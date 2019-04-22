New Israeli Security Doctrine: Principles, Challenges

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

N Korea Leader to Visit Russia to Meet Putin: Report

N Korea Leader to Visit Russia to Meet Putin: Report

According to the North Korean Central News Agency, Kim Jong-un reportedly is set to visit Russia in the near future to meet President Putin, in what would be the first meeting of the two heads of state.

Sri Lanka Police Arrest 40 as Death Toll from Sunday Blasts Reaches 310 Sri Lankan police have arrested 40 people, in connection with deadly attacks on churches and luxury hotels on Sunday

US Escalates Pressure against Lebanese Hezbollah Movement In yet another step towards intensifying pressure campaign against Hezbollah, The United States has offered a reward of up to $10 million dollars in return for information about the Lebanese resistance movement’s finances.

Sanders Calls for overriding Trump’s Veto of Yemen Resolution Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders has called on the US Congress to override President Donald Trump’s veto against a congressional resolution directing the removal of American forces from the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen.

Saudi, UAE’s Strategic Spots within Our Missiles’ Reach: Ansarullah Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement warned on Monday it can hit “strategic targets” in Saudi Arabia and its closest regional ally the United Arab Emirates, unless the invaders observe a UN-brokered ceasefire.

Terrorist Groups Seek to ‘Contaminate’ Tehran-Islamabad Ties: Iran Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Monday terrorist groups backed by enemies of Iran and Pakistan seek to cause tension in the two neighbor countries’ relations.

Saudi, UAE to Send $3 Billion Aid to Sudan’s New Junta Amid Protests Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have announced on Sunday a joint package of aid worth $3 billion for Sudan, where military leaders seized power from President Omar al-Bashir last week.

Seven Suicide Bombers Carried out Sri Lanka Attacks, Intl Network Involved: Officials Sri Lanka Authorities say seven suicide bombers took part in the attacks on churches and luxury hotels on Sunday that killed 290 people and wounded more than 500.

Comedian Wins Ukraine’s Presidential Vote Volodymyr Zelensky, a Television Comic, has won Ukraine’s presidential runoff vote, defeating incumbent President Petro Poroshenko with more than 73 percent of the vote against about 25, according to official preliminary results.

Sri Lanka Lifts Curfew after Bomb Attacks Kill 290 Sri Lanka lifted a curfew on Monday, after a string of bombings killed 290 people and injured about 500 others on Easter Sunday.

Iran’s Leader Appoints New IRGC Top Commander Leader of the Islamic Revolution has appointed Hossein Salami, as the new chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)

Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan Arrives in Iran for Landmark Visit Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Iran for a landmark visit aimed at boosting ties between the two neighboring countries.

Iran Slams Deadly Terrorist Attacks in Sri Lanka Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has condemned today’s deadly terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka

Four Killed in Attack on Saudi Police Station Four people have been killed as an attack on a police station in Saudi Arabia’s central Riyadh province.

Terrorist Attacks Targeting Churches, Hotels in Sri Lanka Leave Over 207 Dead At least 207 have been killed following several explosions targeting churches and hotels in Sri Lanka.

China to Show New Warships on Navy Anniversary China will showcase new warships, including nuclear submarines and destroyers, at a parade next week, marking the 70th anniversary of its navy’s founding, a senior army commander says.

Turkey Slams France for Hosting Syria’s Kurdish Militants Turkey condemned French President Emmanuel Macron’s hosting a delegation of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) whom Ankara considers as a "terrorist" group.

Huawei Funded by Chinese State Security: CIA Claims US spy agency has accused Chinese technology giant, Huawei, of being funded by the country’s state security, The Times newspaper reported on Saturday.

Oxfam Warns of ‘Massive Resurgence of Cholera’ in Yemen Yemen is facing “massive resurgence of cholera” amid an escalation of violence in the war-torn state, and ahead of the rainy season, which is expected to accelerate the spread of the disease, warned Oxfam International, a confederation of 20 independent charitable organizations.

Iran Uncovered Identities of 290 CIA Spies: Intel Minister Iran has identified 290 CIA agents across different countries, forcing the US to form a special committee to reassess its cloak-and-dagger operations

undefined
undefined
undefined
undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
New Israeli Security Doctrine: Principles, Challenges

Monday 22 April 2019
 
 
 
 
 
New Israeli Security Doctrine: Principles, Challenges
Alwaght- The Israeli national security doctrine which is advocated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is back to the surface again. The draft document is the second attempt by Tel Aviv officials in the 70-year history of the regime to design a comprehensive national security strategy. So far, various Israeli cabinets adopted their security and military policies based on the doctrine of David Ben-Gurion, the first Israeli Prime Minister, dubbed the Alliance of Periphery or periphery doctrine.

