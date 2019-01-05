Enemies on War Footing against Iran on Various Fronts: Leader

Alwaght- Iran's Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said that the Islamic republic's enemies have been on a war footing against Iran on various fronts, calling on the nation to stand ready to fully confront them.

Ayatollah Khamenei was addressing a large group of teachers on the eve of National Teachers’ Day in Tehran on Wednesday, Press TV reported.

The enemies, the Leader added, have been in a “war-like posture” and engaged in acts of aggression against Iran in different areas, including in politics, economy and intelligence.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the enemies do not appear to be in battle array militarily, adding, “Still, their armed forces are keeping an eye on us.”

In the face of such a war-like posture, all ranks of Iranian people and elite should similarly be on a war footing against the enemies and stand up to them, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

“The US and Zionism (Israel) have been plotting and acting [against Iran] in all spheres. Such conduct is, of course, not peculiar to the current US administration. The previous administrations used to take similar measures albeit in velvet gloves,” the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted the US administration’s stepped-up hostile campaign against Iran and said the current American president has done Iran a favor by “removing those gloves.”

Ayatollah Khamenei, however, gave assurances that the plots hatched by the enemies will lead nowhere and will instead “work to their own detriment” despite their widespread propaganda aimed at misleading public opinion.

“Our young people will definitely witness the defeat of America and Zionism as well as the ultimate dignity and grandeur of the Iranian nation,” the Leader said.

Elsewhere, the Leader outlined the real motives of the Education 2030 Agenda — which charts out development goals for world nations — as well as the outsiders’ “overt and covert insistence” for Iran to base its education system on the UN-devised document.

The 2030 Agenda stipulates that children should be taught the philosophy of life on the basis of Western values, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

Iran signed the document in 2016, but said it had officially notified UNESCO that parts of the agenda which were against the country’s cultural, religious, social and moral standards were not executable.