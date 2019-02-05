US Economic Terrorism: Bases, Goals

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

US Deploys F-35As on First Combat Mission

US Deploys F-35As on First Combat Mission

The US Air Force has finally flown its variant of the F-35 in combat in Iraq, nearly three years after it declared the fifth-generation combat aircraft fit for combat duty.

Assange Sentenced to 50 Weeks in Jail in UK WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison by a London court for skipping bail in 2012 and hiding in the Ecuadoran embassy for seven years. The activist also faces a court hearing on extradition to Washington where he is wanted for “conspiracy to commit computer intrusion.”

Enemies on War Footing against Iran on Various Fronts: Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said that the Islamic republic’s enemies have been on a war footing against Iran on various fronts, calling on the nation to stand ready to fully confront them.

US Special Counsel Frustrated by Russia Report Summary US Special Counsel Robert Mueller, in a letter to Attorney General William Barr last month, expressed frustration about how the findings of his Russia investigation were being portrayed, saying he worried that a letter summarizing the main conclusions of the probe lacked the necessary context and was creating public confusion about his team’s work, a Justice Department official said Tuesday night.

US, Israel to Arm Syria’s Kurdish Militants with Anti-Aircraft Missiles: Report The US and Israeli regime plan to supply anti-aircraft missiles to Kurdish militants in northern Syria, whom the Turkish government views as terrorists.

US, Taliban Begin New Round of Talks in Qatar American and Taliban delegations are meeting on Wednesday in Qatar to resume talks as the US nearly two-decade-old war in Afghanistan has reached an impasse.

Jordan to Review $10 Billion Gas Deal with Israel Jordanian King ordered a review of his country’s multi-billion-dollar deal to import natural gas from the Israeli-occupied territories.

Maduro Hails Venezuelan Army for Defeating Coup President Nicolas Maduro has congratulated Venezuela’s military for "defeating" plotters of a coup following a day of violence on Tuesday.

Sudan Civilian Protests to Continue as Talks with Military Body Fail Sudanese protesters called for continued civil disobedience and a general strike after the country’s military rulers and protest leaders have failed to reach an agreement on a joint civilian-military council to rule the African nation.

3,000 Afghan Figures Attend Loya Jirga to Discuss Peace with Taliban Politicians, Tribal leaders, and religious figures from across Afghanistan gathered on Monday in Kabul to discuss the war and American efforts to forge a peace deal with the Taliban.

EU Prolongs Sanctions on Myanmar over Rohingya The European Union (EU) has extended sanctions against Myanmar for one year over the Buddhist regime’s deadly crackdown on minority Muslims.

Golan to Remain Integral Part of Syria: Iran Iran reprimanded the United Nation’s Security Council’s inaction and ineffectiveness in the face of the US’s increasing support for Israeli regime’s territorial violations, including Washington’s recent recognition of Syria’s Golan Heights as an “Israeli territory.”

ISIS Releases Video Purportedly Showing Its Ringleader after 5 Years ISIS terrorist group has released a propaganda video purporting to show its ringleader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, for the first time in five years.

Emirati Spy Committed Suicide in Turkey A detainee arrested by Turkey on charges of spying for the United Arab Emirates has committed suicide in prison.

US Warships Sail through Strategic Taiwan despite China’s Opposition The US military sent two warships through the Strait of Taiwan on Sunday despite China’s repeated calls for Washington to refrain from such military moves — one of the several sources of tension in their ties.

Ukraine to Grant Citizenship to Russians ’Suffering’ under Putin’s ’Regime’ Ukraine’s president-elect has dismissed an offer by Vladimir Putin to provide passports to Ukrainians and pledged instead to grant citizenship to Russians who are “suffering” from what he calls the “authoritarian” regime in Moscow.

Spain Socialist PM Wins National Elections With nearly all votes counted, Spain’s governing Socialist Party strengthened its hold on Sunday in the country’s national election but without the necessary majority to govern as far-right party Vox prepares to enter parliament for the first time since the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

US Ships Responsive to IRGC in Strait of Hormuz: Iranian Commander Iran’s top military commander said on Sunday all American ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz have so far remained answerable to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps as the force in charge of security in the strategic waterway despite Washington’s provocative decision to blacklist the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

Iran FM Plans to Visit North Korea Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is set to visit North Korea, Iran’s state television reported on Sunday.

French Police Crack Down on Yellow Vests in Strasbourg French police clashed with Yellow Vest protesters who tried to march towards the European Parliament building in Strasbourg on Saturday, the 24th consecutive weekend of protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s policies.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
US Economic Terrorism: Bases, Goals

Thursday 2 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
US Economic Terrorism: Bases, Goals

Alwaght- The US President Donald Trump recently announced an array of sanctions on a set of countries, particularly Iran. Trump said he will sanction those buying oil from Tehran. Lack of justification for the new round of sanctions from the viewpoint of international law pushes some experts to describe it “economic terrorism.” To get an understanding of this concept and the drives behind it, a definition of economic terrorism looks necessary. We also need to know why Trump is using this instrument to peruse his objectives.

