Russian Military Base in Afghanistan: Goals, Challenges

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 25 April 2019

Editor's Choice

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

News

China Warns Intruding French Warship

China Warns Intruding French Warship

China recently warned a French warship that intruded into it territorial waters.

World Slams Saudi Regime after Beheadings The Saudi regime has been condemned across the world after latest mass execution of its nationals.

US Cannot End Iran Oil Exports: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the US administration’s hostile attempts to block Iran’s oil sales will lead nowhere

N Korea Leaders Arrives in Russia amid US Tensions The leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un has arrived in the Russian city of Vladivostok on Wednesday ahead of his planned summit with Vladimir Putin.

Saudi Regime Beheads 37 People, Mostly Shiites, Crucifies One Saudi regime beheaded 37 people and displayed a mutilated body of one of them on a pole, drawing outrage from human rights advocates. The execution was carried out after "sham trials," Amnesty International said.

Escalating Economic Terrorism against Iran Shows US Panic, Desperation: FM Iran slammed the US decision end sanctions waivers it granted to some importers of Iranian oil, saying intensifying economic pressure campaign against the Iranian people reveals Washington’s “panic” and “desperation”.

US Decision to End Iran Oil Waivers Intensifies Mideast Turmoil: China China has voiced its firm opposition to Trump administration’s decision to end sanctions waivers it granted to some importers of Iranian oil, saying that it will fuel the “turmoil” in the troubled West Asia and in the global energy markets.

Israel Apartheid State, Trump’s Deal Doomed: French US Envoy Outgoing French Ambassador to the US, Gérard Araud, criticized Israel I regime as an “apartheid state”, adding that US President Donald Trump’s “deal of the century,” aimed at resolving the decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine, looks dead in the water.

N Korea Leader to Visit Russia to Meet Putin: Report According to the North Korean Central News Agency, Kim Jong-un reportedly is set to visit Russia in the near future to meet President Putin, in what would be the first meeting of the two heads of state.

Sri Lanka Police Arrest 40 as Death Toll from Sunday Blasts Reaches 310 Sri Lankan police have arrested 40 people, in connection with deadly attacks on churches and luxury hotels on Sunday

US Escalates Pressure against Lebanese Hezbollah Movement In yet another step towards intensifying pressure campaign against Hezbollah, The United States has offered a reward of up to $10 million dollars in return for information about the Lebanese resistance movement’s finances.

Sanders Calls for overriding Trump’s Veto of Yemen Resolution Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders has called on the US Congress to override President Donald Trump’s veto against a congressional resolution directing the removal of American forces from the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen.

Saudi, UAE’s Strategic Spots within Our Missiles’ Reach: Ansarullah Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement warned on Monday it can hit “strategic targets” in Saudi Arabia and its closest regional ally the United Arab Emirates, unless the invaders observe a UN-brokered ceasefire.

Terrorist Groups Seek to ‘Contaminate’ Tehran-Islamabad Ties: Iran Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Monday terrorist groups backed by enemies of Iran and Pakistan seek to cause tension in the two neighbor countries’ relations.

Saudi, UAE to Send $3 Billion Aid to Sudan’s New Junta Amid Protests Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have announced on Sunday a joint package of aid worth $3 billion for Sudan, where military leaders seized power from President Omar al-Bashir last week.

Seven Suicide Bombers Carried out Sri Lanka Attacks, Intl Network Involved: Officials Sri Lanka Authorities say seven suicide bombers took part in the attacks on churches and luxury hotels on Sunday that killed 290 people and wounded more than 500.

Comedian Wins Ukraine’s Presidential Vote Volodymyr Zelensky, a Television Comic, has won Ukraine’s presidential runoff vote, defeating incumbent President Petro Poroshenko with more than 73 percent of the vote against about 25, according to official preliminary results.

Sri Lanka Lifts Curfew after Bomb Attacks Kill 290 Sri Lanka lifted a curfew on Monday, after a string of bombings killed 290 people and injured about 500 others on Easter Sunday.

