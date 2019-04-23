US Sanctions Iran Oil Due to Regional Failure

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 24 April 2019

Editor's Choice

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

News

Escalating Economic Terrorism against Iran Shows US Panic, Desperation: FM

Escalating Economic Terrorism against Iran Shows US Panic, Desperation: FM

Iran slammed the US decision end sanctions waivers it granted to some importers of Iranian oil, saying intensifying economic pressure campaign against the Iranian people reveals Washington’s “panic” and “desperation”.

US Decision to End Iran Oil Waivers Intensifies Mideast Turmoil: China China has voiced its firm opposition to Trump administration’s decision to end sanctions waivers it granted to some importers of Iranian oil, saying that it will fuel the “turmoil” in the troubled West Asia and in the global energy markets.

Israel Apartheid State, Trump’s Deal Doomed: French US Envoy Outgoing French Ambassador to the US, Gérard Araud, criticized Israel I regime as an “apartheid state”, adding that US President Donald Trump’s “deal of the century,” aimed at resolving the decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine, looks dead in the water.

N Korea Leader to Visit Russia to Meet Putin: Report According to the North Korean Central News Agency, Kim Jong-un reportedly is set to visit Russia in the near future to meet President Putin, in what would be the first meeting of the two heads of state.

Sri Lanka Police Arrest 40 as Death Toll from Sunday Blasts Reaches 310 Sri Lankan police have arrested 40 people, in connection with deadly attacks on churches and luxury hotels on Sunday

US Escalates Pressure against Lebanese Hezbollah Movement In yet another step towards intensifying pressure campaign against Hezbollah, The United States has offered a reward of up to $10 million dollars in return for information about the Lebanese resistance movement’s finances.

Sanders Calls for overriding Trump’s Veto of Yemen Resolution Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders has called on the US Congress to override President Donald Trump’s veto against a congressional resolution directing the removal of American forces from the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen.

Saudi, UAE’s Strategic Spots within Our Missiles’ Reach: Ansarullah Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement warned on Monday it can hit “strategic targets” in Saudi Arabia and its closest regional ally the United Arab Emirates, unless the invaders observe a UN-brokered ceasefire.

Terrorist Groups Seek to ‘Contaminate’ Tehran-Islamabad Ties: Iran Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Monday terrorist groups backed by enemies of Iran and Pakistan seek to cause tension in the two neighbor countries’ relations.

Saudi, UAE to Send $3 Billion Aid to Sudan’s New Junta Amid Protests Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have announced on Sunday a joint package of aid worth $3 billion for Sudan, where military leaders seized power from President Omar al-Bashir last week.

Seven Suicide Bombers Carried out Sri Lanka Attacks, Intl Network Involved: Officials Sri Lanka Authorities say seven suicide bombers took part in the attacks on churches and luxury hotels on Sunday that killed 290 people and wounded more than 500.

Comedian Wins Ukraine’s Presidential Vote Volodymyr Zelensky, a Television Comic, has won Ukraine’s presidential runoff vote, defeating incumbent President Petro Poroshenko with more than 73 percent of the vote against about 25, according to official preliminary results.

Sri Lanka Lifts Curfew after Bomb Attacks Kill 290 Sri Lanka lifted a curfew on Monday, after a string of bombings killed 290 people and injured about 500 others on Easter Sunday.

Iran’s Leader Appoints New IRGC Top Commander Leader of the Islamic Revolution has appointed Hossein Salami, as the new chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)

Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan Arrives in Iran for Landmark Visit Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Iran for a landmark visit aimed at boosting ties between the two neighboring countries.

Iran Slams Deadly Terrorist Attacks in Sri Lanka Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has condemned today’s deadly terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka

Four Killed in Attack on Saudi Police Station Four people have been killed as an attack on a police station in Saudi Arabia’s central Riyadh province.

Terrorist Attacks Targeting Churches, Hotels in Sri Lanka Leave Over 207 Dead At least 207 have been killed following several explosions targeting churches and hotels in Sri Lanka.

China to Show New Warships on Navy Anniversary China will showcase new warships, including nuclear submarines and destroyers, at a parade next week, marking the 70th anniversary of its navy’s founding, a senior army commander says.

