What’s Driving Trump’s Possible Ban on Muslim Brotherhood?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 3 May 2019

Editor's Choice

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

News

US Deploys F-35As on First Combat Mission

US Deploys F-35As on First Combat Mission

The US Air Force has finally flown its variant of the F-35 in combat in Iraq, nearly three years after it declared the fifth-generation combat aircraft fit for combat duty.

Assange Sentenced to 50 Weeks in Jail in UK WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison by a London court for skipping bail in 2012 and hiding in the Ecuadoran embassy for seven years. The activist also faces a court hearing on extradition to Washington where he is wanted for “conspiracy to commit computer intrusion.”

Enemies on War Footing against Iran on Various Fronts: Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said that the Islamic republic’s enemies have been on a war footing against Iran on various fronts, calling on the nation to stand ready to fully confront them.

US Special Counsel Frustrated by Russia Report Summary US Special Counsel Robert Mueller, in a letter to Attorney General William Barr last month, expressed frustration about how the findings of his Russia investigation were being portrayed, saying he worried that a letter summarizing the main conclusions of the probe lacked the necessary context and was creating public confusion about his team’s work, a Justice Department official said Tuesday night.

US, Israel to Arm Syria’s Kurdish Militants with Anti-Aircraft Missiles: Report The US and Israeli regime plan to supply anti-aircraft missiles to Kurdish militants in northern Syria, whom the Turkish government views as terrorists.

US, Taliban Begin New Round of Talks in Qatar American and Taliban delegations are meeting on Wednesday in Qatar to resume talks as the US nearly two-decade-old war in Afghanistan has reached an impasse.

Jordan to Review $10 Billion Gas Deal with Israel Jordanian King ordered a review of his country’s multi-billion-dollar deal to import natural gas from the Israeli-occupied territories.

Maduro Hails Venezuelan Army for Defeating Coup President Nicolas Maduro has congratulated Venezuela’s military for "defeating" plotters of a coup following a day of violence on Tuesday.

Sudan Civilian Protests to Continue as Talks with Military Body Fail Sudanese protesters called for continued civil disobedience and a general strike after the country’s military rulers and protest leaders have failed to reach an agreement on a joint civilian-military council to rule the African nation.

3,000 Afghan Figures Attend Loya Jirga to Discuss Peace with Taliban Politicians, Tribal leaders, and religious figures from across Afghanistan gathered on Monday in Kabul to discuss the war and American efforts to forge a peace deal with the Taliban.

EU Prolongs Sanctions on Myanmar over Rohingya The European Union (EU) has extended sanctions against Myanmar for one year over the Buddhist regime’s deadly crackdown on minority Muslims.

Golan to Remain Integral Part of Syria: Iran Iran reprimanded the United Nation’s Security Council’s inaction and ineffectiveness in the face of the US’s increasing support for Israeli regime’s territorial violations, including Washington’s recent recognition of Syria’s Golan Heights as an “Israeli territory.”

ISIS Releases Video Purportedly Showing Its Ringleader after 5 Years ISIS terrorist group has released a propaganda video purporting to show its ringleader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, for the first time in five years.

Emirati Spy Committed Suicide in Turkey A detainee arrested by Turkey on charges of spying for the United Arab Emirates has committed suicide in prison.

US Warships Sail through Strategic Taiwan despite China’s Opposition The US military sent two warships through the Strait of Taiwan on Sunday despite China’s repeated calls for Washington to refrain from such military moves — one of the several sources of tension in their ties.

Ukraine to Grant Citizenship to Russians ’Suffering’ under Putin’s ’Regime’ Ukraine’s president-elect has dismissed an offer by Vladimir Putin to provide passports to Ukrainians and pledged instead to grant citizenship to Russians who are “suffering” from what he calls the “authoritarian” regime in Moscow.

Spain Socialist PM Wins National Elections With nearly all votes counted, Spain’s governing Socialist Party strengthened its hold on Sunday in the country’s national election but without the necessary majority to govern as far-right party Vox prepares to enter parliament for the first time since the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

US Ships Responsive to IRGC in Strait of Hormuz: Iranian Commander Iran’s top military commander said on Sunday all American ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz have so far remained answerable to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps as the force in charge of security in the strategic waterway despite Washington’s provocative decision to blacklist the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

Iran FM Plans to Visit North Korea Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is set to visit North Korea, Iran’s state television reported on Sunday.