For the first time, Netanyahu told of his new doctrine in mid-August 2018. However, the special situation inside the Israeli regime including the collapse of his cabinet that triggered early parliamentary elections drove the plan out of his agenda priority. But now that he has won the Knesset elections and weathered a certain fall, he has time and opportunity to raise his doctrine anew.

The PM office has announced the plan a classified document, adding that Netanyahu will soon send copies of it to the intelligence services, the military, Mossad and home security agency Shin Bet.

New security doctrine’s principles

First, the new doctrine is essentially a root change of the concept of the Israeli security and represents new understanding of the international atmosphere, mainly the US view of the Israeli regime.

Today, Tel Aviv has established military-intelligence relations with some of the world countries, especially those in the vicinity of its arch-opponent the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Persian Gulf, Eurasia, and the Indian Peninsula.

So, Tel Aviv knows that it no longer needs periphery doctrine. Economic, military, and intelligence successes, the Arab compromising of the Palestinian rights, the US and other global powers’ support to the regime embolden its leaders to ignore the United Nations Security Council’s resolutions. All these developments motivate an update of the national security doctrine.

Second, the doctrine is a brazen attempt to transform Israeli national power. Netanyahu, for example, is seeking foreign investment in the internet network to become a regional cyber-power. In fact, the “security 2030” concept, under examination and implementation over the past two years, addresses such issues as regional threats which Tel Aviv thinks will possibly face it in the next decade. As part of the doctrine, Israelis move to improve their cyber-security, defensive power, missile defense range, and the security protection.

Third, the new doctrine marks an essential change in Tel Aviv's policy regarding the Palestinians in which the Israeli leader closes eyes to the two-state solution and the principle of land for peace. The new doctrine is, in fact, reinforcement for systematic racism present in the newly-enacted Jewish State Law. So, the Palestinians should expect a tougher apartheid system in which their right to return home will be completely ignored.

Fourth, the new doctrine will encourage further investment on multi-layer air defense systems to deter larger barrage of missiles targeting the internal Israeli front that in case of war will be an aim to rockets, ballistic missiles, and complicated air assaults. Netanyahu once in a comment said that the new doctrine will increase the demand for bigger defense spending in the next decade. Media leaks suggest that the Israeli intelligence community’s budget will gradually reach 6 percent of its GDP. According to the strategy, about $1 billion a year will be added to the Shin Bet and Mossad annual budgets. Further reports suggest that when the Israeli GDP reaches $500 billion, the defense spending will be reviewed anew. The Israeli regime’s gross domestic product in 2017 reached $347.8 billion. It is expected that during the next decade, Israeli military spending reaches $27 billion.

Challenges ahead

While some inside the occupied territories consider the Netanyahu plan a transformational approach to the Israeli security, the critics find it a show gesture rather than a pragmatic move for the sake of the Israeli security.

First, Just unlike Ben-Gurion’s doctrine, Netanyahu’s has not consulted the former and present security and defense officials of the regime. It is only under examination in the Knesset’s Security and Foreign Committee, as well as a joint Mossad-Shin Bet committee.

Second, some critics argue that the doctrine will be more beneficial to Netanyahu’s political position than to the Israeli home security. In fact Netanyahu wants to rule up to 2030 using the strategy.

The third challenge is the costs of the strategy. At the time being, the Israeli military spending is larger than many Western countries. However, Tel Aviv has so far failed to fully stabilize its home front. It has always demanded help from the US to face security challenges. Additionally, the strategy does not suit the Israeli economic situation. For example, the Israeli finance ministry reported that in November 2018 the gross national product (GNP) suffered a 3.6 percent deficit up from the 2.6 percent in November 2017.

From another aspect, some experts call the doctrine incomplete, suggesting that introducing such a doctrine only spreads fear among the citizens and is meant to overshadow criticisms surrounding the Likud-led cabinet’s poor economic performance and increase in unemployment and decrease in public welfare. They suggest that this would mean that through the new doctrine the people will be put at the military’s service and not vice versa.

