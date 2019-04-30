3,000 Afghan Figures Attend Loya Jirga to Discuss Peace with Taliban

Alwaght- Politicians, Tribal leaders, and religious figures from across Afghanistan gathered on Monday in Kabul to discuss the war and American efforts to forge a peace deal with the Taliban.

More than 3,000 people were attending the rare “loya jirga,” which is being billed as the largest in modern Afghan history, AFP reported. The participants will set possible conditions under which they might accept a peace settlement.

The loya jirga, or “grand assembly” in Pashto is being held over four days. The US and Taliban are discussing a possible foreign troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in exchange for a permanent ceasefire and various Taliban pledges.