French Police Crack Down on Yellow Vests in Strasbourg French police clashed with Yellow Vest protesters who tried to march towards the European Parliament building in Strasbourg on Saturday, the 24th consecutive weekend of protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s policies.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

What’s Driving Trump’s Possible Ban on Muslim Brotherhood?

US, Israel to Arm Syria’s Kurdish Militants with Anti-Aircraft Missiles: Report

Moscow Security Conference: Revising Global Security Order

Idlib Liberation Op Looming amid Ceasefire Collapse

US, Taliban Begin New Round of Talks in Qatar

US Warships Sail through Strategic Taiwan despite China’s Opposition

Trump Aides, Regional Allies Dragging US into Iran Conflict: FM

Trump’s Push to Blacklist Muslim Brotherhood Threatens Muslim Americans

Spain Socialist PM Wins National Elections

Brazil Governed by US Lackeys: Former President

US Ships Responsive to IRGC in Strait of Hormuz: Iranian Commander

Assange Sentenced to 50 Weeks in Jail in UK

Yemeni Forces Fire 17 Missiles at Saudi Arabia’s Asir

What’s Behind Iranian FM’s Fresh Moves?

Saudi Executions Caused by Uprising Fear, Greenlighted by West

French Police Crack Down on Yellow Vests in Strasbourg

Iran’s IRGC on US Terror List: Reasons, Consequences

Russia Vows Continued Support for Syria in War on Terrorism

Sudanese President Omar al Bashir Forced to Step Down: Reports

NATO Challenges on Eve of 70th Anniversary

US Regional Interests at Stake after IRGC Ban: Iranian Expert

US Bans ICC Prosecutor Over Afghan War Crimes Probe

Turkish Local Elections: Home, Foreign Effects

Fresh Saudi Crimes: 13 civilians, Mostly Schoolchildren, Killed in Yemen

America’s Move against IRGC Rooted in Rancor: Leader

IAEA Inspectors Visit Iran Site, Expose Netanyahu’s Blatant Lie

Israel Regime Orchestrated Morsi’s Overthrow in Egypt: General

Iran Blacklists US Forces in West Asia As Terrorist

Pro-IRGC Rallies Across Iran after Hostile US Move

Erdogan Pans US, Europe for ‘Meddling’ in Turkey’s Internal Affairs

General Haftar’s Forces Marching Tripoli amid Fears of Civil War

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

What’s Driving Trump’s Possible Ban on Muslim Brotherhood?

Friday 3 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
What’s Driving Trump’s Possible Ban on Muslim Brotherhood?

Related Content

Trump’s Push to Blacklist Muslim Brotherhood Threatens Muslim Americans

Why US Mulls Blacklisting Muslim Brotherhood?

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Shortly after New York Times reported that the US administration intends to designate the Muslim Brotherhood a foreign terrorist organization, in a statement, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, acknowledged that the administration was working on designating the Muslim Brotherhood terrorists.

“The president has consulted with his national security team and leaders in the region who share his concern, and this designation is working its way through the internal process,” the New York Times has cited Sanders as stating.

The informed sources told the American newspaper that after the 9 April visit of the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to Washington and meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, the president issued an order to the Department of State and National Security Council’s officials, telling them that they should work on finding a way to impose sanctions on the Muslim Brotherhood, an influential organization with millions of supporters across the Arab world and the region.

In February 2017, Trump put on his government’s agenda blacklisting as terrorists the Muslim Brotherhood, at a request made by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. At the time, the Pentagon, the National Security strategists, and the Department of State’s diplomats opposed any action against the movement, pushing the motion to the sidelines. Now the idea is rising anew. A set of reasons are motivating Trump government to re-launch an effort to label as a terrorist group the Muslim Brotherhood with regard to the new regional conditions.

The final moves towards the “deal of the century”

Trump is preparing the ground for and is heavily working on forging the so-called “deal of the century.” Materializing the scheme on the ground will unilaterally serve the interests and objectives of the Israeli regime, a prominent ally to the US in the region. Should the President succeed in his way towards the deal, he will find his way smoother to the re-election.

