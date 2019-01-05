Trump’s Push to Blacklist Muslim Brotherhood Threatens Muslim Americans

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

US Special Counsel Frustrated by Russia Report Summary

US Special Counsel Frustrated by Russia Report Summary

US Special Counsel Robert Mueller, in a letter to Attorney General William Barr last month, expressed frustration about how the findings of his Russia investigation were being portrayed, saying he worried that a letter summarizing the main conclusions of the probe lacked the necessary context and was creating public confusion about his team’s work, a Justice Department official said Tuesday night.

US, Israel to Arm Syria’s Kurdish Militants with Anti-Aircraft Missiles: Report The US and Israeli regime plan to supply anti-aircraft missiles to Kurdish militants in northern Syria, whom the Turkish government views as terrorists.

US, Taliban Begin New Round of Talks in Qatar American and Taliban delegations are meeting on Wednesday in Qatar to resume talks as the US nearly two-decade-old war in Afghanistan has reached an impasse.

Jordan to Review $10 Billion Gas Deal with Israel Jordanian King ordered a review of his country’s multi-billion-dollar deal to import natural gas from the Israeli-occupied territories.

Maduro Hails Venezuelan Army for Defeating Coup President Nicolas Maduro has congratulated Venezuela’s military for "defeating" plotters of a coup following a day of violence on Tuesday.

Sudan Civilian Protests to Continue as Talks with Military Body Fail Sudanese protesters called for continued civil disobedience and a general strike after the country’s military rulers and protest leaders have failed to reach an agreement on a joint civilian-military council to rule the African nation.

3,000 Afghan Figures Attend Loya Jirga to Discuss Peace with Taliban Politicians, Tribal leaders, and religious figures from across Afghanistan gathered on Monday in Kabul to discuss the war and American efforts to forge a peace deal with the Taliban.

EU Prolongs Sanctions on Myanmar over Rohingya The European Union (EU) has extended sanctions against Myanmar for one year over the Buddhist regime’s deadly crackdown on minority Muslims.

Golan to Remain Integral Part of Syria: Iran Iran reprimanded the United Nation’s Security Council’s inaction and ineffectiveness in the face of the US’s increasing support for Israeli regime’s territorial violations, including Washington’s recent recognition of Syria’s Golan Heights as an “Israeli territory.”

ISIS Releases Video Purportedly Showing Its Ringleader after 5 Years ISIS terrorist group has released a propaganda video purporting to show its ringleader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, for the first time in five years.

Emirati Spy Committed Suicide in Turkey A detainee arrested by Turkey on charges of spying for the United Arab Emirates has committed suicide in prison.

US Warships Sail through Strategic Taiwan despite China’s Opposition The US military sent two warships through the Strait of Taiwan on Sunday despite China’s repeated calls for Washington to refrain from such military moves — one of the several sources of tension in their ties.

Ukraine to Grant Citizenship to Russians ’Suffering’ under Putin’s ’Regime’ Ukraine’s president-elect has dismissed an offer by Vladimir Putin to provide passports to Ukrainians and pledged instead to grant citizenship to Russians who are “suffering” from what he calls the “authoritarian” regime in Moscow.

Spain Socialist PM Wins National Elections With nearly all votes counted, Spain’s governing Socialist Party strengthened its hold on Sunday in the country’s national election but without the necessary majority to govern as far-right party Vox prepares to enter parliament for the first time since the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

US Ships Responsive to IRGC in Strait of Hormuz: Iranian Commander Iran’s top military commander said on Sunday all American ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz have so far remained answerable to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps as the force in charge of security in the strategic waterway despite Washington’s provocative decision to blacklist the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

Iran FM Plans to Visit North Korea Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is set to visit North Korea, Iran’s state television reported on Sunday.

French Police Crack Down on Yellow Vests in Strasbourg French police clashed with Yellow Vest protesters who tried to march towards the European Parliament building in Strasbourg on Saturday, the 24th consecutive weekend of protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s policies.

Iranian Drone Films Close-up Shots of US Aircraft Carrier in Persian Gulf An Iranian drone has approached a US aircraft carrier group in the Persian Gulf and filmed the ships close-up in HD.

US-Led Coalition Killed 1600 Syrian Civilians in Raqqa: Report The US-led military in Syria reportedly has killed more than 1,600 civilians in Raqqa in 2017 during months of airstrikes purportedly aimed at destroying ISIS terrorists.

Yemeni Forces Fire 17 Missiles at Saudi Arabia’s Asir Yemeni forces reportedly have fired 17 missiles at Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Asir region in retaliation for the Saudi-led aggression on the impoverished Arab nation.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Trump’s Push to Blacklist Muslim Brotherhood Threatens Muslim Americans

Wednesday 1 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Trump’s Push to Blacklist Muslim Brotherhood Threatens Muslim Americans

Why US Mulls Blacklisting Muslim Brotherhood?