What is economic terrorism?

The word “terror” has its roots in the French Revolution of the 18th century, meaning to frighten. The terrorism concept refers to the use of violence or threatening to use violence to gain some political, religious, or ideological goals. Despite the fact that terrorism is defined in various ways, all definitions agree on a single sense: terrorism is accompanied by violence or a threat to use violence.

Terrorism has various forms. In addition to the political and military terrorism, there is also economic terrorism, meaning the use of an array of coordinated and complicated destabilizing measures to undermine a state economically and financially.

The definition of the US Department of Defense for terrorism in 1990 in its essence carries economic terrorism. This is how the word “terrorism” is defined by the Department of Defense: “Terrorism is the use of force or violence against persons or property in violation of the criminal laws of the United States for purposes of intimidation, coercion, or ransom. Terrorists often use threats to create fear among the public, try to convince citizens that their government is powerless to prevent terrorism, get immediate publicity for their causes.”

According to the Pentagon strategists’ definition, the illegal use of force or threat against the property of persons and states falls under terrorism. One very crystal clear instance of economic terrorism is, thus, the illegal and unilateral sanctions the Trump administration has imposed on the Iranian people.

The record of economic terrorism against Iran

In the Pentagon’s definition of terrorism, four factors are helpful to recognize an act of terrorism. 1. Being illegal 2. Being violent 3. Targeting collectively 4. Targeting people’s lives and properties. The US economic sanctions against Iran are a true example of economic terrorism because they are illegal, violent, targeting collectively, and targeting the Iranian people and their property, both personal and public. The Trump’s anti-Tehran sanctions, which were reinstated after his May 2918 withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, were firmly rejected by the signatories, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, and France, as they openly breach the United Nations Security Council’s resolution 2231 which was approved after the nuclear agreement with six powers and revoked all of the past sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic.

Moreover, Iran filed a suit with the Hague court against the re-imposed ban arguing they violated a still-alive treaty of amity between Tehran and Washington dating back to the 1950s. The complaint asked for lifting restrictions on medicines, food, aviation safety equipment, and other services. According to the second factor of the Pentagon, violence is another defining factor of economic terrorism. Trump administration has repeatedly said that the new sanctions are aimed at putting maximum pressure on Tehran and, the most unprecedented ones, are meant to “paralyze” the Iranian economy.

The third factor in Pentagon definition is collectivity. The aim of the sanctions is not just one person. Rather, they are targeting Iranian people’s lifelines like oil, petrochemicals, and transportation. Apparent enough, it is the Iranian people who are the ultimate victims. Putting strains on people of a country and also using violence against them to press their government is not new to the US foreign policy. Examples are the atomic attacks on Japan’s Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the shooting down of the Iran Air Flight 655 plane in 1988 with 290 passengers over the Persian Gulf while was en route to Dubai from Tehran. The US rewarded the captain of the USS Vincennes guided missile cruiser with a medal for the plane downing.

The anti-Iranian sanctions date back to 1979, the year the Islamic Revolution removed the monarchy system represented by West’s ally King Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, or Shah. The first round of ban started from 1979 to 1981. The second round came from 1981 to 1988, when the country was in the middle of a war started by Saddam Hussein of Iraq. In general, so far, the US imposed seven rounds of sanctions against Tehran, or better to say economic terrorism. The Trump-approved ban is the severest kind of economic terrorism, many analysts agree.

What’s driving Trump’s economic hostility?

Although Iran was a frontrunner in the fight against the ISIS terrorist group in Iraq and Syria, Tehran repeatedly has been described by Trump administration as a “destabilizing force” in the region. The US leader pursues a set of political and security goals behind the economic crackdown on the Islamic Republic. First is to cause public discontent and chaos inside Iran. As his national security document sets, Trump’s goals is to weaken Iran’s economy and sow insecurity inside the country all to create a “favorable regional balance of power” in the best interest of the Israeli regime.

Trump’s document also promotes a campaign of Iranophobia in the region to blackmail Washington’s Arab allies politically and economically under the cover of “work with regional partners.” Creating fear and terror is just one of the economic terrorism’s tools. Richard Nephew, a former architect of anti-Iranian sanctions, says triggering “emotional reactions” is one of the most favorable scenarios sought by the Iran ban designers in White House. The final goal is to create a sense of mistrust in the national economy to double the effects of the embargo.

By continuing and toughening the restrictions, Trump government wants to put Iran and the allied Axis of Resistance in dire straits economically while Washington unveils and materializes the “deal of the century”, a plot aimed at recognizing Israeli occupation and depriving the Palestinians of their right to return. But, Nephew notes, White House is afraid of ineffectiveness of the embargo due to possible “economic reforms” in Iran and a lack of global consensus.

So far, Trump failed to cultivate a global consensus and on the other hand the economic terrorism has pushed the US soft power’s ranking lower, which means degraded US credibility and influence at international scene. Recently, Foreign Policy magazine in an article written by Stephen Walt, a prominent professor international affairs at Harvard University, suggested that the US power doom is unavoidable.

 

