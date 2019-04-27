Moscow Security Conference: Revising Global Security Order

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

French Police Crack Down on Yellow Vests in Strasbourg

French Police Crack Down on Yellow Vests in Strasbourg

French police clashed with Yellow Vest protesters who tried to march towards the European Parliament building in Strasbourg on Saturday, the 24th consecutive weekend of protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s policies.

Iranian Drone Films Close-up Shots of US Aircraft Carrier in Persian Gulf An Iranian drone has approached a US aircraft carrier group in the Persian Gulf and filmed the ships close-up in HD.

US-Led Coalition Killed 1600 Syrian Civilians in Raqqa: Report The US-led military in Syria reportedly has killed more than 1,600 civilians in Raqqa in 2017 during months of airstrikes purportedly aimed at destroying ISIS terrorists.

Yemeni Forces Fire 17 Missiles at Saudi Arabia’s Asir Yemeni forces reportedly have fired 17 missiles at Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Asir region in retaliation for the Saudi-led aggression on the impoverished Arab nation.

Brazil Governed by US Lackeys: Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, former Brazilian President, rebuked the Latin American country’s incumbent leadership, saying Brazil is governed by a “bunch of lunatics” and the US’s “lackeys.”

Trump Aides, Regional Allies Dragging US into Iran Conflict: FM Iranian Foreign Minister said hawkish politicians within the American government and their allies in the West Asia want to escalate tensions with the Islamic Republic.

ISIS, Al Qaeda Terror Groups Spreading in Latin America: Report - Russia has warned that Takfiri terrorist groups as al-Qaeda and ISIS are establishing networks in Latin America to recruit members for their activities

Afghanistan’s New Parliament Inaugurated After Disputed Polls President Ashraf Ghani has inaugurated Afghanistan’s new parliament after almost six months since elections were held

North Korean Leader Condemns US for ‘Bad Faith’ in Nuclear Talks North Korean leader has United States for acting in "bad faith" during nuclear talks in Hanoi, Vietnam in February.

New Round of Syria Peace in Kazakhstan A new round of multilateral talks aimed at establishing peace in Syria within a framework known as the Astana process have been held in Kazakhstan’s capital

China Warns Intruding French Warship China recently warned a French warship that intruded into it territorial waters.

World Slams Saudi Regime after Beheadings The Saudi regime has been condemned across the world after latest mass execution of its nationals.

US Cannot End Iran Oil Exports: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the US administration’s hostile attempts to block Iran’s oil sales will lead nowhere

N Korea Leaders Arrives in Russia amid US Tensions The leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un has arrived in the Russian city of Vladivostok on Wednesday ahead of his planned summit with Vladimir Putin.

Saudi Regime Beheads 37 People, Mostly Shiites, Crucifies One Saudi regime beheaded 37 people and displayed a mutilated body of one of them on a pole, drawing outrage from human rights advocates. The execution was carried out after "sham trials," Amnesty International said.

Escalating Economic Terrorism against Iran Shows US Panic, Desperation: FM Iran slammed the US decision end sanctions waivers it granted to some importers of Iranian oil, saying intensifying economic pressure campaign against the Iranian people reveals Washington’s “panic” and “desperation”.

US Decision to End Iran Oil Waivers Intensifies Mideast Turmoil: China China has voiced its firm opposition to Trump administration’s decision to end sanctions waivers it granted to some importers of Iranian oil, saying that it will fuel the “turmoil” in the troubled West Asia and in the global energy markets.

Israel Apartheid State, Trump’s Deal Doomed: French US Envoy Outgoing French Ambassador to the US, Gérard Araud, criticized Israel I regime as an “apartheid state”, adding that US President Donald Trump’s “deal of the century,” aimed at resolving the decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine, looks dead in the water.

N Korea Leader to Visit Russia to Meet Putin: Report According to the North Korean Central News Agency, Kim Jong-un reportedly is set to visit Russia in the near future to meet President Putin, in what would be the first meeting of the two heads of state.

Sri Lanka Police Arrest 40 as Death Toll from Sunday Blasts Reaches 310 Sri Lankan police have arrested 40 people, in connection with deadly attacks on churches and luxury hotels on Sunday

alwaght.com
Moscow Security Conference: Revising Global Security Order

Saturday 27 April 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Moscow Security Conference: Revising Global Security Order

Alwaght- On Tuesday, the Eighth Moscow Security Conference started in the Russian capital. Dubbed the Russian version of Munich Security Conference, the event was attended by representatives from over 100 countries at Radisson Blu hotel. The three-day meeting was held while the world and West Asia region are going through fresh developments. The global powers have intensified their competition in the significant parts of the world, the Russian-Western relations are at their lowest level in the post-Cold War period, the common threats like terrorism and drugs smuggling are increasing, and the US unilateralism is challenging the world stability.

