New US Weapons Flow to Despotic Arab Regimes

  Monday 6 May 2019

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper

Iraq's Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

US Sanctions Will Have No Political Effect on Iran: FM

US Sanctions Will Have No Political Effect on Iran: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the US sanctions against the Islamic Republic will have no political effect on the West Asian country.

Maduro Orders Army to Be ‘Ready’ for US Military Action President Nicolas Maduro urged Venezuelan armed forces to be on standby for potential US military action against the Latin American nation following a failed coup attempt earlier this week.

Israeli Regime’s Raids on Gaza Enters Third Day Latest wave of violence in the Gaza Strip caused by Israeli regime’s airstrikes and Palestinians’ mirror response has entered its third day, prompting the United Nations to raise alarm at the “dangerous escalation.”

Taliban Say Gap Narrowing in Talks over US Withdrawal from Afghanistan The Taliban militant group said on Saturday the gap is narrowing in talks with the US over a timetable for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. The two sides are continuing to meet in Qatar, where the insurgent movement maintains a political office.

Bahrain Kingdom of Closed Doors: Report Bahraini journalists have undergone hard times during 2018 as the Manama regime has continued its brutal crackdown on the remaining available outlets of the freedom of expression, Bahrain Press Academy (BPA) reported.

Jordanian King Fires Senior Officials amid Plot Reports King of Jordan Abdullah II reportedly has sacked several senior officials over the past week amid reports of a plot to destabilize the kingdom.

Iran, Iraq, Syria to Set up Joint Bank amid US Sanctions Iran, Iraq, and Syria plan to set up a joint bank, Saeed Mohammad, managing director of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters said.

Syria Will Not Allow Turkey to Occupy Even 1 Centimeter of Its Territories: Diplomat Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad vowed that Damascus “will not allow Turkey to control even one centimeter of the Syrian territories,” stressing that Ankara should know that “Damascus will not accept the survival of militant groups” in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib.

N Korea Fires Short-Range Missiles towards Sea of Japan: S Korea North Korea has fired several of short-range projectiles towards the Sea of Japan, in first such action in over a year amid deadlocked nuclear talks with the US.

US Approves $6 billion in Arms Sales to Bahrain, UAE The US plans to sell weapons to Bahrain and the UAE worth almost $6 billion despite the regime record of human rights violations.

US Imposes Sanctions on Iran Enriched Uranium Exports The US administration has imposed sanctions on Iran’s export of enriched uranium but at the same time renewed three key waivers that will allow European allies, Russia and China to cooperate with the Islamic Republic on civil nuclear program.

US Deploys F-35As on First Combat Mission The US Air Force has finally flown its variant of the F-35 in combat in Iraq, nearly three years after it declared the fifth-generation combat aircraft fit for combat duty.

Assange Sentenced to 50 Weeks in Jail in UK WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison by a London court for skipping bail in 2012 and hiding in the Ecuadoran embassy for seven years. The activist also faces a court hearing on extradition to Washington where he is wanted for “conspiracy to commit computer intrusion.”

Enemies on War Footing against Iran on Various Fronts: Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said that the Islamic republic’s enemies have been on a war footing against Iran on various fronts, calling on the nation to stand ready to fully confront them.

US Special Counsel Frustrated by Russia Report Summary US Special Counsel Robert Mueller, in a letter to Attorney General William Barr last month, expressed frustration about how the findings of his Russia investigation were being portrayed, saying he worried that a letter summarizing the main conclusions of the probe lacked the necessary context and was creating public confusion about his team’s work, a Justice Department official said Tuesday night.

US, Israel to Arm Syria’s Kurdish Militants with Anti-Aircraft Missiles: Report The US and Israeli regime plan to supply anti-aircraft missiles to Kurdish militants in northern Syria, whom the Turkish government views as terrorists.

US, Taliban Begin New Round of Talks in Qatar American and Taliban delegations are meeting on Wednesday in Qatar to resume talks as the US nearly two-decade-old war in Afghanistan has reached an impasse.

Jordan to Review $10 Billion Gas Deal with Israel Jordanian King ordered a review of his country’s multi-billion-dollar deal to import natural gas from the Israeli-occupied territories.

Maduro Hails Venezuelan Army for Defeating Coup President Nicolas Maduro has congratulated Venezuela’s military for "defeating" plotters of a coup following a day of violence on Tuesday.

Sudan Civilian Protests to Continue as Talks with Military Body Fail Sudanese protesters called for continued civil disobedience and a general strike after the country’s military rulers and protest leaders have failed to reach an agreement on a joint civilian-military council to rule the African nation.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New US Weapons Flow to Despotic Arab Regimes

New US Weapons Flow to Despotic Arab Regimes
Alwaght- The Pentagon has stated that the US approved $6 billion in weapons sales to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. It said that Bahrain share of the sales will be $2.48 billion and will potentially include 36 Patriot MIM-104E Guidance Enhanced Missiles known as GEM-T that will be installed on the Patriot air defense systems with the capability to destroy drones and cruise missiles. Furthermore, Bahrain is expected to receive worth of $750 million in weapons to its F-16 fighter jets.

In a separate State Department notification sent to Congress, Bahrain was also given the nod for various weapons to support its F-16 Block 70/F-16V aircraft fleet for an estimated cost of $750 million. That package included 32 AIM-9X missiles, 20 AGM-84 Block II Harpoon missiles and 100 GBU-39s which are 250-pound small diameter bombs and other munitions.

