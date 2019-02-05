What’s Behind Iranian FM’s Fresh Moves?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iraq's Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

US Deploys F-35As on First Combat Mission

US Deploys F-35As on First Combat Mission

The US Air Force has finally flown its variant of the F-35 in combat in Iraq, nearly three years after it declared the fifth-generation combat aircraft fit for combat duty.

Assange Sentenced to 50 Weeks in Jail in UK WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison by a London court for skipping bail in 2012 and hiding in the Ecuadoran embassy for seven years. The activist also faces a court hearing on extradition to Washington where he is wanted for “conspiracy to commit computer intrusion.”

Enemies on War Footing against Iran on Various Fronts: Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said that the Islamic republic’s enemies have been on a war footing against Iran on various fronts, calling on the nation to stand ready to fully confront them.

US Special Counsel Frustrated by Russia Report Summary US Special Counsel Robert Mueller, in a letter to Attorney General William Barr last month, expressed frustration about how the findings of his Russia investigation were being portrayed, saying he worried that a letter summarizing the main conclusions of the probe lacked the necessary context and was creating public confusion about his team’s work, a Justice Department official said Tuesday night.

US, Israel to Arm Syria’s Kurdish Militants with Anti-Aircraft Missiles: Report The US and Israeli regime plan to supply anti-aircraft missiles to Kurdish militants in northern Syria, whom the Turkish government views as terrorists.

US, Taliban Begin New Round of Talks in Qatar American and Taliban delegations are meeting on Wednesday in Qatar to resume talks as the US nearly two-decade-old war in Afghanistan has reached an impasse.

Jordan to Review $10 Billion Gas Deal with Israel Jordanian King ordered a review of his country’s multi-billion-dollar deal to import natural gas from the Israeli-occupied territories.

Maduro Hails Venezuelan Army for Defeating Coup President Nicolas Maduro has congratulated Venezuela’s military for "defeating" plotters of a coup following a day of violence on Tuesday.

Sudan Civilian Protests to Continue as Talks with Military Body Fail Sudanese protesters called for continued civil disobedience and a general strike after the country’s military rulers and protest leaders have failed to reach an agreement on a joint civilian-military council to rule the African nation.

3,000 Afghan Figures Attend Loya Jirga to Discuss Peace with Taliban Politicians, Tribal leaders, and religious figures from across Afghanistan gathered on Monday in Kabul to discuss the war and American efforts to forge a peace deal with the Taliban.

EU Prolongs Sanctions on Myanmar over Rohingya The European Union (EU) has extended sanctions against Myanmar for one year over the Buddhist regime’s deadly crackdown on minority Muslims.

Golan to Remain Integral Part of Syria: Iran Iran reprimanded the United Nation’s Security Council’s inaction and ineffectiveness in the face of the US’s increasing support for Israeli regime’s territorial violations, including Washington’s recent recognition of Syria’s Golan Heights as an “Israeli territory.”

ISIS Releases Video Purportedly Showing Its Ringleader after 5 Years ISIS terrorist group has released a propaganda video purporting to show its ringleader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, for the first time in five years.

Emirati Spy Committed Suicide in Turkey A detainee arrested by Turkey on charges of spying for the United Arab Emirates has committed suicide in prison.

US Warships Sail through Strategic Taiwan despite China’s Opposition The US military sent two warships through the Strait of Taiwan on Sunday despite China’s repeated calls for Washington to refrain from such military moves — one of the several sources of tension in their ties.

Ukraine to Grant Citizenship to Russians ’Suffering’ under Putin’s ’Regime’ Ukraine’s president-elect has dismissed an offer by Vladimir Putin to provide passports to Ukrainians and pledged instead to grant citizenship to Russians who are “suffering” from what he calls the “authoritarian” regime in Moscow.

Spain Socialist PM Wins National Elections With nearly all votes counted, Spain’s governing Socialist Party strengthened its hold on Sunday in the country’s national election but without the necessary majority to govern as far-right party Vox prepares to enter parliament for the first time since the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

US Ships Responsive to IRGC in Strait of Hormuz: Iranian Commander Iran’s top military commander said on Sunday all American ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz have so far remained answerable to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps as the force in charge of security in the strategic waterway despite Washington’s provocative decision to blacklist the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

Iran FM Plans to Visit North Korea Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is set to visit North Korea, Iran’s state television reported on Sunday.

French Police Crack Down on Yellow Vests in Strasbourg French police clashed with Yellow Vest protesters who tried to march towards the European Parliament building in Strasbourg on Saturday, the 24th consecutive weekend of protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s policies.