Iran’s Leader Appoints New IRGC Top Commander Leader of the Islamic Revolution has appointed Hossein Salami, as the new chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)

Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan Arrives in Iran for Landmark Visit Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Iran for a landmark visit aimed at boosting ties between the two neighboring countries.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

World Slams Saudi Regime after Beheadings

China Warns Intruding French Warship

Russian Military Base in Afghanistan: Goals, Challenges

US Cannot End Iran Oil Exports: Leader

Huawei Funded by Chinese State Security: CIA Claims

China to Show New Warships on Navy Anniversary

Iran Uncovered Identities of 290 CIA Spies: Intel Minister

Saudi, UAE’s Strategic Spots within Our Missiles’ Reach: Ansarullah

Iran’s Leader Appoints New IRGC Top Commander

Iran Slams Deadly Terrorist Attacks in Sri Lanka

US Sanctions Iran Oil Due to Regional Failure

Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan Arrives in Iran for Landmark Visit

Before Ousting Assange, Moreno Govt Spied on Him for Over a Year

N Korea Leader to Visit Russia to Meet Putin: Report

US Escalates Pressure against Lebanese Hezbollah Movement

Pakistani PM Urges Closer Relations Ahead of Iran Visit

Escalating Economic Terrorism against Iran Shows US Panic, Desperation: FM

Libya Crisis Drags on as Key Intl. Powers’ Interests Rule

Saudi Regime Torturing Incarcerated Rohingya Muslims: Report

Sudanese President Omar al Bashir Forced to Step Down: Reports

Iran’s IRGC on US Terror List: Reasons, Consequences

Russia to Counter US-Led NATO Warships Approaching its Coast: MP

Egypt Pulls Out of US-Led ‘Arab NATO’ Initiative in Blow to Trump

US Bans ICC Prosecutor Over Afghan War Crimes Probe

Fresh Saudi Crimes: 13 civilians, Mostly Schoolchildren, Killed in Yemen

Facebook Spent $22.6m in 2018 to Keep Zuckerberg Safe

Turkish Local Elections: Home, Foreign Effects

General Haftar’s Forces Marching Tripoli amid Fears of Civil War

Ecuador Sold off Assange to US: Ron Paul

Iraq Begins Trying 900 ISIS Suspects

Sheikh Qassim Slams Bahraini Rulers for Israeli Delegation Visit

Purchase of Russian S-400 Done: Turkish President

America’s Move against IRGC Rooted in Rancor: Leader

Arab League Summit: Test of Arab NATO Practicality

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Russian Military Base in Afghanistan: Goals, Challenges

Thursday 25 April 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Russian Military Base in Afghanistan: Goals, Challenges
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- After nearly two decades since marginalization of the Russian role in Afghanistan due to the collapse of the Soviet Union and the military presence of NATO and Western powers in the Central Asian country, over the past few years Moscow stepped up moves to return to the scene of the Afghan developments. Late last year and also earlier this year, Moscow hosted dialogue conferences gathering together representatives from the Taliban and other Afghan factions, an arrangement indicating that the Russians are ready to take a role in Afghanistan’s future peace process. However, the Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmanov expressed concern over the security situation in Afghanistan and called for a Russian military base in the country. Putin’s desire to set up a Russian military base in Afghanistan has many drives. But how achievable is it with regard to the multitude of effective players there?

Russian interests in Afghanistan

The most important interests in Afghanistan are security-related and come in several levels. The first level is the rise of radicalism and terrorism on the borders of the “near abroad”, a term used in the Russian foreign policy to mention such countries as Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia. So far, Afghanistan has been the core point of this emergence. Before the 9/11 attacks, the Taliban held a severely anti-Russian vision. The US invasion of Afghanistan gained also the Russian agreement. But very soon Moscow understood that the cooperation with the West in its Afghanistan campaign solely represented short-term interests.

The extremist groups in Central Asia and parts of Afghanistan that cultivated antagonism against the Slavic and Orthodox identity in the Muslim regions were nurtured by Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The US used them to prompt erosion of the strategic Russian power. The radicalism in Afghanistan held complicated bonds with separatist factions in Chechnya, Bashkortostan, and some of the Russian regions like Karachay, Cherkessia, Balkar, and Adygea. This has been a source of fierce clashes between the Russian forces and the separatists mainly in North Caucasus.