Alwaght- As Donald Trump works to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist group, advocates in the United States say such a move will have serious implications for Muslim-American communities across the country.

Some say the designation may "jeopardize" the rights of Muslim Americans and boost Islamophobia.

It would also signal "another effort to call Muslims out and associate them with political violence", said Sally Howell, a professor of Arab American studies at the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

The US president is working to blacklist the Muslim Brotherhood, a transnational Islamist group, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing administration officials, including a White House spokeswoman.

The designation would debilitate the group's ability to operate internationally and open up individuals in the US who are linked to the Islamist movement to prosecution on various charges, including providing material support to a terrorist group.

'All it does is stigmatise and single out the Muslim community in a strange, unnatural, ahistorical way'

- Sally Howell, University of Michigan-Dearborn

Already, Muslim-American organisations and politicians are often called out for purported links to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Blacklisting the movement would open up these groups to greater scrutiny from the federal government and legitimise hate against Muslims, Howell said.

"To put this label 'terrorist organisation' on a group that has a very complex history serves no purpose," said Howell, who has studied the crackdown on Muslim-American charities and civil rights groups after 9/11.

"All it does is stigmatise and single out the Muslim community in a strange, unnatural, ahistorical way that jeopardises many, many Muslim-American institutions," she told Middle East Eye.

Groups targeted

One such institution may be the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), which describes itself as the country's "largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organisation".

Right-wing commentators and politicians have long accused CAIR of being a part of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Despite having dozens of chapters across the US and regularly hosting officials and cooperating with mainstream organisations, anti-Muslim activists have smeared politicians for associating with CAIR.

In 2014, the United Arab Emirates designated CAIR and the Muslim American Society, another US-based advocacy group, as terrorist organisations, placing the groups in the same category as al-Qaeda and Boko Haram militants.

'The idea of designating an entire section of society, and an entire transnational social movement, as a terrorist organisation doesn't even make sense'

- Abbas Barzegar, CAIR

That same year, the UAE and Saudi Arabia - themselves Islamic theocracies - also designated the Brotherhood as a terrorist group.

Abbas Barzegar, director of research at CAIR, said he is "confident" that the designation will not go through because the administration's legal justification for it "has no standing".

"The Muslim Brotherhood is simply a social movement. It is simply an 80-year-old network of organisations and ideas that are very different and very vast," Barzegar told MEE.

"And so, the idea of designating an entire section of society, and an entire transnational social movement, as a terrorist organisation doesn't even make sense."

Barzegar said he is counting on the Pentagon and State Department to be "smart enough" to reject the decision.

But if it does go through, he vowed that CAIR and other Muslim groups will push back against it.

"If and when something like this were to happen, the American-Muslim community is well-prepared through first and foremost its legal advocacy. We will defend American-Muslim rights - our institutions, our individuals, our families - against this kind of smear tactic," Barzegar said.

"So we will fight back. We will fight back in the media. We will fight back in politics. And we will defend ourselves according to the constitution of the United States."

The Brotherhood

Ultimately, a move by the White House to blacklist the Brotherhood would further align Trump's policies with those of Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt, which have all aggressively repressed the Islamist group.

The Muslim Brotherhood was founded in 1928 by Egyptian Islamic scholar Hassan al-Banna. Despite its transnational charter, its main branch remains in Egypt, where it was banned after the 2013 coup.

The organisation says it is committed to peaceful activism. It also has politically active offshoots participating in elections in Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon, the Palestinian territories, Tunisia and Morocco.

In Egypt, the Brotherhood won the first freely held presidential election in the country's history in 2012. But President Mohamed Morsi was toppled a year later in a coup led by Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who went on to become president.

Since then, Sisi has embarked on a widespread campaign of repression, jailing more than 50,000 activists, censoring all forms of criticism against his government, and executing hundreds of people.

During a recent visit to Washington, Sisi lobbied Trump to blacklist the Brotherhood, the NYT reported on Tuesday.

Indeed, Trump's push to blacklist the Brotherhood echoes his previously expressed admiration of the Egyptian president and depiction of political Islam as inherently violent.

The cosy relationship between the two leaders also is fuelling human rights abuses in the North African country, experts told MEE last month.

At the time, Dalia Fahmy, a political science professor at Long Island University, said that Trump is actively supporting repression in Egypt.

"I actually don't think Trump is turning a blind eye; I think what Trump is doing is actually supporting it," she told MEE.

Source: Middle East Eye

Trump Muslim Brotherhood Blacklist