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
What's Behind Iranian FM's Fresh Moves?

What’s Behind Iranian FM’s Fresh Moves?

Alwaght- Upon his return from New York on Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in an interview said that Iran may consider leaving the NPT in response to the stepped-up US pressures against Tehran. He also talked about his imminent visit to Pyongyang and Moscow. A day after Zarif’s interview, North Korea’s official news agency reported that the North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son-Hui, heading a high-ranking diplomatic delegation, will visit a couple of countries including Iran. The frequency of such diplomatic moves after the increased US pressure against Iran and the US ignoring of Iran’s proposal for prisoner swap as a first step for US reliability check have given rise to some questions. What is behind such messages sent from Tehran? And who is mainly addressed by these messages? 

Iran and NPT

The Non-Proliferation Treaty was signed by a number of countries in 1967 to prevent proliferation of nuclear weapons across the world. The member states accept a commitment to allow an inspection regime by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in their nuclear facilities. Iran is an initial signatory of the treaty. Tehran implemented the NPT after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

According to article 4 of NPT, the member countries have a right for peaceful use of nuclear energy for power and research. This should be without discrimination, the article says, adding that the countries with the nuclear technology are encouraged to cooperate with those without it for technology transfer.

Pulled out of 2015 Iran nuclear deal in May 2018, the US is determined to put maximum pressure on Iran to prevent the country from peaceful use of nuclear energy, violating the article 4. Under this condition, Tehran’s continued commitment to the NPT could pose serious risks to the country’s vital interests. According to article 10 of the same treaty, any country feels that the treaty commitments are harming its essential interests can quit it. It needs to inform its allies and the United Nations Security Council and its allies three months before leaving, the article adds. So, any withdrawal decision by Tehran is in line with the international law and the principle of national sovereignty.

What does it mean to quit?

Tehran’s withdrawal will never mean movement towards nuclear weapons production. But the nation will no longer be committed to accepting the UN inspectors. So, one message of Zarif is to the West, telling it that when Iran is stripped of the article 4 privileges, it will revoke a permission of inspection.

The Iranian FM’s comments come while Iran, responding to Washington’s frequent calls for prisoners’ release, proposed a prisoner exchange. Washington declined to respond positively to the offer, however. The US declining of the offer indicates that the prisoner-related calls are simply part of a broader anti-Iranian media propaganda and that the Trump administration does not seriously seek freedom of the prisoners. Iran’s possible pullout from the NPT will indicate Iran’s seriousness in responding to violations against its interests, beside moves to show good faith actions and respecting the international law.

The comments also have a message especially for Europe: If you are serious about cooperation with Iran and want to do business with Tehran within the Special-Purpose Vehicle (SPV), a financial system designed by Europe to help avoid the US-dominated global financial system, you have to take practical and tangible steps. Prolonging the SPV initiation will strengthen the notion that Europe is party to a US-designed scenario against Iran where the EU plays the good police and the US and the Israeli regime play the bad ones.

Possible Iranian withdrawal from the NPT will give the notion that Tehran thinks it is illogical to stay committed to terms from which Washington benefits but is itself not committed to. Zarif, calling Washington unreliable in any talks, in an interview with Fox News this week said that the Americans are not committed to their pledges.

Having in mind that the US mobilized all of its energy and available options and played all of its cards in a campaign of pressure against Iran over the past year, Iran now can take its own delayed moves in reaction to the US treachery and Europe’s time wasting. This will mean that Iran will return to the home potentials to confront the economic, military, and political threats. The US and its allies are expected to immerse in bewilderment on how to face Iran’s retaliatory security options.

Upcoming trip to North Korea and Russia

The missile cooperation between Iran and North Korea has played a fundamental role for decades in promoting bilateral conventional defense capabilities. Still, Tehran-Pyongyang’s recent contacts should be deemed significant from diplomatic and symbolic perspective. Just a day after US re-imposed Iran oil embargo last year, North Korea’s Foreign Minster Ri Yong-ho visited Tehran. On the other side, the Trump-Kim negotiations have so far gone nowhere. Zarif’s trip to North Korea, a state with experience of quitting the NPT, can cause Trump’s pressures to miscarry. It will also give Pyongyang a position boost in the face of Trump’s one-sided demands.

The Trump government in its national security documents names China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea top threats. It will automatically open the doors to further convergence between the four countries. A consensus among the four countries on the need to deter the American unilateralism and interventionism brings them even closer in many international cases. The quartet is increasingly gaining strength as Trump continues his bullying approach.

 

Tags :

Iran US NPT Sanctions Zarif