Moscow Security Conference: an overview

Over the past few years, Russia has tried to present itself as the most important non-NATO player in the new global order. By holding the security conference and inviting influential state and none-state figures, the Russian leaders seek to build new international security convergence.

Moscow hosted its first security conference in 2012. The conference aimed at realizing the security interests of Russia and the European countries. It was initiated on the basis of the fight against drugs smuggling into Russia and Europe. The second conference’s theme was about guarantees for European security. Due to the Russian role in the global and regional security, the event began to take the title of a forerunner on global security dialogue.

This encouraged Moscow to expand its role to broader security-related issues. At the third conference, held in 2014, such cases as the Arab uprisings, Afghanistan stability, Eurasia and Caucasus security were discussed. The third conference especially hosted the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s member states.

Russia's military intervention in the Syrian war against terrorism automatically led to the domination of the fifth conference by the Syrian war agenda. In 2016, the meeting gained even further importance, with its attendees jumping from 300 to 500. To create an important room for the countries to involve, Moscow held its seventh security conference with the theme of taking the initiative against terrorism. As reports emerged that the US was relocating the ISIS terrorists from Syria and Iraq to Afghanistan, Moscow brought to the head of the meeting agenda growing risks of terrorism in Afghanistan at the seventh conference.

Eighth Conference’s significance

The eighth summit was the most crowded event among its predecessors. Over 850 participants and military delegations from 11 countries and representatives from 9 international organizations have taken part in the event. The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as well as the head of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Thomas Greminger, were among the participants. This year’s meeting has mainly focused on terrorism and the developments in Central Asia, West Asia, and Oceania.

A set of issues give the eighth meeting special significance. Last year, Trump announced an intention to pull out parts of his forces from Syria and Afghanistan. The announcement gave rise to some worries inside Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan. But at the same time strengthened the optimism about regional security boost through the participation of the regional actors. Additionally, the US suspended its membership in the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty (INF), an accord signed between the US and the Soviet Union in 1987. The measure drew reactions by world powers, on top of them Russia and China. On the other hand, the global crisis points are shifting to Libya and Afghanistan. Moreover, despite his promises of ending the Korean Peninsula crisis, the US president does not seem to be interested to end the stalemate with North Korea over its missiles and nuclear weapons. He, on the other hand, presses toward Palestine-related “deal of the century” and the Arab NATO project. All these give the security challenge a new face. In the middle of these all, one function the Moscow meeting could have is offering solutions to deal with the security issues.

In a message to the conference, President Vladimir Putin of Russia said the global military structure established during the Cold War is now obsolete. He added that the US behavior undermines global stability and poses a threat to global security. Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu lashed out at Washington for disrespect to the international agreements, like the INF. The Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov criticized last year’s US war games in Norway, saying that such moves only stir arms race.

In addition to the Eurasian security, Russia over the past few years has shown serious interest in attention to North African security. The Russian Security Council’s head Nikolai Patrushev said Moscow was observing growing volatility in North Africa. He noted that some foreign players try to review the balance of power in that region.

What are the conference’s influences?

At the eight Moscow conference, the Western-Russian division over explanation of security concept has broadened. For example, the Russian defense minister said that NATO was expanding its borders and trying to antagonize Russia. He had said that Washington and the NATO were deploying missile systems in Europe and elsewhere to confront Moscow and Beijing.

A disappointment of the world countries with the US-led collective security system boosts the Russian-Chinese role on the global stage. Moscow, aware of this reality, is calling for a review of the international security structure. In an address to the attendees, the national security-council’s head demanded a “real” international security system, announcing the Russian readiness to offer support in this case.

The insecurity in Afghanistan is buying up convergence among the three powers of China, Russia, and India. The three countries had an active presence at the gathering. The growing embracement of the Moscow Security Conference, the Russian and Chinese role in the future of Afghanistan as a terrorism hot spot, and Trump’s aggressive policies that endanger the global security cause Moscow event, and similar events, to introduce and promote a new security bloc other than that dominated by the Western powers.

