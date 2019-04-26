North Korean Leader Condemns US for ‘Bad Faith’ in Nuclear Talks

Alwaght-North Korean leader has United States for acting in "bad faith" during nuclear talks in Hanoi, Vietnam in February.

Speaking on Thursday during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un added that that the situation on the Korean peninsula has reached a "critical point”, warning that peace and security on the Korean peninsula will entirely depend on the future US attitude.

"The situation on the Korean peninsula and the region is now at a standstill and has reached a critical point," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted Kim as saying.

The situation "may return to its original state as the US took a unilateral attitude in bad faith at the recent second DPRK-US summit talks,” he warned.

"Peace and security on the Korean peninsula will entirely depend on the US future attitude, and the DPRK will gird itself for every possible situation," KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

Trump and Kim met in Hanoi in February but the nuclear talks ended abruptly and a joint-signing ceremony was cancelled. Trump said North Korea's demand that the US lift economic sanctions in their entirety forced his team to walk away from reaching an agreement. North Korean officials denied they demanded sanctions to be removed entirely.

During his first summit with Russia's Putin in the far eastern Russian port of Vladivostok, Kim added that, "Peace and security on the Korean peninsula will entirely depend on the US future attitude, and the DPRK will gird itself for every possible situation."

Russia has already called for the sanctions to be eased, while the US has accused it of trying to help Pyongyang evade some of the measures - accusations Moscow denies.

Just a week ago, Pyongyang demanded the removal of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from the stalled nuclear talks, accusing him of derailing the process.

On Thursday, Putin emerged from the meeting saying that like Washington, Moscow supported efforts to reduce tension on the Korean Peninsula and prevent nuclear conflicts.

But he also insisted that the North needed "guarantees of its security, the preservation of its sovereignty".

"We need to... return to a state where international law, not the law of the strongest, determines the situation in the world," said Putin.