N Korea Missile Test: Kim Losing Patience with Trump

  Monday 6 May 2019

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

US Sanctions Will Have No Political Effect on Iran: FM

US Sanctions Will Have No Political Effect on Iran: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the US sanctions against the Islamic Republic will have no political effect on the West Asian country.

Maduro Orders Army to Be ‘Ready’ for US Military Action President Nicolas Maduro urged Venezuelan armed forces to be on standby for potential US military action against the Latin American nation following a failed coup attempt earlier this week.

Israeli Regime’s Raids on Gaza Enters Third Day Latest wave of violence in the Gaza Strip caused by Israeli regime’s airstrikes and Palestinians’ mirror response has entered its third day, prompting the United Nations to raise alarm at the “dangerous escalation.”

Taliban Say Gap Narrowing in Talks over US Withdrawal from Afghanistan The Taliban militant group said on Saturday the gap is narrowing in talks with the US over a timetable for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. The two sides are continuing to meet in Qatar, where the insurgent movement maintains a political office.

Bahrain Kingdom of Closed Doors: Report Bahraini journalists have undergone hard times during 2018 as the Manama regime has continued its brutal crackdown on the remaining available outlets of the freedom of expression, Bahrain Press Academy (BPA) reported.

Jordanian King Fires Senior Officials amid Plot Reports King of Jordan Abdullah II reportedly has sacked several senior officials over the past week amid reports of a plot to destabilize the kingdom.

Iran, Iraq, Syria to Set up Joint Bank amid US Sanctions Iran, Iraq, and Syria plan to set up a joint bank, Saeed Mohammad, managing director of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters said.

Syria Will Not Allow Turkey to Occupy Even 1 Centimeter of Its Territories: Diplomat Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad vowed that Damascus “will not allow Turkey to control even one centimeter of the Syrian territories,” stressing that Ankara should know that “Damascus will not accept the survival of militant groups” in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib.

N Korea Fires Short-Range Missiles towards Sea of Japan: S Korea North Korea has fired several of short-range projectiles towards the Sea of Japan, in first such action in over a year amid deadlocked nuclear talks with the US.

US Approves $6 billion in Arms Sales to Bahrain, UAE The US plans to sell weapons to Bahrain and the UAE worth almost $6 billion despite the regime record of human rights violations.

US Imposes Sanctions on Iran Enriched Uranium Exports The US administration has imposed sanctions on Iran’s export of enriched uranium but at the same time renewed three key waivers that will allow European allies, Russia and China to cooperate with the Islamic Republic on civil nuclear program.

US Deploys F-35As on First Combat Mission The US Air Force has finally flown its variant of the F-35 in combat in Iraq, nearly three years after it declared the fifth-generation combat aircraft fit for combat duty.

Assange Sentenced to 50 Weeks in Jail in UK WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison by a London court for skipping bail in 2012 and hiding in the Ecuadoran embassy for seven years. The activist also faces a court hearing on extradition to Washington where he is wanted for “conspiracy to commit computer intrusion.”

Enemies on War Footing against Iran on Various Fronts: Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said that the Islamic republic’s enemies have been on a war footing against Iran on various fronts, calling on the nation to stand ready to fully confront them.

US Special Counsel Frustrated by Russia Report Summary US Special Counsel Robert Mueller, in a letter to Attorney General William Barr last month, expressed frustration about how the findings of his Russia investigation were being portrayed, saying he worried that a letter summarizing the main conclusions of the probe lacked the necessary context and was creating public confusion about his team’s work, a Justice Department official said Tuesday night.

US, Israel to Arm Syria’s Kurdish Militants with Anti-Aircraft Missiles: Report The US and Israeli regime plan to supply anti-aircraft missiles to Kurdish militants in northern Syria, whom the Turkish government views as terrorists.

US, Taliban Begin New Round of Talks in Qatar American and Taliban delegations are meeting on Wednesday in Qatar to resume talks as the US nearly two-decade-old war in Afghanistan has reached an impasse.

Jordan to Review $10 Billion Gas Deal with Israel Jordanian King ordered a review of his country’s multi-billion-dollar deal to import natural gas from the Israeli-occupied territories.

Maduro Hails Venezuelan Army for Defeating Coup President Nicolas Maduro has congratulated Venezuela’s military for "defeating" plotters of a coup following a day of violence on Tuesday.