In a third State Department notification, the United Arab Emirates was given potential approval for $2.73 billion worth of Patriot missiles and related equipment including 452 Patriot Advanced Capability 3 (PAC-3) Missiles Segment Enhanced (MSE) and related equipment.

The key contractors for the sales were Raytheon Co and Lockheed Martin Co. Abu Dhabi applied for the weapons earlier this year during the Abu Dhabi-hosted IDEX NAVDEX defense exhibition. According to the Emirates Today news website, the Arab country’s weapons contracts were signed with 15 international and 18 local companies.

 Western weapons’ heated market in the Persian Gulf region

The oil-wealthy Arab monarchies of the Persian Gulf have always been one of the biggest markets for global arms suppliers. The monarchies for years have been renowned for their large-scale military spending compared to their GDP. Among the top 10 countries with the largest military spending in 2018, three are from the Persian Gulf region. Saudi Arabia with 8.8 percent, Oman with 8.2 percent, and Kuwait with 5.1 percent of their GDP. According to a latest report published by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), an organization watching the global security status and military spending, Saudi Arabia ranked third largest military spending country in 2018 after the US and China with $67.6 billion.

The report adds that the US, holding a 34-percent share of the global arms market, is the world’s largest weapons exporter, with a large amount of its income coming from this business. About 41 percent of the American weapons are sold to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Saudi Arabia is the world’s second-largest buyer of arms. The arms imported by Riyadh over the past five years tripled compared to the five years between 2008 and 2012. Abu Dhabi also tried not to fall behind. Figures show that after Saudi Arabia, the UAE is the biggest arms importer among the Persian Gulf states.

The Arab states’ unquenchable thirst for weapons purchases that are enabled by petrodollars stirs a tight competition between the world’s major arms manufacturers to hold part of the lucrative Persian Gulf arms market.

The competition has intensified since Donald Trump became president of the US and adopted a special foreign policy pathway in the West Asia region. The situation has changed so much that other suppliers like Russia, France, Britain, and Germany are vying for signing security and military pacts and contracts with the Arab states.

Big French companies like Dassault and Thales in the past few years signed massive arms contracts with the Persian Gulf sheikhdoms, mainly Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar. France, one of the world’s biggest arms manufacturers, seeks to broaden sales of boats, tanks, and artillery to Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, and Cairo in a bid to turn into a major provider of arms to the regional states. In the first half of 2018, Paris sold $3.90 billion worth of various types of arms to the Arab monarchies.

Britain is also engaged in a similar attempt. The yes to the Brexit has given the Persian Gulf countries a special economic weight in the British policy. From 2010 to 2016, the British government issued 6,000 arms sales licenses for British companies selling arms to the Arab states worth of £16 billion ($21 billion). This license issuing accounts only for 30 percent of all issued. Again here, Saudi Arabia and the UAE stand as the top purchasers. The British government has determined investment opportunities in the Persian Gulf states in 15 separate sectors. It is expected that this will lead to £29 billion ($38.2 billion) worth of investment up to 2022.

Germany, which in October 2018 halted arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the UAE for the massacring of the civilians in Yemen, has tried not to fall behind. Berlin in mid-April greenlit some arms shipments to the two Arab states.

Persian Gulf Arab Monarchies: Paradise of dictatorships and militarism

The green lights to new arms sales to Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain come while the three states have a black record of human rights, political social freedoms, and destabilizing meddling in regional countries.

Saudi Arabia, for instance, has been bombing Yemen since 2015 with Western-provided weapons, killing thousands of civilians and destroying all of the neighboring country’s infrastructure. The war has caused the largest regional humanitarian crisis. The UAE is another party to Saudi-led coalition, with its Yemen-based prisons where an array of crimes, including torturing, raping, and killing, happen on a daily basis.

The Arab states use Western arms to equip terrorists to destabilize other regional countries, mainly their rivals. Syria and Iraq terrorist wars are apparent examples. Furthermore, recent documents leaks show that Abu Dhabi is militarily aiding a Libyan capital capture campaign led by General Khalifa Haftar. 

At home, these Arab countries use their arms to terrorize the opposition and citizens protesting peacefully for reforms. Last week, Saudi Arabia executed 37 citizens, 32 of them Shiites, without trials. Bahrain, helped by Saudi Arabia, since 2011 launched a crackdown campaign against the pro-reform protestors. Jailing, torturing, and citizenship revoking are the punitive measures against the protesting Shiite majority.

The repressive actions have drawn criticism from international rights organizations such as the Amnesty International which raised its voice against West’s arms sales to the despotic Arab regimes. But the arms exports profits are too huge to allow the West open its eyes to the authoritarian regimes' crimes. 

 

Tags :

Palestinian Protesters with Amputated Limbs Due to Israeli Fire Rally to Condemn Zionists Crimes
Death Toll From Sri Lanka Deadly Attacks Nears 300
Druze Based in Israeli-occupied Golan Heights Mark Syrias Independence Day
Protesters Call for Civilian Rule in Sudan
Palestinian Protesters with Amputated Limbs Due to Israeli Fire Rally to Condemn Zionists Crimes

Palestinian Protesters with Amputated Limbs Due to Israeli Fire Rally to Condemn Zionists Crimes

Sudanese Artists Commemorate Bashirs Ouster
48 Palestinians Injured in Israeli Regime Crackdown on Gaza Protests
Palestinians Rally in Solidarity with Political Prisoners in Israeli Jails
Yemeni Ansarullah Forces Unveil New Domestically-Made Ballistic Missile