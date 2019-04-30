Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 30 April 2019

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

Sudan Civilian Protests to Continue as Talks with Military Body Fail

Sudanese protesters called for continued civil disobedience and a general strike after the country’s military rulers and protest leaders have failed to reach an agreement on a joint civilian-military council to rule the African nation.

3,000 Afghan Figures Attend Loya Jirga to Discuss Peace with Taliban Politicians, Tribal leaders, and religious figures from across Afghanistan gathered on Monday in Kabul to discuss the war and American efforts to forge a peace deal with the Taliban.

EU Prolongs Sanctions on Myanmar over Rohingya The European Union (EU) has extended sanctions against Myanmar for one year over the Buddhist regime’s deadly crackdown on minority Muslims.

Golan to Remain Integral Part of Syria: Iran Iran reprimanded the United Nation’s Security Council’s inaction and ineffectiveness in the face of the US’s increasing support for Israeli regime’s territorial violations, including Washington’s recent recognition of Syria’s Golan Heights as an “Israeli territory.”

ISIS Releases Video Purportedly Showing Its Ringleader after 5 Years ISIS terrorist group has released a propaganda video purporting to show its ringleader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, for the first time in five years.

Emirati Spy Committed Suicide in Turkey A detainee arrested by Turkey on charges of spying for the United Arab Emirates has committed suicide in prison.

US Warships Sail through Strategic Taiwan despite China’s Opposition The US military sent two warships through the Strait of Taiwan on Sunday despite China’s repeated calls for Washington to refrain from such military moves — one of the several sources of tension in their ties.

Ukraine to Grant Citizenship to Russians ’Suffering’ under Putin’s ’Regime’ Ukraine’s president-elect has dismissed an offer by Vladimir Putin to provide passports to Ukrainians and pledged instead to grant citizenship to Russians who are “suffering” from what he calls the “authoritarian” regime in Moscow.

Spain Socialist PM Wins National Elections With nearly all votes counted, Spain’s governing Socialist Party strengthened its hold on Sunday in the country’s national election but without the necessary majority to govern as far-right party Vox prepares to enter parliament for the first time since the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

US Ships Responsive to IRGC in Strait of Hormuz: Iranian Commander Iran’s top military commander said on Sunday all American ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz have so far remained answerable to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps as the force in charge of security in the strategic waterway despite Washington’s provocative decision to blacklist the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

Iran FM Plans to Visit North Korea Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is set to visit North Korea, Iran’s state television reported on Sunday.

French Police Crack Down on Yellow Vests in Strasbourg French police clashed with Yellow Vest protesters who tried to march towards the European Parliament building in Strasbourg on Saturday, the 24th consecutive weekend of protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s policies.

Iranian Drone Films Close-up Shots of US Aircraft Carrier in Persian Gulf An Iranian drone has approached a US aircraft carrier group in the Persian Gulf and filmed the ships close-up in HD.

US-Led Coalition Killed 1600 Syrian Civilians in Raqqa: Report The US-led military in Syria reportedly has killed more than 1,600 civilians in Raqqa in 2017 during months of airstrikes purportedly aimed at destroying ISIS terrorists.

Yemeni Forces Fire 17 Missiles at Saudi Arabia’s Asir Yemeni forces reportedly have fired 17 missiles at Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Asir region in retaliation for the Saudi-led aggression on the impoverished Arab nation.

Brazil Governed by US Lackeys: Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, former Brazilian President, rebuked the Latin American country’s incumbent leadership, saying Brazil is governed by a “bunch of lunatics” and the US’s “lackeys.”

Trump Aides, Regional Allies Dragging US into Iran Conflict: FM Iranian Foreign Minister said hawkish politicians within the American government and their allies in the West Asia want to escalate tensions with the Islamic Republic.

ISIS, Al Qaeda Terror Groups Spreading in Latin America: Report - Russia has warned that Takfiri terrorist groups as al-Qaeda and ISIS are establishing networks in Latin America to recruit members for their activities

Afghanistan’s New Parliament Inaugurated After Disputed Polls President Ashraf Ghani has inaugurated Afghanistan’s new parliament after almost six months since elections were held

North Korean Leader Condemns US for ‘Bad Faith’ in Nuclear Talks North Korean leader has United States for acting in "bad faith" during nuclear talks in Hanoi, Vietnam in February.

alwaght.com
Tuesday 30 April 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- Sudanese protesters called for continued civil disobedience and a general strike after the country's military rulers and protest leaders have failed to reach an agreement on a joint civilian-military council to rule the African nation.

The key protest group in Sudan called for the defiant measures on Monday after talks with current military rulers — functioning as the Transitional Military Council (TMC) — earlier in the day failed to provide any breakthrough on the establishment of a joint transitional council.

While TMC spokesman Shams El Din Kabbashi described the Monday talks as positive and claimed the two sides had agreed to clear certain sites occupied by protesters, the civilian-led Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) denied agreeing to end the acts of civil disobedience.

Kabbashi said that during the negotiations, the SPA had agreed to open some roads, a railway line, and two bridges that lead to or pass near the military headquarters in the capital, Khartoum.

The SPA said no such agreement had been made. “This is counter to reality and negates any agreement with the military council, and we affirm that we are maintaining our sit-in, and everything that the [TMC] spokesman said is incorrect,” the SPA said in a statement later on Monday.

The protest movement further called for a general strike and civil disobedience through the holy month of Ramadan — beginning in early May — and the Eid holidays that follow.

“The military council is a copycat of the toppled regime. The army is trying to disperse the sit-in by removing the barricades,” added the SPA statement, in reference to the regime of long-time president Omar al-Bashir, which was toppled on April 11. “We are calling on our people to come immediately to the sit-in area. We are calling on the revolutionaries to protect the barricades and rebuild them.”

The TMC spokesman told reporters after the Monday talks that “the military council has presented its vision for a 10-member joint council, with seven military representatives and three civilians.” He said the other side “presented its vision of a 15-member joint council, with eight civilians and seven military representatives.”

Khabbashi also said the talks would resume on Tuesday.

A joint council, if agreed, would replace the existing military council that took power after the army ousted Bashir amid popular protests against his rule.

Like Bashir, the TMC is backed by despotic Arab states in the Persian Gulf such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The formation of a joint council would further pave the way for a civilian administration as demanded by the protesters.

The military council says it has assumed power for a two-year transitional period but has been negotiating to form a partially-civilian body amid continuing protests. Many of the protesters want all of the generals out now.

 

