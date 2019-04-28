Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 28 April 2019

Editor's Choice

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

News

French Police Crack Down on Yellow Vests in Strasbourg

French Police Crack Down on Yellow Vests in Strasbourg

French police clashed with Yellow Vest protesters who tried to march towards the European Parliament building in Strasbourg on Saturday, the 24th consecutive weekend of protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s policies.

Iranian Drone Films Close-up Shots of US Aircraft Carrier in Persian Gulf An Iranian drone has approached a US aircraft carrier group in the Persian Gulf and filmed the ships close-up in HD.

US-Led Coalition Killed 1600 Syrian Civilians in Raqqa: Report The US-led military in Syria reportedly has killed more than 1,600 civilians in Raqqa in 2017 during months of airstrikes purportedly aimed at destroying ISIS terrorists.

Yemeni Forces Fire 17 Missiles at Saudi Arabia’s Asir Yemeni forces reportedly have fired 17 missiles at Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Asir region in retaliation for the Saudi-led aggression on the impoverished Arab nation.

Brazil Governed by US Lackeys: Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, former Brazilian President, rebuked the Latin American country’s incumbent leadership, saying Brazil is governed by a “bunch of lunatics” and the US’s “lackeys.”

Trump Aides, Regional Allies Dragging US into Iran Conflict: FM Iranian Foreign Minister said hawkish politicians within the American government and their allies in the West Asia want to escalate tensions with the Islamic Republic.

ISIS, Al Qaeda Terror Groups Spreading in Latin America: Report - Russia has warned that Takfiri terrorist groups as al-Qaeda and ISIS are establishing networks in Latin America to recruit members for their activities

Afghanistan’s New Parliament Inaugurated After Disputed Polls President Ashraf Ghani has inaugurated Afghanistan’s new parliament after almost six months since elections were held

North Korean Leader Condemns US for ‘Bad Faith’ in Nuclear Talks North Korean leader has United States for acting in "bad faith" during nuclear talks in Hanoi, Vietnam in February.

New Round of Syria Peace in Kazakhstan A new round of multilateral talks aimed at establishing peace in Syria within a framework known as the Astana process have been held in Kazakhstan’s capital

China Warns Intruding French Warship China recently warned a French warship that intruded into it territorial waters.

World Slams Saudi Regime after Beheadings The Saudi regime has been condemned across the world after latest mass execution of its nationals.

US Cannot End Iran Oil Exports: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the US administration’s hostile attempts to block Iran’s oil sales will lead nowhere

N Korea Leaders Arrives in Russia amid US Tensions The leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un has arrived in the Russian city of Vladivostok on Wednesday ahead of his planned summit with Vladimir Putin.

Saudi Regime Beheads 37 People, Mostly Shiites, Crucifies One Saudi regime beheaded 37 people and displayed a mutilated body of one of them on a pole, drawing outrage from human rights advocates. The execution was carried out after "sham trials," Amnesty International said.

Escalating Economic Terrorism against Iran Shows US Panic, Desperation: FM Iran slammed the US decision end sanctions waivers it granted to some importers of Iranian oil, saying intensifying economic pressure campaign against the Iranian people reveals Washington’s “panic” and “desperation”.

US Decision to End Iran Oil Waivers Intensifies Mideast Turmoil: China China has voiced its firm opposition to Trump administration’s decision to end sanctions waivers it granted to some importers of Iranian oil, saying that it will fuel the “turmoil” in the troubled West Asia and in the global energy markets.

Israel Apartheid State, Trump’s Deal Doomed: French US Envoy Outgoing French Ambassador to the US, Gérard Araud, criticized Israel I regime as an “apartheid state”, adding that US President Donald Trump’s “deal of the century,” aimed at resolving the decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine, looks dead in the water.

N Korea Leader to Visit Russia to Meet Putin: Report According to the North Korean Central News Agency, Kim Jong-un reportedly is set to visit Russia in the near future to meet President Putin, in what would be the first meeting of the two heads of state.

Sri Lanka Police Arrest 40 as Death Toll from Sunday Blasts Reaches 310 Sri Lankan police have arrested 40 people, in connection with deadly attacks on churches and luxury hotels on Sunday

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US-Led Coalition Killed 1600 Syrian Civilians in Raqqa: Report

French Police Crack Down on Yellow Vests in Strasbourg

Iranian Drone Films Close-up Shots of US Aircraft Carrier in Persian Gulf

Yemeni Forces Fire 17 Missiles at Saudi Arabia’s Asir

Brazil Governed by US Lackeys: Former President

US Sanctions Iran Oil Due to Regional Failure

Saudi, UAE to Send $3 Billion Aid to Sudan’s New Junta Amid Protests

Terrorist Groups Seek to ‘Contaminate’ Tehran-Islamabad Ties: Iran Leader

Russian Military Base in Afghanistan: Goals, Challenges

Sri Lanka Police Arrest 40 as Death Toll from Sunday Blasts Reaches 310

Sri Lanka Lifts Curfew after Bomb Attacks Kill 290

Yemeni Forces Fire 17 Missiles at Saudi Arabia’s Asir

Seven Suicide Bombers Carried out Sri Lanka Attacks, Intl Network Involved: Officials