Turkey Slams France for Hosting Syria’s Kurdish Militants Turkey condemned French President Emmanuel Macron’s hosting a delegation of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) whom Ankara considers as a "terrorist" group.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Escalating Economic Terrorism against Iran Shows US Panic, Desperation: FM

US Decision to End Iran Oil Waivers Intensifies Mideast Turmoil: China

Israel Apartheid State, Trump’s Deal Doomed: French US Envoy

Iran Displays Latest Military Hardware at National Army Day Parades

Pakistani PM Urges Closer Relations Ahead of Iran Visit

Terrorist Attacks Targeting Churches, Hotels in Sri Lanka Leave Over 207 Dead

North Korea Test-Fires New “Tactical Guided Weapon

Moscow-NATO Cooperation at its Last Station

Four Killed in Attack on Saudi Police Station

Saudi Regime Torturing Incarcerated Rohingya Muslims: Report

Terrorist Groups Seek to ‘Contaminate’ Tehran-Islamabad Ties: Iran Leader

US Escalates Pressure against Lebanese Hezbollah Movement

Sanders Calls for overriding Trump’s Veto of Yemen Resolution

Comedian Wins Ukraine’s Presidential Vote

Iran Eyes Beating US Ban Via Persian Gulf-Mediterranean Railroad

US Decision to End Iran Oil Waivers Intensifies Mideast Turmoil: China

Iran’s FM Urges World to Counter US Adventurism after IRGC Blacklisting

China to Show New Warships on Navy Anniversary

Iran Uncovered Identities of 290 CIA Spies: Intel Minister

Sudanese President Omar al Bashir Forced to Step Down: Reports

Russia to Counter US-Led NATO Warships Approaching its Coast: MP

Israeli Regime Forces Killed 11 Palestinian Kids in Since January

Egypt Pulls Out of US-Led ‘Arab NATO’ Initiative in Blow to Trump

Israel Regime Orchestrated Morsi’s Overthrow in Egypt: General

US Bans ICC Prosecutor Over Afghan War Crimes Probe

Iran’s Armed Forces Relief Aid to Flood-Hit Northern Region

Russia Vows Continued Support for Syria in War on Terrorism

Facebook Spent $22.6m in 2018 to Keep Zuckerberg Safe

Iran’s IRGC on US Terror List: Reasons, Consequences

US Regional Interests at Stake after IRGC Ban: Iranian Expert

Iraq Begins Trying 900 ISIS Suspects

Iran Blacklists US Forces in West Asia As Terrorist

Iran Eyes Beating US Ban Via Persian Gulf-Mediterranean Railroad

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Interview

US Sanctions Iran Oil Due to Regional Failure

Tuesday 23 April 2019
 
 
 
 
 
US Sanctions Iran Oil Due to Regional Failure

Related Content

US Decision to End Iran Oil Waivers Intensifies Mideast Turmoil: China

Iran Vows to Defend Oil Shipments after Israeli Regime Threats

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday stated that Washington will not renew the waivers to major Iran oil customers after their expiration, adding that from now on those not following the ban on the Iranian crude will face tough economic sanctions. Responding to the hostile stance, Iran called the ban totally illegal and warned about the “grave and destabilizing” consequences of the White House decision.

Alwaght has talked to Mohammad Ali Sadeghi, an energy expert, and Husein Hanizadeh, a political analyst, asking them what Trump administration’s latest move against Tehran will mean.

Alwaght asked Mr Sadeghi that how capable the US is to force to zero the Iranian oil exports, having in mind that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have expressed readiness to make up for the shortage in the market.

Mr Sadeghi replied that it is not possible for Washington to push to zero the Iranian oil supplies for a couple of reasons.

“First, I should tell you that oil is a strategic product and Iran certainly finds buyers to its oil. For example, the US is the largest consumer of Venezuelan oil. When Washington sanctioned Caracas, it had to find alternatives to the Venezuelan crude. Before D’Amato sanctions came into effect, Iran was exporting around 800 oil barrel every day to the US. When the ban was implemented in 1997, Iran shifted its course and sent its oil to the European customers.”

One important way is offering cheap oil to foreign customers, according to the Iranian energy expert. “The cost of oil production per barrel in the North Sea is $17, in Russia $30, and for the US shale oil $70,” he went on, adding that “this is while the cost of crude production for Iran in the Persian Gulf oilfields is only $5.”

