US Decision to End Iran Oil Waivers Intensifies Mideast Turmoil: China

Alwaght- China has voiced its firm opposition to Trump administration's decision to end sanctions waivers it granted to some importers of Iranian oil, saying that it will fuel the “turmoil” in the troubled West Asia and in the global energy markets.

“China firmly opposes the US implementation of unilateral sanctions and its so-called long-armed jurisdiction,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters on Tuesday.

In a statement issued on Monday, the White House said US President Donald Trump has decided not to reissue waivers that allow eight countries to buy Iranian oil without facing US sanctions when they expire in May.

Shuang said such a move will “intensify the turmoil in the West Asia and the turmoil in the international energy market.”

The Chinese diplomat said that normal interactions between Iran and other countries are “reasonable and lawful” and deserve respect and protection.

Describing the move as a violation of the Asian country’s interests, Shuang said China, a major importer of Iranian crude, would continue efforts to safeguard its companies’ interests.

Iran has said it considers no value and credit for US sanctions waivers and is in touch with its foreign partners, including Europeans and neighbors, to counter any adverse consequences of the US bans, which were reimposed on Iran last year after Washington abandoned the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal.

The latest US measure against Iran sent oil prices to new highs.

The international Brent crude oil benchmark rose to more than $74 a barrel in trading on Monday, the highest since November 2018.