US Sanctions Will Have No Political Effect on Iran: FM

  Sunday 5 May 2019

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the US sanctions against the Islamic Republic will have no political effect on the West Asian country.

Maduro Orders Army to Be ‘Ready’ for US Military Action President Nicolas Maduro urged Venezuelan armed forces to be on standby for potential US military action against the Latin American nation following a failed coup attempt earlier this week.

Israeli Regime’s Raids on Gaza Enters Third Day Latest wave of violence in the Gaza Strip caused by Israeli regime’s airstrikes and Palestinians’ mirror response has entered its third day, prompting the United Nations to raise alarm at the “dangerous escalation.”

Taliban Say Gap Narrowing in Talks over US Withdrawal from Afghanistan The Taliban militant group said on Saturday the gap is narrowing in talks with the US over a timetable for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. The two sides are continuing to meet in Qatar, where the insurgent movement maintains a political office.

Bahrain Kingdom of Closed Doors: Report Bahraini journalists have undergone hard times during 2018 as the Manama regime has continued its brutal crackdown on the remaining available outlets of the freedom of expression, Bahrain Press Academy (BPA) reported.

Jordanian King Fires Senior Officials amid Plot Reports King of Jordan Abdullah II reportedly has sacked several senior officials over the past week amid reports of a plot to destabilize the kingdom.

Iran, Iraq, Syria to Set up Joint Bank amid US Sanctions Iran, Iraq, and Syria plan to set up a joint bank, Saeed Mohammad, managing director of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters said.

Syria Will Not Allow Turkey to Occupy Even 1 Centimeter of Its Territories: Diplomat Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad vowed that Damascus “will not allow Turkey to control even one centimeter of the Syrian territories,” stressing that Ankara should know that “Damascus will not accept the survival of militant groups” in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib.

N Korea Fires Short-Range Missiles towards Sea of Japan: S Korea North Korea has fired several of short-range projectiles towards the Sea of Japan, in first such action in over a year amid deadlocked nuclear talks with the US.

US Approves $6 billion in Arms Sales to Bahrain, UAE The US plans to sell weapons to Bahrain and the UAE worth almost $6 billion despite the regime record of human rights violations.

US Imposes Sanctions on Iran Enriched Uranium Exports The US administration has imposed sanctions on Iran’s export of enriched uranium but at the same time renewed three key waivers that will allow European allies, Russia and China to cooperate with the Islamic Republic on civil nuclear program.

US Deploys F-35As on First Combat Mission The US Air Force has finally flown its variant of the F-35 in combat in Iraq, nearly three years after it declared the fifth-generation combat aircraft fit for combat duty.

Assange Sentenced to 50 Weeks in Jail in UK WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison by a London court for skipping bail in 2012 and hiding in the Ecuadoran embassy for seven years. The activist also faces a court hearing on extradition to Washington where he is wanted for “conspiracy to commit computer intrusion.”

Enemies on War Footing against Iran on Various Fronts: Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said that the Islamic republic’s enemies have been on a war footing against Iran on various fronts, calling on the nation to stand ready to fully confront them.

US Special Counsel Frustrated by Russia Report Summary US Special Counsel Robert Mueller, in a letter to Attorney General William Barr last month, expressed frustration about how the findings of his Russia investigation were being portrayed, saying he worried that a letter summarizing the main conclusions of the probe lacked the necessary context and was creating public confusion about his team’s work, a Justice Department official said Tuesday night.

US, Israel to Arm Syria’s Kurdish Militants with Anti-Aircraft Missiles: Report The US and Israeli regime plan to supply anti-aircraft missiles to Kurdish militants in northern Syria, whom the Turkish government views as terrorists.

US, Taliban Begin New Round of Talks in Qatar American and Taliban delegations are meeting on Wednesday in Qatar to resume talks as the US nearly two-decade-old war in Afghanistan has reached an impasse.

Jordan to Review $10 Billion Gas Deal with Israel Jordanian King ordered a review of his country’s multi-billion-dollar deal to import natural gas from the Israeli-occupied territories.

Maduro Hails Venezuelan Army for Defeating Coup President Nicolas Maduro has congratulated Venezuela’s military for "defeating" plotters of a coup following a day of violence on Tuesday.

Sudan Civilian Protests to Continue as Talks with Military Body Fail Sudanese protesters called for continued civil disobedience and a general strike after the country’s military rulers and protest leaders have failed to reach an agreement on a joint civilian-military council to rule the African nation.

alwaght.com
Alwaght- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the US sanctions against the Islamic Republic will have no political effect on the West Asian country.

In an interview with the Doha-based Al Jazeera broadcaster aired on Saturday, Zarif said that the unilateral sanctions not only had no legal implications but also no political ones for Iran, contrary to what US officials had intended.

“They (the American officials) want to put pressure on the Iranian people in order to change their policy. That is the way the United States has acted for 40 years and, particularly since President [Donald] Trump came to office,” he said, stressing, however, that the bans “won’t have any political effect.”

Zarif also said Iran and its partners had developed various schemes to protect themselves against the sanctions.

“One of them (the schemes) will be — in the long run — to the detriment of the United States and I think that is becoming increasingly popular and that is not to use dollars for your transactions,” he said.

“Second is an instrument that we are developing with the Europeans... we have already developed with our neighbors and... the Chinese, and that is not to engage in transfer of money across the borders, which is where the United States would step in and will try to twist the arms of people who are engaged in it, illegally and unlawfully,” the Iranian foreign minister said.

Under President Donald Trump, the US has initiated a campaign of “maximum pressure” against Iran, pulling out of a multilateral deal with the country and re-imposing sanctions against it.

Zarif said the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the Iran deal — which was negotiated by former US president Barack Obama — was in contravention of international norms.

“In international relations, you consider a government [the] continuation of the previous government. Last I heard, there was no revolution in the United States,” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Zarif said the Trump administration was serving Israeli interests.

“I believe the United States is not serving US interests. More than the United States, it is serving Israeli interests. And unfortunately, there are a couple of people in our region who have aligned themselves with Israeli interests,” he said, naming Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Zarif said those figures were dragging Trump into “disastrous situations.”

“So this is a cabal... who are pushing the United States and President Trump into conflict and into disastrous situations and they will be the first to suffer the consequences, unfortunately,” he said.

Zarif has said formerly that a group of hawkish figures, comprising US National Security Adviser John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, bin Salman, and bin Zayed, are intent on pushing the US into a war with Iran. He has called those individuals ­— all of whom have the letter “b” in their names — the “B-team.”

