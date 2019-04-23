Libya Crisis Drags on as Key Intl. Powers’ Interests Rule

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 24 April 2019

Editor's Choice

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

News

Escalating Economic Terrorism against Iran Shows US Panic, Desperation: FM

Escalating Economic Terrorism against Iran Shows US Panic, Desperation: FM

Iran slammed the US decision end sanctions waivers it granted to some importers of Iranian oil, saying intensifying economic pressure campaign against the Iranian people reveals Washington’s “panic” and “desperation”.

US Decision to End Iran Oil Waivers Intensifies Mideast Turmoil: China China has voiced its firm opposition to Trump administration’s decision to end sanctions waivers it granted to some importers of Iranian oil, saying that it will fuel the “turmoil” in the troubled West Asia and in the global energy markets.

Israel Apartheid State, Trump’s Deal Doomed: French US Envoy Outgoing French Ambassador to the US, Gérard Araud, criticized Israel I regime as an “apartheid state”, adding that US President Donald Trump’s “deal of the century,” aimed at resolving the decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine, looks dead in the water.

N Korea Leader to Visit Russia to Meet Putin: Report According to the North Korean Central News Agency, Kim Jong-un reportedly is set to visit Russia in the near future to meet President Putin, in what would be the first meeting of the two heads of state.

Sri Lanka Police Arrest 40 as Death Toll from Sunday Blasts Reaches 310 Sri Lankan police have arrested 40 people, in connection with deadly attacks on churches and luxury hotels on Sunday

US Escalates Pressure against Lebanese Hezbollah Movement In yet another step towards intensifying pressure campaign against Hezbollah, The United States has offered a reward of up to $10 million dollars in return for information about the Lebanese resistance movement’s finances.

Sanders Calls for overriding Trump’s Veto of Yemen Resolution Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders has called on the US Congress to override President Donald Trump’s veto against a congressional resolution directing the removal of American forces from the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen.

Saudi, UAE’s Strategic Spots within Our Missiles’ Reach: Ansarullah Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement warned on Monday it can hit “strategic targets” in Saudi Arabia and its closest regional ally the United Arab Emirates, unless the invaders observe a UN-brokered ceasefire.

Terrorist Groups Seek to ‘Contaminate’ Tehran-Islamabad Ties: Iran Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Monday terrorist groups backed by enemies of Iran and Pakistan seek to cause tension in the two neighbor countries’ relations.

Saudi, UAE to Send $3 Billion Aid to Sudan’s New Junta Amid Protests Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have announced on Sunday a joint package of aid worth $3 billion for Sudan, where military leaders seized power from President Omar al-Bashir last week.

Seven Suicide Bombers Carried out Sri Lanka Attacks, Intl Network Involved: Officials Sri Lanka Authorities say seven suicide bombers took part in the attacks on churches and luxury hotels on Sunday that killed 290 people and wounded more than 500.

Comedian Wins Ukraine’s Presidential Vote Volodymyr Zelensky, a Television Comic, has won Ukraine’s presidential runoff vote, defeating incumbent President Petro Poroshenko with more than 73 percent of the vote against about 25, according to official preliminary results.

Sri Lanka Lifts Curfew after Bomb Attacks Kill 290 Sri Lanka lifted a curfew on Monday, after a string of bombings killed 290 people and injured about 500 others on Easter Sunday.

Iran’s Leader Appoints New IRGC Top Commander Leader of the Islamic Revolution has appointed Hossein Salami, as the new chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)

Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan Arrives in Iran for Landmark Visit Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Iran for a landmark visit aimed at boosting ties between the two neighboring countries.

Iran Slams Deadly Terrorist Attacks in Sri Lanka Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has condemned today’s deadly terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka

Four Killed in Attack on Saudi Police Station Four people have been killed as an attack on a police station in Saudi Arabia’s central Riyadh province.

Terrorist Attacks Targeting Churches, Hotels in Sri Lanka Leave Over 207 Dead At least 207 have been killed following several explosions targeting churches and hotels in Sri Lanka.

China to Show New Warships on Navy Anniversary China will showcase new warships, including nuclear submarines and destroyers, at a parade next week, marking the 70th anniversary of its navy’s founding, a senior army commander says.