ISIS, Al Qaeda Terror Groups Spreading in Latin America: Report

Comedian Wins Ukraine’s Presidential Vote

Trump Aides, Regional Allies Dragging US into Iran Conflict: FM

Libya Crisis Drags on as Key Intl. Powers’ Interests Rule

US Cannot End Iran Oil Exports: Leader

New Israeli Security Doctrine: Principles, Challenges

Saudi Executions Caused by Uprising Fear, Greenlighted by West

Israeli Regime Forces Killed 11 Palestinian Kids in Since January

Arab League Summit: Test of Arab NATO Practicality

Russia Vows Continued Support for Syria in War on Terrorism

Defiant Turkey Ignores US Threats over Russia’s S-400, Says Washington Backs Terrorists

General Haftar’s Forces Marching Tripoli amid Fears of Civil War

Terrorist Attacks Targeting Churches, Hotels in Sri Lanka Leave Over 207 Dead

Purchase of Russian S-400 Done: Turkish President

North Korea Completing Missile Site Reconstruction after US Talks Failure

Libya Escalation: Arabic, Western Role

Pro-IRGC Rallies Across Iran after Hostile US Move

Foreign Minister Pans US ’Flip-Flop’ on Iran’s Power

Saudi Arabia Arrests Supporters of Women Activists on Trial

Sudanese President Omar al Bashir Forced to Step Down: Reports

Iran Uncovered Identities of 290 CIA Spies: Intel Minister

Iran’s IRGC on US Terror List: Reasons, Consequences

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

US-Led Coalition Killed 1600 Syrian Civilians in Raqqa: Report

Sunday 28 April 2019
 
 
 
 
 
US-Led Coalition Killed 1600 Syrian Civilians in Raqqa: Report

Related Content

US Airstrikes in Raqqa Killed ’Many More Civilians Than It Did ISIS’: Report

Most of Syria’s Raqqa City Destroyed, Situation Dire: UN

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The US-led military in Syria reportedly has killed more than 1,600 civilians in Raqqa in 2017 during months of airstrikes purportedly aimed at destroying ISIS terrorists.

Amnesty International (AI) and the monitoring group Airwars declared in a joint statement on Thursday that " Collating almost two years of investigations, it gives a brutally vivid account of more than 1,600 civilian lives lost as a direct result of thousands of US, UK and French air strikes and tens of thousands of US artillery strikes in the Coalition’s military campaign in Raqqa from June to October 2017".

The findings were compiled after months of field research and extensive data analysis, including via a project that saw 3,000 digital activists scan satellite imagery online.

This figure is 10 times what the coalition has acknowledged, according to the report. The US-led military force claimed last month that only 1,257 civilians were killed in their bombardments of ISIS targets over four years in both Syria and Iraq.

A rival, US-backed Syrian militant group captured Raqqa in October 2017 after a four-month battle.

Meanwhile, the United Nations estimates that more than 10,000 buildings, or 80 percent of the city, were destroyed during the campaign.

"Coalition forces razed Raqqa, but they cannot erase the truth. Amnesty International and Airwars call upon the Coalition forces to end their denial about the shocking scale of civilian deaths and destruction caused by their offensive in Raqqa," the two groups said in their latest statement.

Amnesty said last year that there was evidence coalition air and artillery strikes in Raqqa had broken international law by endangering the lives of civilians, but until now had not given an estimate of the death toll during the battle.

The London-based rights group also criticized the extensive use of artillery in the battle of Raqqa.

"With a margin of error of more than 100 meters, unguided artillery is notoriously imprecise and its use in populated areas constitutes indiscriminate attacks," it said.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Syria Raqqa USCrimes

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Palestinian Protesters with Amputated Limbs Due to Israeli Fire Rally to Condemn Zionists Crimes
Death Toll From Sri Lanka Deadly Attacks Nears 300
Druze Based in Israeli-occupied Golan Heights Mark Syrias Independence Day
Protesters Call for Civilian Rule in Sudan
Palestinian Protesters with Amputated Limbs Due to Israeli Fire Rally to Condemn Zionists Crimes

Palestinian Protesters with Amputated Limbs Due to Israeli Fire Rally to Condemn Zionists Crimes

Sudanese Artists Commemorate Bashirs Ouster
48 Palestinians Injured in Israeli Regime Crackdown on Gaza Protests
Palestinians Rally in Solidarity with Political Prisoners in Israeli Jails
Yemeni Ansarullah Forces Unveil New Domestically-Made Ballistic Missile