Idlib Liberation Op Looming amid Ceasefire Collapse

  Tuesday 30 April 2019

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

EU Prolongs Sanctions on Myanmar over Rohingya

The European Union (EU) has extended sanctions against Myanmar for one year over the Buddhist regime’s deadly crackdown on minority Muslims.

Golan to Remain Integral Part of Syria: Iran Iran reprimanded the United Nation’s Security Council’s inaction and ineffectiveness in the face of the US’s increasing support for Israeli regime’s territorial violations, including Washington’s recent recognition of Syria’s Golan Heights as an “Israeli territory.”

ISIS Releases Video Purportedly Showing Its Ringleader after 5 Years ISIS terrorist group has released a propaganda video purporting to show its ringleader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, for the first time in five years.

Emirati Spy Committed Suicide in Turkey A detainee arrested by Turkey on charges of spying for the United Arab Emirates has committed suicide in prison.

US Warships Sail through Strategic Taiwan despite China’s Opposition The US military sent two warships through the Strait of Taiwan on Sunday despite China’s repeated calls for Washington to refrain from such military moves — one of the several sources of tension in their ties.

Ukraine to Grant Citizenship to Russians ’Suffering’ under Putin’s ’Regime’ Ukraine’s president-elect has dismissed an offer by Vladimir Putin to provide passports to Ukrainians and pledged instead to grant citizenship to Russians who are “suffering” from what he calls the “authoritarian” regime in Moscow.

Spain Socialist PM Wins National Elections With nearly all votes counted, Spain’s governing Socialist Party strengthened its hold on Sunday in the country’s national election but without the necessary majority to govern as far-right party Vox prepares to enter parliament for the first time since the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

US Ships Responsive to IRGC in Strait of Hormuz: Iranian Commander Iran’s top military commander said on Sunday all American ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz have so far remained answerable to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps as the force in charge of security in the strategic waterway despite Washington’s provocative decision to blacklist the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

Iran FM Plans to Visit North Korea Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is set to visit North Korea, Iran’s state television reported on Sunday.

French Police Crack Down on Yellow Vests in Strasbourg French police clashed with Yellow Vest protesters who tried to march towards the European Parliament building in Strasbourg on Saturday, the 24th consecutive weekend of protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s policies.

Iranian Drone Films Close-up Shots of US Aircraft Carrier in Persian Gulf An Iranian drone has approached a US aircraft carrier group in the Persian Gulf and filmed the ships close-up in HD.

US-Led Coalition Killed 1600 Syrian Civilians in Raqqa: Report The US-led military in Syria reportedly has killed more than 1,600 civilians in Raqqa in 2017 during months of airstrikes purportedly aimed at destroying ISIS terrorists.

Yemeni Forces Fire 17 Missiles at Saudi Arabia’s Asir Yemeni forces reportedly have fired 17 missiles at Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Asir region in retaliation for the Saudi-led aggression on the impoverished Arab nation.

Brazil Governed by US Lackeys: Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, former Brazilian President, rebuked the Latin American country’s incumbent leadership, saying Brazil is governed by a “bunch of lunatics” and the US’s “lackeys.”

Trump Aides, Regional Allies Dragging US into Iran Conflict: FM Iranian Foreign Minister said hawkish politicians within the American government and their allies in the West Asia want to escalate tensions with the Islamic Republic.

ISIS, Al Qaeda Terror Groups Spreading in Latin America: Report - Russia has warned that Takfiri terrorist groups as al-Qaeda and ISIS are establishing networks in Latin America to recruit members for their activities

Afghanistan’s New Parliament Inaugurated After Disputed Polls President Ashraf Ghani has inaugurated Afghanistan’s new parliament after almost six months since elections were held

North Korean Leader Condemns US for ‘Bad Faith’ in Nuclear Talks North Korean leader has United States for acting in "bad faith" during nuclear talks in Hanoi, Vietnam in February.

New Round of Syria Peace in Kazakhstan A new round of multilateral talks aimed at establishing peace in Syria within a framework known as the Astana process have been held in Kazakhstan’s capital

China Warns Intruding French Warship China recently warned a French warship that intruded into it territorial waters.

Idlib Liberation Op Looming amid Ceasefire Collapse

Monday 29 April 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Idlib Liberation Op Looming amid Ceasefire Collapse

Idlib Operation: Two Likely Scenarios

Syria Says Will Take Back Idlib

Alwaght- Russia, Iran, and Turkey, three sponsors of the Astana peace initiative, met in the Kazakh capital on Friday to discuss the Syrian situation. What came out of the meeting appears to be huge and fundamental obstacles ahead of a smooth and constant move towards further cooperation to put an end to the eight-year-old conflict.

