on Gaza promoted the most intense fighting between the regime and Gaza-based Palestinian resistance fighters since Tel Aviv’s bloody war on the blockaded enclave in 2014.

In retaliation, the Palestinian resistance fighters fired around 700 rockets from Gaza into the occupied territories, killing four Israeli settlers and injuring at least 80 others over the weekend.

In the course of Israel’s seven-week-long war in 2014, five Israelis had died and 67 others were wounded.

Israeli media said that the "Iron Dome" intercepted only 240 of the projectiles, adding that some 35 rockets and mortar shells struck populated areas over the course of Saturday and Sunday.

In an interview with The Jerusalem Post, former head of Israeli Military Intelligence’s research department, Yaakov Amidror, revealed that the "Iron Dome" missile system failed to intercept all the missiles launched from Gaza due to a number of reasons.

According to him, one of the key problems was that some of the rockets were launched from a very close range, giving the “Iron Dome” next to no time to react and intercept them.

He added that in general the rockets launched from the Gaza Strip are not unique and are “within the capabilities of the Iron Dome.”

Lack of time was not the only reason for the missile system’s failure to intercept some of the projectiles.

According to the Israeli military expert, the peculiarities of the design of the “Iron Dome” make it ignore the missiles aimed at areas deemed empty or uninhabited by the system.

‘Israel changed rules of engagement in Gaza’

This is while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the Tel Aviv regime had changed rules of engagement in Gaza in the past few days.

“We have changed the rules of the game, and Hamas understands this very well. With that, it is clear that this is not the end of the campaign, and I therefore gave instructions to prepare for what will come next, and gave directives to leave armored and artillery forces around the Gaza Strip,” he said.

The fresh Israeli aggression killed 27 Palestinians and wounded dozens of others in the attacks. Two pregnant Palestinian women and two infants were among the dead.

The two-day Israeli onslaught also demolished or damaged hundreds of Palestinian homes in Gaza.

The conflict came to a halt on Monday following a ceasefire between the two sides. Tensions erupted on Friday after the killing of four Palestinians, two in an Israeli air raid on Gaza and two during the regime’s live fire at anti-occupation protests.

Meanwhile, Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhr said that although the recent flare-up in Gaza had come to an end, the wider conflict would continue.

“The resistance managed to deter” the Israeli military, said Sami Abu Zuhri, according to Israeli Kan public broadcaster.

“Our message is that this round is over, but the conflict will not end until we regain our rights,” he said.

Israelis living close to the Gaza border expressed dismay at the ceasefire.

In Ein Hashlosha, a kibbutz about a mile and a half from Gaza, Meirav Kohan, 46, said she was shocked and disappointed at the truce.

“This is a war of attrition” she said, adding the Tel Aviv regime “is not looking for a long-term solution to bring us peace. There’s no policy. We’re just pawns in a game.”

Israel says its warplanes targeted some 350 sites in the Gaza Strip. Gaza has been under Israeli land, air and sea blockade for over a decade.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Palestine Hamas Israel Iron Dome

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Palestinian Protesters with Amputated Limbs Due to Israeli Fire Rally to Condemn Zionists Crimes
Death Toll From Sri Lanka Deadly Attacks Nears 300
Druze Based in Israeli-occupied Golan Heights Mark Syrias Independence Day
Protesters Call for Civilian Rule in Sudan
Palestinian Protesters with Amputated Limbs Due to Israeli Fire Rally to Condemn Zionists Crimes

Palestinian Protesters with Amputated Limbs Due to Israeli Fire Rally to Condemn Zionists Crimes

Sudanese Artists Commemorate Bashirs Ouster
48 Palestinians Injured in Israeli Regime Crackdown on Gaza Protests
Palestinians Rally in Solidarity with Political Prisoners in Israeli Jails
Yemeni Ansarullah Forces Unveil New Domestically-Made Ballistic Missile