However, accomplishing the plan is far from being easy, mainly with regard to the opposition by the Palestinian factions and the regional and international sides. Fully aware of the objections to his initiative, Trump has embarked on a campaign of pressure against the key opponents of the deal. On the one hand, he attacks the Axis of Resistance by pressing Iran economically, blacklisting Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, seeking to marginalize Hezbollah in the Lebanese politics, and leaving the Saudi and Emirati hands open for massacring the Shiite Muslims in Yemen, and on the other hand, eyes banning Muslim Brotherhood to open the Israeli hands for inhumane pressures against Gaza Strip and apparently Gaza-based Hamas movement. Hamas is another key opponent to the deal of the century, which is expected to officially recognize the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands and strip the Palestinians of their right to return home.

From another aspect, the blacklisting is a reward to such countries as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE which are expected to side with the deal after its unveiling. On Tuesday, Al-Akhbar newspaper of Lebanon, citing informed sources, reported that during an Arab foreign ministers’ meeting in Jordan to discuss the US decision to recognize al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of an Israeli regime, Adel al-Jubeir, Saudi Arabia’s representative to the meeting, made an “astonishing” proposal: formation of a united Israeli state and dissolving the Palestinian Authority.

In late April, media outlets, citing some Israeli sources, reported that Trump responded affirmatively to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request to replace Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with el-Sisi as the assignee of the deal of the century on the Arab side. This comes while the New York Times’ report suggests that Trump considers the Muslim Brotherhood ban on the el-Sisi’s demand.

Reviving Arab NATO project

Yet another reason White House is taking the risk of blacklisting the non-compliant forces in the region, including IRGC, Hezbollah, and possibly Muslim Brotherhood, should be tied to the US policy facing failure in West Asia amid new regional conditions. The fact is that the regional developments over the past decade majorly went against the US and allied forces’ interests. The Arab uprisings which stem from Islamic awakening pose an existential threat to the life of the pro-US regimes, particularly Saudi Arabia, in the region. Washington finds detrimental to its interests any promotion of political Islam across the Persian Gulf region. Muslim Brotherhood laid the first cornerstone of political Islam in the Muslim nations. A boost of the Brotherhood ideology with openness to the political and social freedoms have been sources of constant concerns among the Persian Gulf Arab sheikhdoms, apparently Saudi Arabia and the UAE, both of which ruled despotically.

The regional developments have severely undermined the Israeli security as a top White House’s regional policy priority, as the security belt of the Axis of Resistance, led by Iran and including Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen, now encircles the occupied Palestinian territories. Despite this reality, Trump does not want to pay the bills for new wars in the region, having in mind that in the future war there is no guarantee it will be short and Tel Aviv is the winner. A new war will heavily jeopardize the highly fragile Israeli security.

In such a condition, Washington seeks the solution in a NATO-style security and military alliance with its regional allies. The coalition will have the mission to protect the American interests on its own price.

However, the Arab NATO initiative has gone almost feckless as Egypt, an Arab world influencer, announced its reluctance to join it. Egypt is one of the biggest strategic allies of the US in the region. Forty years ago, Cairo recognized the Israeli regime and is one of the main destinations for the US aids, with an annual help worth of over $1 billion. Trump is optimistic that being in league with el-Sisi in branding Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist group, beside Washington’s turning a blind eye to the el-Sisi’s constitutional reforms that solidify his grip on power and allow him rule until 2030 and the support to Egypt’s backing to Libya’s General Khalifa Haftar military campaign against the central government, will contribute essentially to persuading Cairo to participate in the Arab NATO project.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Trump Muslim Brotherhood Egypt Blacklisting

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Palestinian Protesters with Amputated Limbs Due to Israeli Fire Rally to Condemn Zionists Crimes
Death Toll From Sri Lanka Deadly Attacks Nears 300
Druze Based in Israeli-occupied Golan Heights Mark Syrias Independence Day
Protesters Call for Civilian Rule in Sudan
Palestinian Protesters with Amputated Limbs Due to Israeli Fire Rally to Condemn Zionists Crimes

Palestinian Protesters with Amputated Limbs Due to Israeli Fire Rally to Condemn Zionists Crimes

Sudanese Artists Commemorate Bashirs Ouster
48 Palestinians Injured in Israeli Regime Crackdown on Gaza Protests
Palestinians Rally in Solidarity with Political Prisoners in Israeli Jails
Yemeni Ansarullah Forces Unveil New Domestically-Made Ballistic Missile