  Monday 29 April 2019

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

Emirati Spy Committed Suicide in Turkey

Emirati Spy Committed Suicide in Turkey

A detainee arrested by Turkey on charges of spying for the United Arab Emirates has committed suicide in prison.

US Warships Sail through Strategic Taiwan despite China’s Opposition The US military sent two warships through the Strait of Taiwan on Sunday despite China’s repeated calls for Washington to refrain from such military moves — one of the several sources of tension in their ties.

Ukraine to Grant Citizenship to Russians ’Suffering’ under Putin’s ’Regime’ Ukraine’s president-elect has dismissed an offer by Vladimir Putin to provide passports to Ukrainians and pledged instead to grant citizenship to Russians who are “suffering” from what he calls the “authoritarian” regime in Moscow.

Spain Socialist PM Wins National Elections With nearly all votes counted, Spain’s governing Socialist Party strengthened its hold on Sunday in the country’s national election but without the necessary majority to govern as far-right party Vox prepares to enter parliament for the first time since the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

US Ships Responsive to IRGC in Strait of Hormuz: Iranian Commander Iran’s top military commander said on Sunday all American ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz have so far remained answerable to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps as the force in charge of security in the strategic waterway despite Washington’s provocative decision to blacklist the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

Iran FM Plans to Visit North Korea Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is set to visit North Korea, Iran’s state television reported on Sunday.

French Police Crack Down on Yellow Vests in Strasbourg French police clashed with Yellow Vest protesters who tried to march towards the European Parliament building in Strasbourg on Saturday, the 24th consecutive weekend of protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s policies.

Iranian Drone Films Close-up Shots of US Aircraft Carrier in Persian Gulf An Iranian drone has approached a US aircraft carrier group in the Persian Gulf and filmed the ships close-up in HD.

US-Led Coalition Killed 1600 Syrian Civilians in Raqqa: Report The US-led military in Syria reportedly has killed more than 1,600 civilians in Raqqa in 2017 during months of airstrikes purportedly aimed at destroying ISIS terrorists.

Yemeni Forces Fire 17 Missiles at Saudi Arabia’s Asir Yemeni forces reportedly have fired 17 missiles at Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Asir region in retaliation for the Saudi-led aggression on the impoverished Arab nation.

Brazil Governed by US Lackeys: Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, former Brazilian President, rebuked the Latin American country’s incumbent leadership, saying Brazil is governed by a “bunch of lunatics” and the US’s “lackeys.”

Trump Aides, Regional Allies Dragging US into Iran Conflict: FM Iranian Foreign Minister said hawkish politicians within the American government and their allies in the West Asia want to escalate tensions with the Islamic Republic.

ISIS, Al Qaeda Terror Groups Spreading in Latin America: Report - Russia has warned that Takfiri terrorist groups as al-Qaeda and ISIS are establishing networks in Latin America to recruit members for their activities

Afghanistan’s New Parliament Inaugurated After Disputed Polls President Ashraf Ghani has inaugurated Afghanistan’s new parliament after almost six months since elections were held

North Korean Leader Condemns US for ‘Bad Faith’ in Nuclear Talks North Korean leader has United States for acting in "bad faith" during nuclear talks in Hanoi, Vietnam in February.

New Round of Syria Peace in Kazakhstan A new round of multilateral talks aimed at establishing peace in Syria within a framework known as the Astana process have been held in Kazakhstan’s capital

China Warns Intruding French Warship China recently warned a French warship that intruded into it territorial waters.

World Slams Saudi Regime after Beheadings The Saudi regime has been condemned across the world after latest mass execution of its nationals.

US Cannot End Iran Oil Exports: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the US administration’s hostile attempts to block Iran’s oil sales will lead nowhere

N Korea Leaders Arrives in Russia amid US Tensions The leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un has arrived in the Russian city of Vladivostok on Wednesday ahead of his planned summit with Vladimir Putin.

US Warships Sail through Strategic Taiwan despite China's Opposition

Alwaght- The US military sent two warships through the Strait of Taiwan on Sunday despite China’s repeated calls for Washington to refrain from such military moves — one of the several sources of tension in their ties.

Two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, namely the USS Stethem (DDG-63) and the USS William P. Lawrence (DDG-110), sailed through the 180-km-wide Taiwan Strait, which separates the self-ruled island from mainland China, on Sunday.

“The ships’ transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Commander Clay Doss, a spokesman for the US Navy’s Seventh Fleet, claimed in a statement.

Doss further said there were no unsafe or unprofessional interactions with other countries’ vessels during the transit.

There was no immediate comment from China, but it usually responds to such measures with anger. Beijing had urged other countries last week to refrain from using free and open navigation as a pretext to infringe upon the rights of others.

China’s Navy chief Shen Jinlong said on Wednesday that freedom of navigation was a widely recognized concept that should not be misused, in what was interpreted as a clear warning to the United States, which routinely sails warships to and flies warplanes over the territories claimed by China but disputed by other regional countries.

Beijing sees Taiwan as a wayward province under the globally-recognized “One China” policy.

China has pursued Taiwan’s reunification ever since the island broke away from the mainland during a civil war in 1949. China claims full sovereignty over the island; and almost all world countries, including the US, recognize that sovereignty the “One China” policy.

However, Washington — which has no formal diplomatic relations with Taipei by law —has extensive military ties with Taiwan, selling advanced military hardware to the island over China’s objections.

The US, under President Donald Trump, has been further enhancing relation with Taiwan. Since Trump took office in January 2017, Washington has opened a new de facto embassy in Taipei and passed a law to encourage senior US officials to travel to Taiwan to meet their Taiwanese counterparts and vice versa.

Chinese President Xi Jinxing warned in January that the use of force would remain an option for Beijing to bring Taiwan back under Chinese control.

Taiwan is one of a growing number of sticking points in the US-China relationship, which include a trade war initiated by the US and Washington’s sanctions on Iran, which would affect Beijing as the main customer of Iranian crude, among other issues.

 

