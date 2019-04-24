Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 24 April 2019

Editor's Choice

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

News

N Korea Leaders Arrives in Russia amid US Tensions

N Korea Leaders Arrives in Russia amid US Tensions

The leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un has arrived in the Russian city of Vladivostok on Wednesday ahead of his planned summit with Vladimir Putin.

Saudi Regime Beheads 37 People, Mostly Shiites, Crucifies One Saudi regime beheaded 37 people and displayed a mutilated body of one of them on a pole, drawing outrage from human rights advocates. The execution was carried out after "sham trials," Amnesty International said.

Escalating Economic Terrorism against Iran Shows US Panic, Desperation: FM Iran slammed the US decision end sanctions waivers it granted to some importers of Iranian oil, saying intensifying economic pressure campaign against the Iranian people reveals Washington’s “panic” and “desperation”.

US Decision to End Iran Oil Waivers Intensifies Mideast Turmoil: China China has voiced its firm opposition to Trump administration’s decision to end sanctions waivers it granted to some importers of Iranian oil, saying that it will fuel the “turmoil” in the troubled West Asia and in the global energy markets.

Israel Apartheid State, Trump’s Deal Doomed: French US Envoy Outgoing French Ambassador to the US, Gérard Araud, criticized Israel I regime as an “apartheid state”, adding that US President Donald Trump’s “deal of the century,” aimed at resolving the decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine, looks dead in the water.

N Korea Leader to Visit Russia to Meet Putin: Report According to the North Korean Central News Agency, Kim Jong-un reportedly is set to visit Russia in the near future to meet President Putin, in what would be the first meeting of the two heads of state.

Sri Lanka Police Arrest 40 as Death Toll from Sunday Blasts Reaches 310 Sri Lankan police have arrested 40 people, in connection with deadly attacks on churches and luxury hotels on Sunday

US Escalates Pressure against Lebanese Hezbollah Movement In yet another step towards intensifying pressure campaign against Hezbollah, The United States has offered a reward of up to $10 million dollars in return for information about the Lebanese resistance movement’s finances.

Sanders Calls for overriding Trump’s Veto of Yemen Resolution Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders has called on the US Congress to override President Donald Trump’s veto against a congressional resolution directing the removal of American forces from the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen.

Saudi, UAE’s Strategic Spots within Our Missiles’ Reach: Ansarullah Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement warned on Monday it can hit “strategic targets” in Saudi Arabia and its closest regional ally the United Arab Emirates, unless the invaders observe a UN-brokered ceasefire.

Terrorist Groups Seek to ‘Contaminate’ Tehran-Islamabad Ties: Iran Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Monday terrorist groups backed by enemies of Iran and Pakistan seek to cause tension in the two neighbor countries’ relations.

Saudi, UAE to Send $3 Billion Aid to Sudan’s New Junta Amid Protests Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have announced on Sunday a joint package of aid worth $3 billion for Sudan, where military leaders seized power from President Omar al-Bashir last week.

Seven Suicide Bombers Carried out Sri Lanka Attacks, Intl Network Involved: Officials Sri Lanka Authorities say seven suicide bombers took part in the attacks on churches and luxury hotels on Sunday that killed 290 people and wounded more than 500.

Comedian Wins Ukraine’s Presidential Vote Volodymyr Zelensky, a Television Comic, has won Ukraine’s presidential runoff vote, defeating incumbent President Petro Poroshenko with more than 73 percent of the vote against about 25, according to official preliminary results.

Sri Lanka Lifts Curfew after Bomb Attacks Kill 290 Sri Lanka lifted a curfew on Monday, after a string of bombings killed 290 people and injured about 500 others on Easter Sunday.

Iran’s Leader Appoints New IRGC Top Commander Leader of the Islamic Revolution has appointed Hossein Salami, as the new chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)

Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan Arrives in Iran for Landmark Visit Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Iran for a landmark visit aimed at boosting ties between the two neighboring countries.

Iran Slams Deadly Terrorist Attacks in Sri Lanka Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has condemned today’s deadly terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka

Four Killed in Attack on Saudi Police Station Four people have been killed as an attack on a police station in Saudi Arabia’s central Riyadh province.

