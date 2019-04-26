North Korean Leader Condemns US for ‘Bad Faith’ in Nuclear Talks

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 26 April 2019

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

North Korean leader has United States for acting in "bad faith" during nuclear talks in Hanoi, Vietnam in February.

New Round of Syria Peace in Kazakhstan A new round of multilateral talks aimed at establishing peace in Syria within a framework known as the Astana process have been held in Kazakhstan’s capital

China Warns Intruding French Warship China recently warned a French warship that intruded into it territorial waters.

World Slams Saudi Regime after Beheadings The Saudi regime has been condemned across the world after latest mass execution of its nationals.

US Cannot End Iran Oil Exports: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the US administration’s hostile attempts to block Iran’s oil sales will lead nowhere

N Korea Leaders Arrives in Russia amid US Tensions The leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un has arrived in the Russian city of Vladivostok on Wednesday ahead of his planned summit with Vladimir Putin.

Saudi Regime Beheads 37 People, Mostly Shiites, Crucifies One Saudi regime beheaded 37 people and displayed a mutilated body of one of them on a pole, drawing outrage from human rights advocates. The execution was carried out after "sham trials," Amnesty International said.

Escalating Economic Terrorism against Iran Shows US Panic, Desperation: FM Iran slammed the US decision end sanctions waivers it granted to some importers of Iranian oil, saying intensifying economic pressure campaign against the Iranian people reveals Washington’s “panic” and “desperation”.

US Decision to End Iran Oil Waivers Intensifies Mideast Turmoil: China China has voiced its firm opposition to Trump administration’s decision to end sanctions waivers it granted to some importers of Iranian oil, saying that it will fuel the “turmoil” in the troubled West Asia and in the global energy markets.

Israel Apartheid State, Trump’s Deal Doomed: French US Envoy Outgoing French Ambassador to the US, Gérard Araud, criticized Israel I regime as an “apartheid state”, adding that US President Donald Trump’s “deal of the century,” aimed at resolving the decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine, looks dead in the water.

N Korea Leader to Visit Russia to Meet Putin: Report According to the North Korean Central News Agency, Kim Jong-un reportedly is set to visit Russia in the near future to meet President Putin, in what would be the first meeting of the two heads of state.

Sri Lanka Police Arrest 40 as Death Toll from Sunday Blasts Reaches 310 Sri Lankan police have arrested 40 people, in connection with deadly attacks on churches and luxury hotels on Sunday

US Escalates Pressure against Lebanese Hezbollah Movement In yet another step towards intensifying pressure campaign against Hezbollah, The United States has offered a reward of up to $10 million dollars in return for information about the Lebanese resistance movement’s finances.

Sanders Calls for overriding Trump’s Veto of Yemen Resolution Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders has called on the US Congress to override President Donald Trump’s veto against a congressional resolution directing the removal of American forces from the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen.

Saudi, UAE’s Strategic Spots within Our Missiles’ Reach: Ansarullah Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement warned on Monday it can hit “strategic targets” in Saudi Arabia and its closest regional ally the United Arab Emirates, unless the invaders observe a UN-brokered ceasefire.

Terrorist Groups Seek to ‘Contaminate’ Tehran-Islamabad Ties: Iran Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Monday terrorist groups backed by enemies of Iran and Pakistan seek to cause tension in the two neighbor countries’ relations.

Saudi, UAE to Send $3 Billion Aid to Sudan’s New Junta Amid Protests Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have announced on Sunday a joint package of aid worth $3 billion for Sudan, where military leaders seized power from President Omar al-Bashir last week.

Seven Suicide Bombers Carried out Sri Lanka Attacks, Intl Network Involved: Officials Sri Lanka Authorities say seven suicide bombers took part in the attacks on churches and luxury hotels on Sunday that killed 290 people and wounded more than 500.

Comedian Wins Ukraine’s Presidential Vote Volodymyr Zelensky, a Television Comic, has won Ukraine’s presidential runoff vote, defeating incumbent President Petro Poroshenko with more than 73 percent of the vote against about 25, according to official preliminary results.

Sri Lanka Lifts Curfew after Bomb Attacks Kill 290 Sri Lanka lifted a curfew on Monday, after a string of bombings killed 290 people and injured about 500 others on Easter Sunday.

Friday 26 April 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and DPRK’s top leader Kim Jong-un shake hands during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, April 25, 2019.

North Korean leader has United States for acting in "bad faith" during nuclear talks in Hanoi, Vietnam in February.

US Demanded North Korea Hand Over all Nuclear Weapons: Report

North Korea Completing Missile Site Reconstruction after US Talks Failure

Alwaght-North Korean leader has United States for acting in "bad faith" during nuclear talks in Hanoi, Vietnam in February.

Speaking on Thursday during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un added that that the situation on the Korean peninsula has reached a "critical point”, warning that peace and security on the Korean peninsula will entirely depend on the future US attitude.

"The situation on the Korean peninsula and the region is now at a standstill and has reached a critical point," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted Kim as saying.

The situation "may return to its original state as the US took a unilateral attitude in bad faith at the recent second DPRK-US summit talks,” he warned.

"Peace and security on the Korean peninsula will entirely depend on the US future attitude, and the DPRK will gird itself for every possible situation," KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

Trump and Kim met in Hanoi in February but the nuclear talks ended abruptly and a joint-signing ceremony was cancelled. Trump said North Korea's demand that the US lift economic sanctions in their entirety forced his team to walk away from reaching an agreement. North Korean officials denied they demanded sanctions to be removed entirely.

During his first summit with Russia's Putin in the far eastern Russian port of Vladivostok, Kim added that, "Peace and security on the Korean peninsula will entirely depend on the US future attitude, and the DPRK will gird itself for every possible situation."

Russia has already called for the sanctions to be eased, while the US has accused it of trying to help Pyongyang evade some of the measures - accusations Moscow denies.

Just a week ago, Pyongyang demanded the removal of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from the stalled nuclear talks, accusing him of derailing the process.

On Thursday, Putin emerged from the meeting saying that like Washington, Moscow supported efforts to reduce tension on the Korean Peninsula and prevent nuclear conflicts.

But he also insisted that the North needed "guarantees of its security, the preservation of its sovereignty".

"We need to... return to a state where international law, not the law of the strongest, determines the situation in the world," said Putin.

               