Sudan Civilian Protests to Continue as Talks with Military Body Fail Sudanese protesters called for continued civil disobedience and a general strike after the country’s military rulers and protest leaders have failed to reach an agreement on a joint civilian-military council to rule the African nation.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
N Korea Missile Test: Kim Losing Patience with Trump

Sunday 5 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
N Korea Missile Test: Kim Losing Patience with Trump

Alwaght- In the early morning of Saturday, North Korea test-fired a number of short-range missiles from its Hodo peninsula near the east coast town of Wonsan to the northeastern direction. The missile launch was the first since Pyongyang engaged in talks of denuclearization last year with the US. The move is seen as a clear message to the American officials after the North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un has recently started a set of diplomatic activism marked by a visit to Russia and meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Pyongyang-Washington goals of negotiations

After two rounds of talks between Kim and trump, one held in Singapore and the other in Vietnam, Washington and Pyongyang have failed to reach an agreement. The US pushes for full destruction of the North’s nuclear facilities. Washington seeks to implement a disarmament path first time unveiled in 2004 by John Bolton, the current national security advisor at Trump administration. The strategy calls for Kim to fully hand over nuclear arms to the US.

When the North strongly rejected the idea, the US president tried to move away from the path to persuade Kim for an agreement. Bolton in several occasions talked about White House's aim to implement Libya denuclearization model in North Korea, remarks which met firm rejection.

Trump’s special representative to North Korea negotiations Stephen Biegun before Trump-Kim Hanoi summit asked the North to give a full list of its nuclear facilities to the US.

North Korea, on the other side, has two key demands: First, lifting all sanctions or at least lifting five key parts of them and second moving the US forces out of the Korean Peninsula in return for some promises by Pyongyang that would include halting the nuclear and missile tests and implementing a step-by-step denuclearization process. 

The US insistence on disarmament before any move to lift the embargo or give any other privileges has created a notion among the North Korean advisors and decision makers that the US essentially pursues their surrender and even toppling the government in Pyongyang.

North Korea shifts approach

Washington thinks that continued pressures along with some time will make the North Korean leader succumb to all of the Trump administration’s demands. Commenting on Hanoi summit, Trump said Kim Jong-un was not ready for denuclearization. Shortly after the February bilateral, North Korea warned it would review strategy in nuclear talks. Choe Son-hui, the Deputy foreign minister of North Korea, in mid-March said: “We have no intention to yield to the US demands in any form, nor are we willing to engage in negotiations of this kind.”

Pyongyang struggles to persuade Washington to accept talks in equal conditions. The North Korea’s leader in his latest comments said he will give the Americans until the end of the year to reach a bilaterally-acceptable solution. All of Pyongyang’s arrangements and diplomatic activities over the past few months were to show that it will not bow to the pressures and on the contrary, it will take stronger actions in response gradually. The moves increased since March when Kim addressed the Workers Party of Korea’s Central Committee. In his speech, the leader talked about self-reliance in the confrontation of the sanctions which, he continued, will deal a blow to the “miscalculated plans of the enemy” to bring Pyongyang to the knees.

Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies in mid-April reported that satellite imagery of North Korea’s Yongbyon nuclear site from 12 April showed five specialized railcars near its uranium enrichment facility and radiochemistry laboratory.

 “In the past, these specialized railcars appear to have been associated with the movement of radioactive material or reprocessing campaigns,” the report said. “The current activity, along with their configurations, does not rule out their possible involvement in such activity, either before or after a reprocessing campaign.”

On April 17, North Korea declared testing “new tactical weapon” that will considerably increase the nation’s combat capabilities. The moves to shift approach reached their peak on Saturday when Pyongyang said it test-fired short-range missiles.

New missile test message

North Korea is well aware of the US game and campaign of propaganda. So, on the one hand, it so far made clear its objectives in the negotiations and expressed readiness to continue the dialogue to avoid being labeled a deal breaker by the Americans and on the other hand exhibited its hard power to highlight the reality that there will be no surrender.

The new missile test tells the US that Pyongyang can very easily withdraw the concession of stopping its missile tests as a good faith move to allow the negotiations to go ahead. If the US, on the other side, has any intention of making concessions, it will pass it to Kim through its allies, mainly South Korea. South Korea security has been a pretext for anti-Pyongyang sanctions. So, another message is sent to Seoul by the missile test. Wonsan, the site of the latest missile launch, is in Kangwon province which borders South Korea. Seoul earlier warned that Pyongyang was renovating a missile test site which was promised to be closed. The missile launch was significant for South Korea, to an extent that the defense minister, intelligence chief, and presidential advisors met to discs it. Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha talked to the US Secretary of State over the phone. They agreed to “cautiously respond” to the latest test.

On April 25, Kim met Russia’s Putin. This meeting is seen as giving the Russian role in the Korean Peninsula talks a boost beside China and was effective in Pyongyang’s change of behavior after the Hanoi summit and before the missile test. Anyway, what will be expected the most after the new missile firing is the mystery that will overshadow the future of Trump-Kim talks.

 

US North Korea Missile Test Denuclearization