The main sticking point among the trio now is the status of Idlib, the last key stronghold of the anti-Damascus militant and terrorist groups. Idlib and its future mark the main source of disagreement among the foreign actors in Syria on both sides of the crisis. Idlib status is the decisive issue in the fate of the major remaining challenge, which is determination of the members of the new constitution committee.

The silent collapse of Idlib ceasefire  

Until now, all diplomatic efforts to find a political settlement on driving out terrorists from Idlib and establishing a new de-escalation zone in the northwestern have been failed.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed in September 2018 set up a 15-20-kilometer-long buffer zone between the Syrian army and the militant groups in the province. Also, it was agreed that the Syrian army and the foreign-backed militant groups retreat from the zone’s borders. In the first phase, they agreed, an unarmed zone around Idlib be created. In the second phase, the heavy weaponry was set to be removed from the region, and the final phase was agreed to be return to work of the Syrian government’s institutions in the province by the end of 2018.

However, shortly after the Syrian government forces’ retreat from the province, the Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization exploited the vacuum and seized a hefty chunk of the province, adding to its wealth and power by controlling the markets and oilfields in the province. As a result, not only the civilians’ situation did not improve, but also a large number of them were displaced as the terrorists kept shelling the residential areas. The promised humanitarian aids were not delivered, toughening the living conditions due to the severe shortage of basic goods. The province is a safe haven for a range of militant factions affiliated with both al-Qaeda and ISIS.

A battle for Idlib is in the making

It seems that Turkey's failure to fulfill its promises has moved Moscow to side with a Damascus-sought military recapture of the important province.

Signs of the Russian attitude shift are apparent both in its recent political and military postures. The Russian president recently at a meeting in Beijing did not rule out resorting to a military operation to free the militant-held province. Additionally, on Saturday, Alexander Lavrentiev, Putin’s envoy to Syria peace process, defended the presence of Iranian military advisors in Syria as legitimate and Damascus-invited and called on the “illegal” foreign forces, among them the Turkish forces, to pull out of Syria.

The fresh stances by the Russian officials are in line with the Syrian government’s position which calls the Turkish military deployment on the Syrian soil an “act of occupation” and accentuates the need for rapid liberation of Idlib and other northern areas. Syria's position was reiterated by Bashar Jaafari, the Syrian envoy to the UN, during the Friday meeting in Astana, which has recently been renamed Nur-Sultan. He described the Turkish occupation worse than the Israeli regime’s because, according to him, Turkey presently occupies around 6,000 square kilometers of Syria— Afrin, Jarabulus, Idlib, and other regions. Ankara is building a 70-kilometer-long wall to in the south of Kurdish-majority Manbij town to separate it from Aleppo province.

The political stances are coming along with military moves around Idlib and elsewhere. On Saturday, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that in response to repeated violations of the ceasefire in the de-escalation zones by the terrorists, Syrian Arab Army’s units launched a massive attack on the terrorists' positions in a couple of villages of Hama province and its outskirts. The assaults came after in the same day the Syrian Defense Minister General Ali Abdullah declared that the Syrian forces were fully ready to reclaim what remains of territories out of the government’s control. Earlier, General Mahmoud al-Shawa, Syria’s deputy defense minister, in an interview with Russian Sputnik Radio said Idlib liberation is essential to Damascus government and the fight against terrorism is prior to the political process in the Arab nation.

The opposite front is also making its own moves. Bashar Jaafari noted that a couple of days ago, terrorist groups held a coordination meeting with a Turkish intelligence cover in Atme, a northwestern town bordering Turkey, adding that the Turkish security officials gave guidelines to the terrorists on how to deal with a possible government and allies’ campaign to take back Idlib. Furthermore, local sources in Hama and Latakia provinces on April 6 reported that Al-Nusra and Al-Hizb Al-Turkistani in northern Syria equipped their rockets with chemical material with the help of Belgian experts and distributed them for use in a staged attack. Add to these the last week attack of the Israeli regime on Hama province, targeting an ammunition storehouse belonging to the Syrian army to be used for Idlib operation.

So, the attacks on the terrorists’ defenses and positions and the underway surveillance operations by the Syrian army, as well as making the preparations for a staged chemical attack to blame Damascus for, are signaling that the situation is moving towards an imminent recapture operation as the Astana peace initiative has reached a deadlock. 

