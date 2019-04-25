Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

China recently warned a French warship that intruded into it territorial waters.

World Slams Saudi Regime after Beheadings The Saudi regime has been condemned across the world after latest mass execution of its nationals.

US Cannot Stop Iran Oil Exports: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the US administration’s hostile attempts to block Iran’s oil sales will lead nowhere

N Korea Leaders Arrives in Russia amid US Tensions The leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un has arrived in the Russian city of Vladivostok on Wednesday ahead of his planned summit with Vladimir Putin.

Saudi Regime Beheads 37 People, Mostly Shiites, Crucifies One Saudi regime beheaded 37 people and displayed a mutilated body of one of them on a pole, drawing outrage from human rights advocates. The execution was carried out after "sham trials," Amnesty International said.

Escalating Economic Terrorism against Iran Shows US Panic, Desperation: FM Iran slammed the US decision end sanctions waivers it granted to some importers of Iranian oil, saying intensifying economic pressure campaign against the Iranian people reveals Washington’s “panic” and “desperation”.

US Decision to End Iran Oil Waivers Intensifies Mideast Turmoil: China China has voiced its firm opposition to Trump administration’s decision to end sanctions waivers it granted to some importers of Iranian oil, saying that it will fuel the “turmoil” in the troubled West Asia and in the global energy markets.

Israel Apartheid State, Trump’s Deal Doomed: French US Envoy Outgoing French Ambassador to the US, Gérard Araud, criticized Israel I regime as an “apartheid state”, adding that US President Donald Trump’s “deal of the century,” aimed at resolving the decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine, looks dead in the water.

N Korea Leader to Visit Russia to Meet Putin: Report According to the North Korean Central News Agency, Kim Jong-un reportedly is set to visit Russia in the near future to meet President Putin, in what would be the first meeting of the two heads of state.

Sri Lanka Police Arrest 40 as Death Toll from Sunday Blasts Reaches 310 Sri Lankan police have arrested 40 people, in connection with deadly attacks on churches and luxury hotels on Sunday

US Escalates Pressure against Lebanese Hezbollah Movement In yet another step towards intensifying pressure campaign against Hezbollah, The United States has offered a reward of up to $10 million dollars in return for information about the Lebanese resistance movement’s finances.

Sanders Calls for overriding Trump’s Veto of Yemen Resolution Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders has called on the US Congress to override President Donald Trump’s veto against a congressional resolution directing the removal of American forces from the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen.

Saudi, UAE’s Strategic Spots within Our Missiles’ Reach: Ansarullah Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement warned on Monday it can hit “strategic targets” in Saudi Arabia and its closest regional ally the United Arab Emirates, unless the invaders observe a UN-brokered ceasefire.

Terrorist Groups Seek to ‘Contaminate’ Tehran-Islamabad Ties: Iran Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Monday terrorist groups backed by enemies of Iran and Pakistan seek to cause tension in the two neighbor countries’ relations.

Saudi, UAE to Send $3 Billion Aid to Sudan’s New Junta Amid Protests Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have announced on Sunday a joint package of aid worth $3 billion for Sudan, where military leaders seized power from President Omar al-Bashir last week.

Seven Suicide Bombers Carried out Sri Lanka Attacks, Intl Network Involved: Officials Sri Lanka Authorities say seven suicide bombers took part in the attacks on churches and luxury hotels on Sunday that killed 290 people and wounded more than 500.

Comedian Wins Ukraine’s Presidential Vote Volodymyr Zelensky, a Television Comic, has won Ukraine’s presidential runoff vote, defeating incumbent President Petro Poroshenko with more than 73 percent of the vote against about 25, according to official preliminary results.

Sri Lanka Lifts Curfew after Bomb Attacks Kill 290 Sri Lanka lifted a curfew on Monday, after a string of bombings killed 290 people and injured about 500 others on Easter Sunday.

Iran’s Leader Appoints New IRGC Top Commander Leader of the Islamic Revolution has appointed Hossein Salami, as the new chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)

Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan Arrives in Iran for Landmark Visit Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Iran for a landmark visit aimed at boosting ties between the two neighboring countries.

World Slams Saudi Regime after Beheadings

Thursday 25 April 2019
 
 
 
 
 
World Slams Saudi Regime after Beheadings

Saudi Regime Beheads 37 People, Mostly Shiites, Crucifies One

Alwaght-The Saudi regime has been condemned across the world after latest mass execution of its nationals.

On Tuesday, the Saudi Interior Ministry announced that it had executed 37 citizens for their alleged “adoption of extremist, terrorist ideology and forming terrorist cells to corrupt and disturb security, spread chaos and cause sectarian discord.”

At least 33 of the victims belonged to Saudi Arabia's Shiite minority, according to Human Rights Watch.

The UN human rights chief on Wednesday called Saudi Arabia's mass executions of 37 men "shocking" and "abhorrent", joining a growing chorus of condemnation by rights groups and activists.

"I strongly condemn these shocking mass executions across six cities in Saudi Arabia yesterday," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

"It is particularly abhorrent that at least three of those killed were minors at the time of their sentencing," she added.

 The UN official urged Saudi Arabia to review its counterterrorism legislation, expressly prohibit the death penalty for minors, and halt pending executions including of three men on death row - Ali al-Nimr, Dawood al-Marhoon and Abdulla al-Zaher - whose cases she said had been taken up by the UN rights system.

Amnesty International also said late on Tuesday the majority of those executed in six cities belonged to the Shiite minority and were convicted after "sham trials", including at least 14 people who participated in anti-government protests in the kingdom's oil-rich Eastern Province in 2011-2012.

Gruesome

Amnesty said the kingdom has stepped up the rate of executions in 2019, with at least 104 people put to death since the start of the year compared with 149 for the whole of 2018.

Tuesday's mass execution was "another gruesome indication of how the death penalty is being used as a political tool to crush dissent from within" the country's Shia minority, said Lynn Maalouf, the group's research director for the Middle East.

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the executions heightened doubts about respect for the right to a fair trial in Saudi Arabia and could generate sectarian violence.

"Mass executions are not the mark of a 'reformist' government, but rather one marked by capricious, autocratic rule," HRW's Middle East (West Asia) director Michael Page said.

US complicit

Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement has deplored Saudi Arabia’s latest mass execution of its nationals, saying the US is complicit in the “heinous crimes” committed by the Riyadh regime against freedom-seeking people.

In a statement released late on Wednesday, Hezbollah expressed solidarity and sympathy with the families of the 37 Saudi citizens, who were brutally beheaded for alleged terrorism-related offences.

It also “firmly condemned the heinous crime committed by the Saudi regime against dozens of innocent civilians, involved only in seeking right to liberty and freedom of speech.”

The US is as “a key partner” in the Saudi regime’s atrocities, the resistance group said, urging human rights groups to pressure their governments into exposing the Saudi role in creating terrorist groups.

The US is responsible for protecting and sponsoring this regime and for pushing the international community to condone its heinous crimes in order to preserve its money and oil interests,” Hezbollah added.

 

Tags :

Saudi Arabia Beheadings Shiites UN

