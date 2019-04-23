Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 23 April 2019

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

N Korea Leader to Visit Russia to Meet Putin: Report

According to the North Korean Central News Agency, Kim Jong-un reportedly is set to visit Russia in the near future to meet President Putin, in what would be the first meeting of the two heads of state.

Sri Lanka Police Arrest 40 as Death Toll from Sunday Blasts Reaches 310 Sri Lankan police have arrested 40 people, in connection with deadly attacks on churches and luxury hotels on Sunday

US Escalates Pressure against Lebanese Hezbollah Movement In yet another step towards intensifying pressure campaign against Hezbollah, The United States has offered a reward of up to $10 million dollars in return for information about the Lebanese resistance movement’s finances.

Sanders Calls for overriding Trump’s Veto of Yemen Resolution Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders has called on the US Congress to override President Donald Trump’s veto against a congressional resolution directing the removal of American forces from the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen.

Saudi, UAE’s Strategic Spots within Our Missiles’ Reach: Ansarullah Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement warned on Monday it can hit “strategic targets” in Saudi Arabia and its closest regional ally the United Arab Emirates, unless the invaders observe a UN-brokered ceasefire.

Terrorist Groups Seek to ‘Contaminate’ Tehran-Islamabad Ties: Iran Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Monday terrorist groups backed by enemies of Iran and Pakistan seek to cause tension in the two neighbor countries’ relations.

Saudi, UAE to Send $3 Billion Aid to Sudan’s New Junta Amid Protests Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have announced on Sunday a joint package of aid worth $3 billion for Sudan, where military leaders seized power from President Omar al-Bashir last week.

Seven Suicide Bombers Carried out Sri Lanka Attacks, Intl Network Involved: Officials Sri Lanka Authorities say seven suicide bombers took part in the attacks on churches and luxury hotels on Sunday that killed 290 people and wounded more than 500.

Comedian Wins Ukraine’s Presidential Vote Volodymyr Zelensky, a Television Comic, has won Ukraine’s presidential runoff vote, defeating incumbent President Petro Poroshenko with more than 73 percent of the vote against about 25, according to official preliminary results.

Sri Lanka Lifts Curfew after Bomb Attacks Kill 290 Sri Lanka lifted a curfew on Monday, after a string of bombings killed 290 people and injured about 500 others on Easter Sunday.

Iran’s Leader Appoints New IRGC Top Commander Leader of the Islamic Revolution has appointed Hossein Salami, as the new chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)

Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan Arrives in Iran for Landmark Visit Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Iran for a landmark visit aimed at boosting ties between the two neighboring countries.

Iran Slams Deadly Terrorist Attacks in Sri Lanka Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has condemned today’s deadly terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka

Four Killed in Attack on Saudi Police Station Four people have been killed as an attack on a police station in Saudi Arabia’s central Riyadh province.

Terrorist Attacks Targeting Churches, Hotels in Sri Lanka Leave Over 207 Dead At least 207 have been killed following several explosions targeting churches and hotels in Sri Lanka.

China to Show New Warships on Navy Anniversary China will showcase new warships, including nuclear submarines and destroyers, at a parade next week, marking the 70th anniversary of its navy’s founding, a senior army commander says.

Turkey Slams France for Hosting Syria’s Kurdish Militants Turkey condemned French President Emmanuel Macron’s hosting a delegation of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) whom Ankara considers as a "terrorist" group.

Huawei Funded by Chinese State Security: CIA Claims US spy agency has accused Chinese technology giant, Huawei, of being funded by the country’s state security, The Times newspaper reported on Saturday.

Oxfam Warns of ‘Massive Resurgence of Cholera’ in Yemen Yemen is facing “massive resurgence of cholera” amid an escalation of violence in the war-torn state, and ahead of the rainy season, which is expected to accelerate the spread of the disease, warned Oxfam International, a confederation of 20 independent charitable organizations.

Iran Uncovered Identities of 290 CIA Spies: Intel Minister Iran has identified 290 CIA agents across different countries, forcing the US to form a special committee to reassess its cloak-and-dagger operations

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Sri Lanka Police Arrest 40 as Death Toll from Sunday Blasts Reaches 310

Tuesday 23 April 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- Sri Lankan police have arrested 40 people, in connection with deadly attacks on churches and luxury hotels on Sunday.  

All of the individuals arrested are Sri Lankan, including a driver of a van used in one of the suicide bombings. The death toll from the spate of attacks has climbed to 310, police reported. About 500 others have been injured. The Sri Lankan tourism minister, John Amaratunga, said that at least 39 foreigners were among the dead. Those countries that have confirmed their citizens were killed include Australia, Britain, China, Japan, Portugal and the United States.

In the wake of the assaults, the government has declared a state of emergency and launched a hunt for the attackers, believed to be members of a radical group called National Thowfeek Jamaath.

More explosions rocked parts of the country on Monday, and while no new casualties were reported, the blasts racked already strained nerves.

 

 

 

Sri Lanka Terrorist Attacks Police

