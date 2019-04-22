Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 22 April 2019

Sri Lanka Lifts Curfew after Bomb Attacks Kill 290

Sri Lanka Lifts Curfew after Bomb Attacks Kill 290

Sri Lanka lifted a curfew on Monday, after a string of bombings killed 290 people and injured about 500 others on Easter Sunday.

Iran’s Leader Appoints New IRGC Top Commander Leader of the Islamic Revolution has appointed Hossein Salami, as the new chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)

Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan Arrives in Iran for Landmark Visit Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Iran for a landmark visit aimed at boosting ties between the two neighboring countries.

Iran Slams Deadly Terrorist Attacks in Sri Lanka Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has condemned today’s deadly terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka

Four Killed in Attack on Saudi Police Station Four people have been killed as an attack on a police station in Saudi Arabia’s central Riyadh province.

Terrorist Attacks Targeting Churches, Hotels in Sri Lanka Leave Over 207 Dead At least 207 have been killed following several explosions targeting churches and hotels in Sri Lanka.

China to Show New Warships on Navy Anniversary China will showcase new warships, including nuclear submarines and destroyers, at a parade next week, marking the 70th anniversary of its navy’s founding, a senior army commander says.

Turkey Slams France for Hosting Syria’s Kurdish Militants Turkey condemned French President Emmanuel Macron’s hosting a delegation of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) whom Ankara considers as a "terrorist" group.

Huawei Funded by Chinese State Security: CIA Claims US spy agency has accused Chinese technology giant, Huawei, of being funded by the country’s state security, The Times newspaper reported on Saturday.

Oxfam Warns of ‘Massive Resurgence of Cholera’ in Yemen Yemen is facing “massive resurgence of cholera” amid an escalation of violence in the war-torn state, and ahead of the rainy season, which is expected to accelerate the spread of the disease, warned Oxfam International, a confederation of 20 independent charitable organizations.

Iran Uncovered Identities of 290 CIA Spies: Intel Minister Iran has identified 290 CIA agents across different countries, forcing the US to form a special committee to reassess its cloak-and-dagger operations

North Korea Test-Fires New “Tactical Guided Weapon North Korean has test-fired a new type of “tactical guided weapon,” the country’s state media reported,

Saudi Regime Torturing Incarcerated Rohingya Muslims: Report The Saudi regime is torturing hundreds of Rohingya detainees to force them to end a hunger strike they have staged

France Blamed for Inciting Libya Violence by Backing Haftar Libya’s internationally recognized government is blaming France for inciting current acts of violence being witnessed in the north African state.

Pakistani PM Urges Closer Relations Ahead of Iran Visit Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan says his country attaches great importance to its ties with Iran,

Iran Displays Latest Military Hardware at National Army Day Parades National Army Day has been marked across Iran with large-scale military parades displaying the country’s latest military hardware.

14 Killed in Pakistan’s Balochistan Province Terrorist Attack At least 14 passengers in Pakistan’s southwestern restive Balochistan Province have been killed during a terrorist attack on Thursday morning.

Iran’s FM Urges World to Counter US Adventurism after IRGC Blacklisting Iran warns of repercussions after US designation of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps as a terrorist organization, urging global action against US adventurism.

Iran’s Armed Forces Role in War on ISIS cannot be Ignored: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the role of Iran’s Armed Forces in combating ISIS terrorist group cannot be ignored.

Iraqi PM Rejects US Claim about IRGC Role in Iraqi Economy Iraq’s Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi rejected as lie a recent US claim that Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) plays a part in the Arab country’s economic affairs.

Sri Lanka Lifts Curfew after Bomb Attacks Kill 290

Monday 22 April 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Sri Lanka Lifts Curfew after Bomb Attacks Kill 290
Alwaght- Sri Lanka lifted a curfew on Monday, after a string of bombings killed 290 people and injured about 500 others on Easter Sunday.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks on two churches and four hotels in and around Colombo, the capital of predominantly Buddhist Sri Lanka, and a third church on the country’s northeast coast.

However, authorities have already detained at least 24 suspects in connection with the investigation and continue to hunt for those associated with the attacks.

There were fears the attacks could spark a renewal of communal violence, with police reporting late on Sunday there had been a petrol bomb attack on a mosque in the northwest and arson attacks on two shops owned by Muslims in the west.

Sri Lanka had been at war for decades with Tamil separatists but extremist violence had been on the wane since the civil war ended 10 years ago.

The South Asian nation of about 22 million people has Christian, Muslim and Hindu populations of between about eight and 12 percent.

The island-wide curfew imposed by the government was lifted early on Monday, although there was uncharacteristically thin traffic in the normally bustling capital.

Soldiers armed with automatic weapons stood guard outside major hotels and the World Trade Centre in the business district, where the four hotels were targeted on Easter Sunday, according to a Reuters witness.

Scores of people who were stranded overnight at the main airport began making their way home as restrictions were lifted.

The government also blocked access to social media and messaging sites, including Facebook and WhatsApp, making information hard to come by.

Wickremsinghe acknowledged on Sunday that the government had some prior information about possible attacks on churches involving a little-known Islamist group, but said ministers had not been told.

Sri Lankans accounted for the bulk of the 290 people killed and 500 wounded, although government officials said 32 foreigners were also killed. These included British, U.S., Turkish, Indian, Chinese, Danish, Dutch and Portuguese nations.

A British mother and son eating breakfast at the luxury Shangri-La hotel were among those killed, Britain’s The Telegraph newspaper reported.

One Australian survivor, identified only as Sam, told Australia’s 3AW radio the hotel was a scene of “absolute carnage”.

He said he and a travel partner were also having breakfast at the Shangri-La when two blasts went off. He said he had seen two men wearing backpacks seconds before the blasts.

“There were people screaming and dead bodies all around,” he said. “Kids crying, kids on the ground, I don’t know if they were dead or not, just crazy.”

There were similar scenes of carnage at two churches in or near Colombo, and a third church in the northeast town of Batticaloa, where worshippers had gathered for Easter Sunday services. Pictures from the scene showed bodies on the ground and blood-spattered pews and statues.

Dozens were killed in one of the blasts at the Gothic-style St. Sebastian church in Katuwapitiya, north of Colombo. Police said they suspected that blast was a suicide attack.

Three police officers were also killed when security forces raided a house in Colombo several hours after the attacks.Police reported an explosion at the house.

 

Sri Lanka Attacks