An important thing, he continued, is that it is not that easy to find an alternative for the Iranian oil by the major customers of Tehran. The refineries and oil terminals of the Iranian oil customers need structural and of course costly changes to their facilities in order to customize them to new oil. This adds to the complexity of the matter. “In fact, the US by making such a show move seeks to prevent possible volatilities in the oil markets.”

Should China obey the US sanctions regime, it has to face over $2 billion in damages. The past experiences prove that Beijing has never been fully accordant with the US anti-Tehran sanctions as Washington leaders hoped. “At the time being, the big Chinese energy companies, mainly the state-run ones, may dither over whether to buy the Iranian oil anymore, but the smaller and private companies which have no large-scale business ties with the US will negotiate discounted oil purchases from Iran.”

Alwaght asked Mr Sadeghi for a comment on the repercussions of the anti-Iranian step on the global oil markets. He said that apparently there would be influences on the oil market. For now, the average price for OPEC oil barrel is $72. The market is witnessing its volatility taking effects from a set of factors like imbalance of demand and supply, the seasonal conditions, and the major oil consumers’ economic slowdown. “If the US wants to take a dramatic measure against the Iranian oil exports, the oil prices will definitely rise.”

“Last week, White House added to its terror list Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) while it is an official military. And now it seeks to block Iran’s oil sales. What do you think is the goal behind the new wave of the US pressure campaign?” Alwaght asked Mr HaniZadeh.

The expert responded that Americans gradually intensify the pressures on Tehran majorly because Washington’s policies in Syria and Iraq have met their failure. The US has now embarked on more aggressive policies using such regional instruments as Saudi Arabia and the Israeli regime all to change the region’s geographical and political map for the good of its, and Tel Aviv’s, interests.

“The reality is that Iran’s active presence in the regional cases like Syria and Iraq foiled Washington’s plans. Now the US regional position is in its nadir. The Americans have to, unavoidably, pay a high price to change the regional conditions. They find Iran the main source of their regional schemes’ failure.”

Trump’s unilateral pullout of the nuclear deal with Iran, Mr Hanizadeh went on, was to pave the way for foisting new sanctions on Iran while the American administration was desperate to see the international atmosphere reject to side with it in its destabilizing policies. Through breach of international law and use of power, Trump strives to make other international actors patrons to its anti-Tehran policies in a hope to close the doors of global business to Iran. “This policy will fail in the long run because Iran has many cards to play against the embargo.”

Touching on the reaction of the major customers of Iran's oil to the waiver halt, Mr Hanizardeh responded: “China is a country with little interest to engage in the international disputes. It tries to move along with Washington to allow its decades-long economic growth to continue. Beijing’s policies are ancillary to China’s economic priorities. With regard to the huge volume of China-US trade, the Chinese are not expected to resist the White House sanctions. Still, there are some countries like India, South Korea, and Turkey that need Iranian oil. They will have their own channels to do business with Iran and buy oil from it.”

Asked about the Iranian solutions in the face of the oil embargo, Mr Hanizadeh asserted that Iran has its own mechanism to deal with the unilateral ban. “It works with the European Union within the nuclear deal path. Also, it does business with regional countries like Iraq, Turkey, Pakistan, India, and Afghanistan. Russia can also be a significant trade and energy partner to Iran. So, with regard to the tactics Iran has already designed to confront the ban, Washington is far from managing to bring Iran to knees using oil embargo.” 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Oil Ban Iran Waivers Customers

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Palestinian Protesters with Amputated Limbs Due to Israeli Fire Rally to Condemn Zionists Crimes
Death Toll From Sri Lanka Deadly Attacks Nears 300
Druze Based in Israeli-occupied Golan Heights Mark Syrias Independence Day
Protesters Call for Civilian Rule in Sudan
Palestinian Protesters with Amputated Limbs Due to Israeli Fire Rally to Condemn Zionists Crimes

Palestinian Protesters with Amputated Limbs Due to Israeli Fire Rally to Condemn Zionists Crimes

Sudanese Artists Commemorate Bashirs Ouster
48 Palestinians Injured in Israeli Regime Crackdown on Gaza Protests
Palestinians Rally in Solidarity with Political Prisoners in Israeli Jails
Yemeni Ansarullah Forces Unveil New Domestically-Made Ballistic Missile