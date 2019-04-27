Yemeni Forces Fire 17 Missiles at Saudi Arabia’s Asir

Alwaght- Yemeni forces reportedly have fired 17 missiles at Saudi Arabia's southwestern Asir region in retaliation for the Saudi-led aggression on the impoverished Arab nation.

A military source told the website of Yemen's Ansarullah movement on Friday that 15 domestically-manufactured Zelzal-1 (Earthquake-1) ballistic missiles had hit the gatherings of Saudi-led mercenaries in the Alab border crossing, killing and injuring dozens.

The Yemeni forces also fired artillery shells at the crossing and managed to foil an infiltration attempt by Saudi-led forces from the same area, the source added.

He further noted that the Yemeni troops had fired two more Zelzal-1 missiles at the gatherings of Saudi-led mercenaries in Asir's al-Majardah district, causing casualties.

Saudi Arabia and its allies launched the war against Yemen in March 2015 in an attempt to reinstall the Riyadh-allied former regime and crush Ansarullah movement.

The invaders have, however, failed to achieve their objectives in the face of the Yemeni resistance.

The Houthi fighters, backed by Yemeni armed forces, have been defending the country against the Saudi aggression.

The Western-backed war on Yemen, coupled with a naval blockade, has destroyed the country’s infrastructure and led to a humanitarian crisis.

According to a December 2018 report by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, the Saudi war has claimed the lives of over 60,000 Yemenis since January 2016.

Yemeni fighters regularly target positions inside Saudi Arabia in retaliatory attacks against the protracted Saudi offensive on the import-dependent state.