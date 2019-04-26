Afghanistan’s New Parliament Inaugurated After Disputed Polls

Alwaght-President Ashraf Ghani has inaugurated Afghanistan’s new parliament after almost six months since elections were held and following long delays and claims of voter fraud.

Ghani spoke at the ceremony on Friday in Kabul, which brought together both the lower, legislative 249-seat chamber and the appointed 104-member upper house.

The president expressed regret over the delays and the fact that 33 seats for lawmakers from the districts in central Kabul province were empty because the election commission still has not announced results.

Ghani blamed the “inefficiency of former election commission members” who have since been replaced. The October election day was marred by bombings and attacks on polling stations that killed 27 civilians and 11 policemen.

Ghani's term as president was supposed to end on May 22 but has been extended for several months.

Presidential elections to find a replacement should have been held by now but have been delayed twice as election workers scramble to clear the backlog from the last poll and as the US and Taliban hold peace talks.

Ghani is to preside next week over a large meeting of representatives from Afghanistan to discuss possible conditions for peace.