Magnitude 7.2 Quake Hits Papua New Guinea

Alwaght- A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea on Tuesday local time, according to the US Geological Survey, cutting power and knocking items off shelves though there were no immediate reports of serious damage

The epicenter of the strong quake was 127 km below the surface, the USGS said, in a region some 66 km southwest of the town of Lae at the eastern edge of the mountainous country, according to the US Geological Survey.

The fire department in Lae said no one had yet called in to report damage or injuries so far following the quake.

The USGS-linked Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no threat of a tsunami after the quake.