Terrorist Attacks Targeting Churches, Hotels in Sri Lanka Leave Over 207 Dead At least 207 have been killed following several explosions targeting churches and hotels in Sri Lanka.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US Decision to End Iran Oil Waivers Intensifies Mideast Turmoil: China

N Korea Leaders Arrives in Russia amid US Tensions

Saudi Regime Beheads 37 People, Mostly Shiites, Crucifies One

Escalating Economic Terrorism against Iran Shows US Panic, Desperation: FM

Terrorist Attacks Targeting Churches, Hotels in Sri Lanka Leave Over 207 Dead

14 Killed in Pakistan’s Balochistan Province Terrorist Attack

Iraqi PM Rejects US Claim about IRGC Role in Iraqi Economy

Iran Displays Latest Military Hardware at National Army Day Parades

Sri Lanka Lifts Curfew after Bomb Attacks Kill 290

Moscow-NATO Cooperation at its Last Station

Seven Suicide Bombers Carried out Sri Lanka Attacks, Intl Network Involved: Officials

Saudi Regime Torturing Incarcerated Rohingya Muslims: Report

Iran’s FM Urges World to Counter US Adventurism after IRGC Blacklisting

France Blamed for Inciting Libya Violence by Backing Haftar

Terrorist Groups Seek to ‘Contaminate’ Tehran-Islamabad Ties: Iran Leader

N Korea Leader to Visit Russia to Meet Putin: Report

Before Ousting Assange, Moreno Govt Spied on Him for Over a Year

Comedian Wins Ukraine’s Presidential Vote

Iran Uncovered Identities of 290 CIA Spies: Intel Minister

Iran Uncovered Identities of 290 CIA Spies: Intel Minister

Iran’s Armed Forces Relief Aid to Flood-Hit Northern Region

General Haftar’s Forces Marching Tripoli amid Fears of Civil War

Saudi Influence Campaign in Iraq: Grounds, Obstacles

Iran’s IRGC on US Terror List: Reasons, Consequences

I Did Not Run for Congress to Sit on Sidelines: Ilhan Omar

Oman’s Flexibility to Tel Aviv: Goals, Consequences?

Saudi Nuclear Plant Nearing Completion Amid Bomb Concerns: Report

US Homeland Security Chief Resigns as Trump Pushes for Tougher Border Policy

Iran Eyes Beating US Ban Via Persian Gulf-Mediterranean Railroad

Saudi Arabia Supported Libya’s Haftar in Push to Seize Capital: WSJ

China to Show New Warships on Navy Anniversary

Russia to Counter US-Led NATO Warships Approaching its Coast: MP

Israeli Regime Forces Killed 11 Palestinian Kids in Since January

NATO Challenges on Eve of 70th Anniversary

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

N Korea Leaders Arrives in Russia amid US Tensions

Wednesday 24 April 2019
 
 
 
 
 
N Korea Leaders Arrives in Russia amid US Tensions
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un has arrived in the Russian city of Vladivostok on Wednesday ahead of his planned summit with Vladimir Putin.

Russian state television showed Kim stepping out of his green private train at a station in the eastern port city. All three generations of the North Korean ruling family have used this unconventional form of transportation for state visits. Kim Jong-un on Wednesday morning rode across the border with Russia at its only crossing – a railroad bridge – and was welcomed by Russian officials at the nearest station.

Kim and Putin are set to meet for the first time Thursday, but do not plan to sign any agreements or make a joint statement.

Kim was also treated to the Russian bread and salt ceremony. Traditionally, honored guests are presented with ‘karavai’ – large round bread – with salt, Russia Today reported.

The main part of Kim’s visit is scheduled for Thursday, when he will meet President Vladimir Putin for the first time. The state visit is a rare event for the two nations. Putin visited North Korea once in 2000, but Kim has never visited Russia since taking power in 2011.

The visit is shrouded in secrecy and was not confirmed until Tuesday. The exact program remains undisclosed, fueling speculation over how long Kim is going to stay and which sites in Russia he will visit. It is rumored that the Vladivostok city aquarium, the headquarters of Russia’s Pacific Fleet, and local bread and dairy factories may be on the list.

Kim's visit to North Korea's northern neighbor comes amid an impasse in the nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington. Trump and Kim's Hanoi meeting ended early without an agreement, with the two sides seemingly far apart on how to trade sanctions relief for meaningful steps toward denuclearization.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

North Korea Kim Jong Un Rissia

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Palestinian Protesters with Amputated Limbs Due to Israeli Fire Rally to Condemn Zionists Crimes
Death Toll From Sri Lanka Deadly Attacks Nears 300
Druze Based in Israeli-occupied Golan Heights Mark Syrias Independence Day
Protesters Call for Civilian Rule in Sudan
Palestinian Protesters with Amputated Limbs Due to Israeli Fire Rally to Condemn Zionists Crimes

Palestinian Protesters with Amputated Limbs Due to Israeli Fire Rally to Condemn Zionists Crimes

Sudanese Artists Commemorate Bashirs Ouster
48 Palestinians Injured in Israeli Regime Crackdown on Gaza Protests
Palestinians Rally in Solidarity with Political Prisoners in Israeli Jails
Yemeni Ansarullah Forces Unveil New Domestically-Made Ballistic Missile