The Russian concerns doubled over the past few years as the US began to relocate ISIS terrorists, many of the being anti-Russian Chechen fighters, from Syria and Iraq to Afghanistan. Additionally, the increased number of the American military bases in Afghanistan made Moscow understand that under the ruse of anti-terror fight the US and its allies eyed moving close to the Russian borders from Central Asia. 

Drugs smuggling also causes worries to the Russian leaders. It was mentioned as a priority to counter in the 2014 and 2020 Russian national security documents. Russia is a target market of the drugs smuggling, with 25 percent of the Afghanistan-produced heroin sent to Russia through Central Asia.

Yet another security challenge posed to Russia from Afghanistan territories is migration. Some of the former Soviet republics cannot resist without Russian support once terrorism spreads across them. Augmented violence and instability in Central Asia will lead to a crisis of migration to Russia.

Significance of a military base to Russia 

Over the past few years, Russia, and also China, have understood that to prevent the transfer of Afghanistan security crises to their territories they need to establish military bases in that country and launch multi-faceted security and social activities to eradicate the crises. The largest base Russia has in a foreign country is Camp 201 in Tajikistan with 7,000 forces. The base, 70-years-old, was extended up to 2040 through a deal between Moscow and Dushanbe. Following the intensification of the insecurity in Afghanistan, the Russian president decided to boost the base and equipped it with optimized rockets.

The successful experience of the Camp 201 in Tajikistan to push against terrorism motivated Moscow to seek a security belt around Central Asia using military bases. The country was given permission in 2017 to build a second military base in Kyrgyzstan. Currently, Russia has military bases in Kazakhstan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia. The US increase of military bases in Afghanistan from 9 to 13 has drawn Moscow objection. Despite its promises to cut its forces and military bases in Afghanistan, Washington has failed to keep its word.

Zamir Kabulov, Putin’s special envoy to Afghanistan in mid-March said that the US did not use its military bases in Afghanistan effectively to fight terrorism, adding that the main aim behind establishing the bases was to influence the vicinity of Afghanistan and neighboring countries. He went on that Moscow intended to set up a military base in Afghanistan to make balance with the US beside the fight against terrorism.

Feasibility of a Russian military base in Afghanistan

The main question is that how much Russia is able to establish its own military base in Afghanistan. To establish it, Moscow has to reach deals with several Afghan players. One is National Assembly which is comprised of two chambers: The House and the Senate. According to item 5 of article 90 of the constitution, the National Assembly reserves the right to confirm or revoke the international agreements. Another player is the government which has to demand a foreign military base or agree with a foreign offer. A third player is the Taliban which is of heavy weight in acceptance or rejection of foreign bases in the country.

Since late 2014 and mainly after ISIS rise in Afghanistan, common interests brought Russia and the Taliban together in Northern Afghanistan, a development considerably reduced the deep-rooted enmity between the two. In February peace talks in Moscow, a number of the Taliban leaders including the influential Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai took part. Although the militant group is opposed to the foreign presence in the country, it shares interests with Moscow including opposition to ISIS expansion in Afghanistan. So, one way for Russia to help establish its base is winning this group’s green light. However, the Afghan government holds strategic relations with NATO and the US. Add to this the Kabul-Washington security pact. The West finds a Russian military presence detrimental to its strategic interests and so will practically oppose it.   

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Russia Afghanistan Militraty Base Taliban West

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Palestinian Protesters with Amputated Limbs Due to Israeli Fire Rally to Condemn Zionists Crimes
Death Toll From Sri Lanka Deadly Attacks Nears 300
Druze Based in Israeli-occupied Golan Heights Mark Syrias Independence Day
Protesters Call for Civilian Rule in Sudan
Palestinian Protesters with Amputated Limbs Due to Israeli Fire Rally to Condemn Zionists Crimes

Palestinian Protesters with Amputated Limbs Due to Israeli Fire Rally to Condemn Zionists Crimes

Sudanese Artists Commemorate Bashirs Ouster
48 Palestinians Injured in Israeli Regime Crackdown on Gaza Protests
Palestinians Rally in Solidarity with Political Prisoners in Israeli Jails
Yemeni Ansarullah Forces Unveil New Domestically-Made Ballistic Missile