Iran’s Leader Appoints New IRGC Top Commander

Alwaght- Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has appointed Hossein Salami, a senior commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), as the new chief commander of the military elite force, promoting him to the rank of major general.

In his decree on Sunday, Ayatollah Khamenei stated that the installation was made in view of Salami's commitment and valuable work experience in macro management and different posts in the IRGC.

The Leader urged Salami to promote the IRGC's all-out capabilities and preparedness in all fields, boost its prudence and expand management based on the capabilities of experts.

Ayatollah Khamenei called for major steps towards improvement of the IRGC.

Ayatollah Khamenei also thanked Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, who had previously held the post, for his great efforts and services.

In another decree, the Leader appointed Jafari as head of Hadhrat Baqiatollah al-Azam Cultural and Social Headquarters.