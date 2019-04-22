Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 22 April 2019

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

Seven Suicide Bombers Carried out Sri Lanka Attacks, Intl Network Involved: Officials

Seven Suicide Bombers Carried out Sri Lanka Attacks, Intl Network Involved: Officials

Sri Lanka Authorities say seven suicide bombers took part in the attacks on churches and luxury hotels on Sunday that killed 290 people and wounded more than 500.

Comedian Wins Ukraine’s Presidential Vote Volodymyr Zelensky, a Television Comic, has won Ukraine’s presidential runoff vote, defeating incumbent President Petro Poroshenko with more than 73 percent of the vote against about 25, according to official preliminary results.

Sri Lanka Lifts Curfew after Bomb Attacks Kill 290 Sri Lanka lifted a curfew on Monday, after a string of bombings killed 290 people and injured about 500 others on Easter Sunday.

Iran’s Leader Appoints New IRGC Top Commander Leader of the Islamic Revolution has appointed Hossein Salami, as the new chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)

Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan Arrives in Iran for Landmark Visit Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Iran for a landmark visit aimed at boosting ties between the two neighboring countries.

Iran Slams Deadly Terrorist Attacks in Sri Lanka Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has condemned today’s deadly terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka

Four Killed in Attack on Saudi Police Station Four people have been killed as an attack on a police station in Saudi Arabia’s central Riyadh province.

Terrorist Attacks Targeting Churches, Hotels in Sri Lanka Leave Over 207 Dead At least 207 have been killed following several explosions targeting churches and hotels in Sri Lanka.

China to Show New Warships on Navy Anniversary China will showcase new warships, including nuclear submarines and destroyers, at a parade next week, marking the 70th anniversary of its navy’s founding, a senior army commander says.

Turkey Slams France for Hosting Syria’s Kurdish Militants Turkey condemned French President Emmanuel Macron’s hosting a delegation of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) whom Ankara considers as a "terrorist" group.

Huawei Funded by Chinese State Security: CIA Claims US spy agency has accused Chinese technology giant, Huawei, of being funded by the country’s state security, The Times newspaper reported on Saturday.

Oxfam Warns of ‘Massive Resurgence of Cholera’ in Yemen Yemen is facing “massive resurgence of cholera” amid an escalation of violence in the war-torn state, and ahead of the rainy season, which is expected to accelerate the spread of the disease, warned Oxfam International, a confederation of 20 independent charitable organizations.

Iran Uncovered Identities of 290 CIA Spies: Intel Minister Iran has identified 290 CIA agents across different countries, forcing the US to form a special committee to reassess its cloak-and-dagger operations

North Korea Test-Fires New “Tactical Guided Weapon North Korean has test-fired a new type of “tactical guided weapon,” the country’s state media reported,

Saudi Regime Torturing Incarcerated Rohingya Muslims: Report The Saudi regime is torturing hundreds of Rohingya detainees to force them to end a hunger strike they have staged

France Blamed for Inciting Libya Violence by Backing Haftar Libya’s internationally recognized government is blaming France for inciting current acts of violence being witnessed in the north African state.

Pakistani PM Urges Closer Relations Ahead of Iran Visit Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan says his country attaches great importance to its ties with Iran,

Iran Displays Latest Military Hardware at National Army Day Parades National Army Day has been marked across Iran with large-scale military parades displaying the country’s latest military hardware.

14 Killed in Pakistan’s Balochistan Province Terrorist Attack At least 14 passengers in Pakistan’s southwestern restive Balochistan Province have been killed during a terrorist attack on Thursday morning.

Iran’s FM Urges World to Counter US Adventurism after IRGC Blacklisting Iran warns of repercussions after US designation of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps as a terrorist organization, urging global action against US adventurism.

Comedian Wins Ukraine’s Presidential Vote

Monday 22 April 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Comedian Wins Ukraine’s Presidential Vote
Alwaght- Volodymyr Zelensky, a Television Comic, has won Ukraine's presidential runoff vote, defeating incumbent President Petro Poroshenko with more than 73 percent of the vote against about 25, according to official preliminary results.

Poroshenko conceded defeat on Sunday at a press conference minutes after the exit polls were announced, saying he would help the new president prepare for the role between the official announcement of the election results and his inauguration.

"Next month, I will leave the office of the head of state. This is the decision of the majority of Ukrainian people. I accept this decision. I am leaving the office, but I want to highlight that I am not leaving politics. I will fight for Ukraine," he said.

"My team and I are ready to support the president in everything that gets us close to the European Union and NATO. And between the official announcement of election results and his inauguration, I am ready to spend any length of time without any restrictions on helping the new president get up to speed," said Poroshenko.

Zelensky, the star of the Servant of the People television sitcom, where he fights corruption as a teacher-turned-president, benefited from the Ukrainians' fatigue of mainstream politicians.

Zelensky will inherit a massive to-do list for a country that is in the midst of a simmering conflict with Russia and has fallen to become one of the poorest countries in Europe, and confronts perceptions of corruption.

As such, Zelensky will likely enjoy an extremely short honeymoon in which to prove that he can ably translate his comedic, on-air persona into a living, breathing president with substantial decision-making powers over foreign affairs, defense, intelligence, and in appointing the nation's top prosecutor.

