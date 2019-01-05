Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

US Deploys F-35As on First Combat Mission

US Deploys F-35As on First Combat Mission

The US Air Force has finally flown its variant of the F-35 in combat in Iraq, nearly three years after it declared the fifth-generation combat aircraft fit for combat duty.

Assange Sentenced to 50 Weeks in Jail in UK WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison by a London court for skipping bail in 2012 and hiding in the Ecuadoran embassy for seven years. The activist also faces a court hearing on extradition to Washington where he is wanted for “conspiracy to commit computer intrusion.”

Enemies on War Footing against Iran on Various Fronts: Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said that the Islamic republic’s enemies have been on a war footing against Iran on various fronts, calling on the nation to stand ready to fully confront them.

US Special Counsel Frustrated by Russia Report Summary US Special Counsel Robert Mueller, in a letter to Attorney General William Barr last month, expressed frustration about how the findings of his Russia investigation were being portrayed, saying he worried that a letter summarizing the main conclusions of the probe lacked the necessary context and was creating public confusion about his team’s work, a Justice Department official said Tuesday night.

US, Israel to Arm Syria’s Kurdish Militants with Anti-Aircraft Missiles: Report The US and Israeli regime plan to supply anti-aircraft missiles to Kurdish militants in northern Syria, whom the Turkish government views as terrorists.

US, Taliban Begin New Round of Talks in Qatar American and Taliban delegations are meeting on Wednesday in Qatar to resume talks as the US nearly two-decade-old war in Afghanistan has reached an impasse.

Jordan to Review $10 Billion Gas Deal with Israel Jordanian King ordered a review of his country’s multi-billion-dollar deal to import natural gas from the Israeli-occupied territories.

Maduro Hails Venezuelan Army for Defeating Coup President Nicolas Maduro has congratulated Venezuela’s military for "defeating" plotters of a coup following a day of violence on Tuesday.

Sudan Civilian Protests to Continue as Talks with Military Body Fail Sudanese protesters called for continued civil disobedience and a general strike after the country’s military rulers and protest leaders have failed to reach an agreement on a joint civilian-military council to rule the African nation.

3,000 Afghan Figures Attend Loya Jirga to Discuss Peace with Taliban Politicians, Tribal leaders, and religious figures from across Afghanistan gathered on Monday in Kabul to discuss the war and American efforts to forge a peace deal with the Taliban.

EU Prolongs Sanctions on Myanmar over Rohingya The European Union (EU) has extended sanctions against Myanmar for one year over the Buddhist regime’s deadly crackdown on minority Muslims.

Golan to Remain Integral Part of Syria: Iran Iran reprimanded the United Nation’s Security Council’s inaction and ineffectiveness in the face of the US’s increasing support for Israeli regime’s territorial violations, including Washington’s recent recognition of Syria’s Golan Heights as an “Israeli territory.”

ISIS Releases Video Purportedly Showing Its Ringleader after 5 Years ISIS terrorist group has released a propaganda video purporting to show its ringleader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, for the first time in five years.

Emirati Spy Committed Suicide in Turkey A detainee arrested by Turkey on charges of spying for the United Arab Emirates has committed suicide in prison.

US Warships Sail through Strategic Taiwan despite China’s Opposition The US military sent two warships through the Strait of Taiwan on Sunday despite China’s repeated calls for Washington to refrain from such military moves — one of the several sources of tension in their ties.

Ukraine to Grant Citizenship to Russians ’Suffering’ under Putin’s ’Regime’ Ukraine’s president-elect has dismissed an offer by Vladimir Putin to provide passports to Ukrainians and pledged instead to grant citizenship to Russians who are “suffering” from what he calls the “authoritarian” regime in Moscow.

Spain Socialist PM Wins National Elections With nearly all votes counted, Spain’s governing Socialist Party strengthened its hold on Sunday in the country’s national election but without the necessary majority to govern as far-right party Vox prepares to enter parliament for the first time since the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

US Ships Responsive to IRGC in Strait of Hormuz: Iranian Commander Iran’s top military commander said on Sunday all American ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz have so far remained answerable to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps as the force in charge of security in the strategic waterway despite Washington’s provocative decision to blacklist the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

Iran FM Plans to Visit North Korea Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is set to visit North Korea, Iran’s state television reported on Sunday.

French Police Crack Down on Yellow Vests in Strasbourg French police clashed with Yellow Vest protesters who tried to march towards the European Parliament building in Strasbourg on Saturday, the 24th consecutive weekend of protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s policies.

Alwaght- The US Air Force has finally flown its variant of the F-35 in combat in Iraq, nearly three years after it declared the fifth-generation combat aircraft fit for combat duty.

Americans reportedly used two F-35A Lightning II aircraft to take out an ISIS tunnel network and weapons cache in Iraq's Wadi Ashai on April 30

"The F-35As conducted the airstrike using a Joint Direct Attack Munition to strike an entrenched ISIS tunnel network and weapons cache deep in the Hamrin Mountains, a location able to threaten friendly forces,” the statement said.

"This strike marked the F-35A’s first combat employment".

Fifteen years after Lockheed Martin won the contract to make the plane, the US Air Force declared F-35As ready for deployment in August 2016. It then took nearly three years to use the fifth-generation combat aircraft in warfare. Israeli regime beat the US to it by becoming the first in the world to carry out an “operational attack” using the stealth fighter last May.

Despite the two confirmed combat missions, the flagship stealth jets continue to suffer technical problems.

In April, a Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-35A stealth fighter crashed off the coast of Japan. The ill-fated plane had issues with its cooling and navigation systems prior to the crash, Japan’s Ministry of Defense revealed, exposing other issues related to the fuel and hydraulics systems of its F35A fleet.

The F-35 series has been marred with controversies over its frequent delays in development, excessive costs, and multiple technical flaws. A 2018 report from the US Government Accountability Office found that the program had more than 960 “open deficiencies” that needed to be resolved. In February, a Pentagon report revealed even more issues with the plane, including problems with its gun and the fact that its operational lifespan turned out to be much lower than planned.

 