Turkey Slams France for Hosting Syria’s Kurdish Militants Turkey condemned French President Emmanuel Macron’s hosting a delegation of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) whom Ankara considers as a "terrorist" group.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Escalating Economic Terrorism against Iran Shows US Panic, Desperation: FM

US Decision to End Iran Oil Waivers Intensifies Mideast Turmoil: China

Israel Apartheid State, Trump’s Deal Doomed: French US Envoy

Iran Displays Latest Military Hardware at National Army Day Parades

Pakistani PM Urges Closer Relations Ahead of Iran Visit

Terrorist Attacks Targeting Churches, Hotels in Sri Lanka Leave Over 207 Dead

North Korea Test-Fires New “Tactical Guided Weapon

Moscow-NATO Cooperation at its Last Station

Four Killed in Attack on Saudi Police Station

Saudi Regime Torturing Incarcerated Rohingya Muslims: Report

Terrorist Groups Seek to ‘Contaminate’ Tehran-Islamabad Ties: Iran Leader

US Escalates Pressure against Lebanese Hezbollah Movement

Sanders Calls for overriding Trump’s Veto of Yemen Resolution

Comedian Wins Ukraine’s Presidential Vote

Iran Eyes Beating US Ban Via Persian Gulf-Mediterranean Railroad

US Decision to End Iran Oil Waivers Intensifies Mideast Turmoil: China

Iran’s FM Urges World to Counter US Adventurism after IRGC Blacklisting

China to Show New Warships on Navy Anniversary

Iran Uncovered Identities of 290 CIA Spies: Intel Minister

Sudanese President Omar al Bashir Forced to Step Down: Reports

Russia to Counter US-Led NATO Warships Approaching its Coast: MP

Israeli Regime Forces Killed 11 Palestinian Kids in Since January

Egypt Pulls Out of US-Led ‘Arab NATO’ Initiative in Blow to Trump

Israel Regime Orchestrated Morsi’s Overthrow in Egypt: General

US Bans ICC Prosecutor Over Afghan War Crimes Probe

Iran’s Armed Forces Relief Aid to Flood-Hit Northern Region

Russia Vows Continued Support for Syria in War on Terrorism

Facebook Spent $22.6m in 2018 to Keep Zuckerberg Safe

Iran’s IRGC on US Terror List: Reasons, Consequences

US Regional Interests at Stake after IRGC Ban: Iranian Expert

Iraq Begins Trying 900 ISIS Suspects

Iran Blacklists US Forces in West Asia As Terrorist

Iran Eyes Beating US Ban Via Persian Gulf-Mediterranean Railroad

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Libya Crisis Drags on as Key Intl. Powers’ Interests Rule

Tuesday 23 April 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Libya Crisis Drags on as Key Intl. Powers’ Interests Rule

Related Content

Saudi Arabia Supported Libya’s Haftar in Push to Seize Capital: WSJ

Tension in Libya as General Haftar Forces Advance, UN Voices Concern

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Clashes continue in Libya under the shadow of the international inaction, as over the past few days forces of the so-called Libyan National Army (LNA) led by General Khalifa Haftar have launched a new wave of assault against capital Tripoli, the seat of the National Accord Government (NAG).

While the internationally-recognized government in Tripoli has repeatedly demanded the United Nations Security Council help to push for halt of the Haftar-led military campaign and almost all of the UNSC highlighted the need for the warring sides to end the violence and start peace dialogue, it seems that a rivalry between the UNSC permanent members, mainly Russia and the US, is the main hurdle ahead of a resolution to end the fighting.

US eyes expansion in the Mediterranean

As Khalifa Haftar, a remnant of the deposed regime of Muammar Gadhafi, led an operation to seize the capital in the northwest of the country, the US ordered the withdrawal of its forces from the North African country in what many view a blow to the National Accord Government, which set its eyes on Western military protection to thwart fast advances by LNA.

The US is one of others— the Israeli regime, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt— that is allied to the powerful general. The return of Haftar to the post-Gadhafi Libya was not possible without the US green light. He in the 1990s was arrested in Chad as a commander of the Libyan forces in the African country and was transferred to Pennsylvania. He returned to Libya in 2011, the year a NATO-assisted uprising brought down Gadhafi from his rule. When the tensions started in Libya, the general’s presence in Tobruk province in the country’s east was facilitated. After 8 years of the revolution, Haftar added to his power.

On the other side, US President Donald Trump is open to Haftar seizure of power in the war-devastated country. After all, Haftar can present an instrument to repress the Muslim Brotherhood forces and at the same time his military prestige and power will help him more effectively confront the militias and terrorist groups, like ISIS, active across the country. By supporting Haftar, White House can also retaliate Europe’s decline to support the Washington proposal to send Western troops to Syria. After the LNA advances towards the capital, Italy repeatedly asked the US government to pay further attention to the chaotic situation in Libya. Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina with an alliance to Trump, addressed the demands saying that any response to Italy's calls for intervention to stop Haftar forces should be returned by Rome’s deployment of forces to northeastern Syria.

Add to this Washington’s siding with the US regional allies, mainly Egypt. The White House is afraid that a decline to meet Cairo demands will lead to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s separation of ways from the Americans. The recent Egyptian president’s pullout of the US-sponsored Arab NATO initiative and establishment of contacts with Moscow stands as a root to this American appeasement. El-Sisi is unhappy to see the rise of an Islamist government in Libya similar to neighboring Tunisia, where the Muslim Brotherhood, blacklisted as a terrorist movement in Egypt, holds sway in the politics.

But most important of all, the increased clashes in Libya will mean the provision of Washington with a chance to boost its military presence in the Mediterranean Sea in competition against Russia and China. While Libya is burning in the home war, the US boosts its naval presence off North African coasts, where there are huge oil reserves. As an initial response to the rejuvenated Libya crisis, Washington dispatched its USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier to the Mediterranean.

Russia and cautious moves in Libya

Russia has treated the recent Libyan developments very cautiously. While it called for intra-Libyan dialogue, Moscow opposed a Britain-drafted UNSC resolution urging an end to the deadly confrontation. Moscow keeps contacts with warring sides.

Reports came out that in March, Wagner Group, a Russian paramilitary firm, sent 300 forces to Benghazi province, the second largest city and bastion of the LNA, to train the LNA fighters on use of artillery, tanks, ammunition, and drones. The deployment came after a meeting between Khalifa Haftar, Russian Demesne Minister Sergey Shoygu, and Yuri Prigogine, Wagner Group’s commander.

Haftar has under his control oilfields and this will allow him to constantly buy Russian arms. Additionally, because Haftar is supported by the Western and Arab actors, Russia cannot afford falling behind in the game.

Furthermore, closeness to Haftar can improve relations between Russia and the UAE, both backing Syria’s return to the Arab League. Syria’s membership was suspended shortly after the eruption of the internal crisis in 2011.

Still, Russia is not interested in Haftar's full domination on Tripoli. Kremlin holds close ties with the NAG and if the general’s campaign fails to meet its goals, then the tendency for the Russian mediation in the Libyan crisis will rise.

To realize this ambitious profile in Libya, Russia has established a Libya contact group, with its task being the facilitation of intra-Libyan negotiations. On February 16, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, stated that Moscow was considering hosting a “comprehensive dialogue conference” for the sake of Libya peace. She declined to specify any date for the event, however.

Russia’s mediation in Libya peace talks will improve its international prestige and Moscow will be highlighted as a power in the new global order for its help to stabilization of the Mediterranean. Some analysts suggest that the Russian President Vladimir Putin is influenced by thoughts of Yevgeny Primakov, the Soviet-era Prime Minister of Russia, and considers West Asia the key confrontation setting where he can take on the US and restore the fallen Soviet empire’s magnificence. That was the serious motivation for him to strongly enter Syria conflict, they add.

To conclude, the silence of the global powers, mixed with a wary waiting to see where things in Libya go, beside the massive financial and military support presented to Haftar by the regional actors, will practically leave the efforts to halt clashes desperate.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Libya US Russia Haftar Clashes

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Palestinian Protesters with Amputated Limbs Due to Israeli Fire Rally to Condemn Zionists Crimes
Death Toll From Sri Lanka Deadly Attacks Nears 300
Druze Based in Israeli-occupied Golan Heights Mark Syrias Independence Day
Protesters Call for Civilian Rule in Sudan
Palestinian Protesters with Amputated Limbs Due to Israeli Fire Rally to Condemn Zionists Crimes

Palestinian Protesters with Amputated Limbs Due to Israeli Fire Rally to Condemn Zionists Crimes

Sudanese Artists Commemorate Bashirs Ouster
48 Palestinians Injured in Israeli Regime Crackdown on Gaza Protests
Palestinians Rally in Solidarity with Political Prisoners in Israeli Jails
Yemeni Ansarullah Forces Unveil New Domestically-Made Ballistic Missile